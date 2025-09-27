Katie Holmes Just Styled a Midi Skirt and Flats in the Most London-Girl Way

Londoners know that midi skirts look best with socks and loafers. Read on to discover the styling trick that's making its way across the pond this season.

Katie Holmes wears a beige jumper with a midi skirt and tortoise loafers.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News

If there’s one styling tip I took away from street style spotting this September's London Fashion Week, it’s this: in the eyes of the London crowd, there’s only one way to wear a midi skirt—and that’s with loafers and calf-grazing socks.

It's true, knee-high boots can take a back seat for now. This season, the formal footwear is dominating London's streets right now, and it looks like its influence is making waves across the pond as well.

Tapping into the trend in New York this week, Katie Holmes was spotted pairing a flowing, calf-skimming skirt with tall black socks and tortoise-print leather loafers. Creating an easy, chic silhouette with a distinct London edge.

Katie Holmes wears a beige jumper with a midi skirt and tortoise loafers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Loafers naturally carry a polished, collegiate appeal that lends any outfit a smart, considered finish. At the same time, their flat silhouette and subtle nod to menswear give them a grounding toughness—the kind of balance Londoners love to strike.

London Fashion Week attendees wears midi skirts with socks and loafers.

(Image credit: @sarahellentreacher)

While Holmes opted for a soft brown knit on top, the city’s style set has been taking the same formula in a more casual direction, teaming midi skirts, loafers and socks with crisp white tees and oversized jackets as the first chills of autumn set in.

The detail that really makes the look feel “London”? The socks. Pulled high above the ankle, they add a preppy twist while offering the practicality of extra warmth—a clever styling choice that’s both functional and outfit-enhancing.

London Fashion Week attendees wears midi skirts with socks and loafers.

(Image credit: @sarahellentreacher)

With Holmes and London’s most stylish women on board, it’s clear the midi-skirt-and-loafers combo is autumn’s chicest uniform. Scroll on to shop the best loafers and midi skirts to re-create the look for yourself.

Shop Midi Skirts and Loafers:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸