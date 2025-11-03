I’m In My Elegant Era—This Chic 3-Piece Winter Outfit Formula Inspired by Sofia Richie Is My New Go-To

I’ve long believed that dressing chicly through the seasons comes down to keeping your outfit’s foundation strong and your layers uncomplicated. Colour certainly has its time and place, but for the most part, I find that a restrained palette ensures lasting elegance and versatility. The same goes for silhouette—choosing a few simple, sophisticated shapes can do the heavy lifting for any look. Perhaps that’s why Sofia Richie’s latest winter ensemble resonated with me so much.
Keeping things uncomplicated, Sofia put together one of the chicest cold-weather looks I’ve seen this season. She began with an elegant base: a beige scarf coat cut to an ankle-grazing length with a built-in scarf detail that draped gracefully across her shoulders. Cocooned from neck to ankle, the long-line coat maintained a clean, refined silhouette void of excess.
Allowing just a glimpse of her ankles and shoes, Sofia completed her look with a carefully chosen tights-and-heels pairing that elevated the ensemble even further. Rather than opting for the colourful or printed tights that have been trending this season, charming as they can be, she kept things cohesive with a pair of sheer black tights, which balanced the softness of the beige coat.
To finish, she stepped into sleek black pointed-toe heels. The tall, angular design added structure and polish, offsetting the coat’s voluminous drape with some sharpness.
Inspired by Sofia’s timeless approach? Read on to shop her look and discover my edit of the best scarf coats, black heels and sheer tights to see you stylishly through the season.
Shop Sofia's Look:
SRG
Tolev Coat
Style this with sheer tights and pointed-toe heels to get Sofia's look.
Marks & Spencer
5pk 15 Denier Body Shaping Shine Tights
While coloured tights might be trending, I find sheer black tights the chicest of the lot.
Mango
High-Heeled Shoes
These elegant black court shoes are a style you can come back to season after season.
Shop Scarf Coats:
H&M
Handmade Wool-Blend Coat
Honestly, I can't believe this is still in stock.
Pretty Lavish
Scarf Neck Overcoat
This rich shade of charcoal grey is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Soeur
Brown Finn Coat
While I love this in the rich khaki shade, it also comes in a deep navy.
Jaeger
Pure Wool Detachable Scarf Coat
This comes up slightly large, so consider sizing down.
Shop Pointed-Toe Heels
H&M
Pointed Court Shoes
Style these with tights and long-line coat, otherwise use these to dress up your favourite trousers or jeans.
Khaite
Jett Leather Pumps
These classic pointed-toe pumps also come in a rich shade of burgundy.
Charles & Keith
Emmy Pointed-Toe Stiletto Pumps
In my opinion, every great wardrobe starts with a classic pair of black pumps.
Whistles
Black Corie Suede Heeled Pump
There's something so expensive looking about a tall heels rendered in a supple suede.
Shop Sheer Tights:
Falke
Shelina 12 Den Women Tights
These also come in 11 other colourways.
Skims
Hosiery Tights
These come in sizes XXS—4X, so you can find your perfect fit.
Heist
The Thirty-Five Semi-Opaque Tights Black
I find Heist tights to be some of the highest quality styles on the market.
Charnos
Charnos 30 Denier Sheer Tights
These have a glossy sheen to them, that makes your styling feel that much more elevated.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.