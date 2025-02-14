Suddenly, All The Row-Style Girls Are Breaking This Fashion Rule

Fashion rules are often seen as guidelines, but they’re meant to be bent, blurred, or even broken to express individual style. One outdated rule ripe for a makeover is pairing sheer tights with open-toe sandals. This combination is undeniably chic and elevated yet effortlessly cool—no fuss required—and we’re not the only ones who think so.

Fashion insiders, especially those with a minimalist, high-fashion approach like The Row's, are increasingly embracing this once-debated pairing. Zoë Kravitz, an icon known for her low-key luxe style, was spotted in NYC yesterday evening wearing sheer tights with open-toe kitten heels layered under a long black wool coat.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Zoë Kravitz: Saint Laurent Cassandre Chain Pouch ($1150)

The streets of New York Fashion Week also saw this chic combination in full force. Creative entrepreneur and designer Tylnn Nguyen paired sheer tights with patent leather strappy open-toe sandals for the Calvin Klein F/W 25 show, pairing them with straight-leg jeans, a graphic T-shirt, and a blazer. Meanwhile, digital creator Mary Leest took a more glamorous approach, pairing hers with a sequin dress and a fur shawl. These looks proved that you don't have to reserve open-toe shoes for warmer months—just add tights to make them work year-round.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beyond the street style scene, this trend made waves in Spring/Summer 2025 collections, with Toteme showcasing sheer tights paired with wide-leg trousers and pencil skirts—an elegant blend of bold and refined.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As fashion’s most stylish set fully embraces sheer tights and open-toe sandals, it’s clear that this will be one of 2025’s defining styling techniques—especially as we move into the transitional-weather season. Inspired? Keep scrolling to shop our edit of the best tights and open-toe sandals.

Shop the best tights and open-toe sandals

Open Edit Taytum Ankle Strap Sandals $70 $49 SHOP NOW Nordstrom shoppers love these for their affordable price tag, comfortable fit, and minimalist design.

H&M 2-Pack 40 Denier Tights $9 $6 SHOP NOW You can't beat this price.

Tony Bianco Caprice Ankle Strap Sandals $150 SHOP NOW These look so similar to The Row's strappy sandals.

Nordstrom Everyday Control Top Pantyhose $15 SHOP NOW You can't wrong with these.

Reformation Serenity Bare Sandals $248 SHOP NOW I've had my eyes on these sandals for a while now.

Oroblu Different 20 Tights $28 SHOP NOW I've heard such good things about Oroblu's tights.

Sam Edelman Cressa Slingback Kitten Heel Sandals $120 SHOP NOW Chic and ladylike.

Commando The Essential Control Sheer Pantyhose $42 SHOP NOW Your midriff will feel supported all night long.

Tony Bianco Milos Heels $180 SHOP NOW I love the sophisticated pointed-toe.

Wolford Satin Touch 20 Comfort Tights $45 SHOP NOW The satin fabric will smooth out your legs so nicely.

Anine Bing Hilda Sandals $350 SHOP NOW The patent leather will really pop against the tights.

calzedonia 20 Denier Ultra Comfort Sheer Tights $10 SHOP NOW These are the best tights for those who don't want theirs to rip at the first wear.