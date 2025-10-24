Wearing a Preppy Cardigan With This Controversial Boot Trend Makes It Look 10x Cooler

I love a preppy cardigan as much as the next person. It’s an easy layering piece and a simple top to wear with any bottoms, especially for fall. However, I’ve been struggling to make my cardigans look cooler with my outfits this season, and I tend to wear them a lot this time of year. I’ve tried baggy jeans or layering over graphic tees, but something always feels like it’s missing—then I saw Chloë Grace Moretz in a cardigan outfit that cracked the code: Wear it with thigh-high boots.
Moretz just stepped out in NYC wearing a gray Simone Rocha cardigan with a whimsical fringe skirt. To put it simply, she looked cool, which is always the vibe I'm going for. Sometimes shoes can be the star of your outfit, and Moretz just proved it. If you’re looking for a way to give your cardigan outfits a bit of edge this season, keep scrolling to recreate Moretz's look and shop similar items.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.