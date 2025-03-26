It's Only March, But 2025 Already Has a New Celebrity-Approved It Bag

Dior knows a thing or two about It bags, as the Lady Dior top-handle quilted bag is one of the most iconic handbags in history and was a style signature of the late Princess Diana. The house is behind one of the biggest handbag launches of 2025 so far, as the marketing campaign around the Dior D-Journey Bag, which debuted in Maria Grazia Chiuri's S/S 25 collection, has been multipronged, instantly propelling the design to It-bag status.

Dior ambassadors and A-listers have assembled to get behind the D-Journey, as the likes of Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicola Coughlan, Jennifer Lopez, and more have been generating plenty of hype. It's not just being spotted outside Dior show spaces during fashion week. Taylor Swift wore one over Super Bowl weekend, while Rihanna made a Dior D-Journey part of her executive court style for A$AP Rocky's recent trial. After a month of impressive celebrity seeding, Dior just launched its campaign video, which is a parody on an old-school infomercial, with Rosamund Pike doing her very best sales talk. “Here at Dior, you can trust we are working hard to find the best solutions to your daily needs,” she says at the start of the campaign. "Introducing the Dior D-Journey bag. Striking the perfect balance between the house's elegance, the highest technical advances, the D-Journey bag will satisfy all of your requirements.”

As for the bag itself, it is less structured than Dior's other icons, such as the Saddle Bag or the Lady Dior, with a curved handle and supple shape, making it an excellent all-rounder. As Pike emphasizes in the campaign video, the beauty of this bag is its versatility, as it can be worn as either a crossbody or a shoulder bag and has lots of practical design features, such as zipped compartments and adjustable straps. Plus, you can always rely on the Dior atelier to have a focus on craftsmanship, with references to archival designs and an unparalleled attention to detail. The house explains that the Christian Dior Paris seal, for example, is "subtly affixed by hand.” Keep scrolling for a closer look at Dior's latest answer to an It bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicola Coughlan wears a D-Journey to the Dior Couture show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rihanna took hers to A$AP Rocky's recent trial, showing this can also function as a beautiful office bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The D-Journey bag was a street style sensation this Paris Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Olivia Palermo demonstrates how you can carry it as a top-handle bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the Dior Couture show in January, Anya Taylor-Joy had an oversize black version swinging from her shoulder.

Shop the Dior D-Journey Bag

