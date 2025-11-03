I’m In My Elegant Era—This Chic 3-Piece Winter Outfit Formula Inspired by Sofia Richie Is My New Go-To

Don't overcomplicate things—Sofia Richie's 3-piece winter outfit looks chic every time.

Sofia Richie poses for a photo outside wearing a long-line beige scarf coat with sheer tights and black pointed-toe heels.
(Image credit: @sofiagrainge)
Jump to category:
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News

I’ve long believed that dressing chicly through the seasons comes down to keeping your outfit’s foundation strong and your layers uncomplicated. Colour certainly has its time and place, but for the most part, I find that a restrained palette ensures lasting elegance and versatility. The same goes for silhouette—choosing a few simple, sophisticated shapes can do the heavy lifting for any look. Perhaps that’s why Sofia Richie’s latest winter ensemble resonated with me so much.

Keeping things uncomplicated, Sofia put together one of the chicest cold-weather looks I’ve seen this season. She began with an elegant base: a beige scarf coat cut to an ankle-grazing length with a built-in scarf detail that draped gracefully across her shoulders. Cocooned from neck to ankle, the long-line coat maintained a clean, refined silhouette void of excess.

Sofia Richie poses for a photo outside wearing a long-line beige scarf coat with sheer tights and black pointed-toe heels.

(Image credit: @sofiagrainge)

Allowing just a glimpse of her ankles and shoes, Sofia completed her look with a carefully chosen tights-and-heels pairing that elevated the ensemble even further. Rather than opting for the colourful or printed tights that have been trending this season, charming as they can be, she kept things cohesive with a pair of sheer black tights, which balanced the softness of the beige coat.

To finish, she stepped into sleek black pointed-toe heels. The tall, angular design added structure and polish, offsetting the coat’s voluminous drape with some sharpness.

Inspired by Sofia’s timeless approach? Read on to shop her look and discover my edit of the best scarf coats, black heels and sheer tights to see you stylishly through the season.

Shop Sofia's Look:

Shop Scarf Coats:

Shop Pointed-Toe Heels

Shop Sheer Tights:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸