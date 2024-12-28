6 Elevated Outfit Ideas to Wear With Tights This Winter

Where once tights were seen as a rather overlooked everyday capsule wardrobe staple, this season they have been celebrated and styled in new and exciting ways. No longer are we just wearing black, but experimenting with colour, print, texture and opacity. I’ve even noticed some with embellishments—with rhinestones, jewels or glitter. However, where you may see a funky pair of tights on your evening scroll, and might even add them to your basket, and even end up purchasing them, upon their arrival, many struggle to create cohesive looks. Then, the tights in question can sit in its hosiery drawer, sadly not making the ‘wow’ ensemble that they deserve.

The thing is, tights—and often so many of our smaller accessories—are the finer details, they’re the finishing touches. But in my humble opinion, it’s often these pieces that make an outfit. What’s more, they cost a fraction of the price of say, a new dress or coat, yet can breathe new life into these pieces you already have in your wardrobe. In this case, tights go hand in hand with sunglasses, a bow or ribbon, a bag charm, a bandana or a good scarf. Small? Yes. But mighty? Most definitely.

What I love most about this recent interest in hosiery and its various iterations, is that it seems to appeal to a varied selection of styles. I’ve seen classic dressers like Bettina Looney wearing lace tights and bubble skirts, I’ve noticed more Gen-Z cool-girls styling theirs with rara skirts and knee-high stiletto boots, which feel decidedly Y2K. Then there are the Scandinavians, who experiment with colours and prints in a way that feels cute and coquette-like. Ultimately, there seems to be a chic tights outfit for everyone.

(Image credit: _jeanettemadsen)

There’s also such a point to be made about versatility—loafers, Mary Janes, boots—there are only a handful of shoes one may not want to wear them with. And, adding to this, any look that requires tights is no doubt just that little bit smarter, making them perfect for a polished office day, dinner dates or just cutesy casual outfits.

But in case you’re in need of more inspiration, look no further. I’ve scoured the internet and found the coolest, most elevated ways to wear tights, be they a pair of low-denier timeless black tights, red tights, white tights or even lace. Get ready to feel inspired!

PARTY-READY: MINI DRESS + HEELS + LACE TIGHTS

I am so invested in the latest lace tights trend, I think it’s such a chic (and affordable) way to elevate a LBD. Layla Abbey’s look here is exemplary. A classic Little Black Dress made even cuter with these ivory lace tights, a hair ribbon and heart necklace. 10/10, Layla—no notes.

Reformation Babette Dress £228 SHOP NOW The sweetest party dress.

Reclaimed Vintage Pink Lace Tights £12 SHOP NOW I love lace tights in pastel hues.

Amina Muaddi Charlotte 95 Patent Leather Mary Jane Pumps £805 SHOP NOW Comfortable and chic.

PREPPY: SKIRT SUIT + BLACK TIGHTS + MARY JANE SHOES

Skirt suits have dipped in and out of favour over the last century, and now they’re very much back in fashion. There’s something quite preppy with a skirt suit, it can feel reminiscent of ‘50s silhouettes, or if more oversized, a little ‘80s. I love this Emmanuelle Koffi’s take here—classic black tights, but with a red quilted matching mini skirt and jacket, along with these iconic Mary Janes.

RIXO Mariah - Bohemia Leopard Brown £205 SHOP NOW Leopard print is such a classic print.

Autograph 3pk 10 Denier Ladder Resist Matt Tights £10 SHOP NOW Everyday staples.

Prada Patent Leather Pumps £840 SHOP NOW On my wish list.

SO SHEER: TRANSPARENT OR LACE SKIRT + RED TIGHTS

Okay, so I may be a bit biased here, because I’ve been known to wear this exact formulation whenever I’m struggling to pick a good evening outfit, but red tights with a white or cream lace skirt above really hits the spot in style terms. On top you could go for a cosy knit, coat or blazer like Aemilia Fay has done. Either way, it feels chic without being too try-hard. And isn’t that all we want at the end of the day?

Free People Sheer Luck Midi Skirt £88 SHOP NOW So cool.

John Lewis John Lewis 60 Denier Velvet Touch Tights £9 SHOP NOW Red is the new black.

THE FRANKIE SHOP Bea Crepe Blazer £305 SHOP NOW A classic in my capsule wardrobe.

MATCHY-MATCHY: COLOURED TIGHTS + MATCHING ACCESSORIES

For those that do love the cool-yet-cute vibe that the Scandi girls seem to excel at, take a leaf out of Anne Johannson’s book and hone in on your accessories. Pick a pastel colour on your tights (everyone is going for powdery blue at the moment), and match it with your accessories. Hair ribbons, handbags, gloves or jewellery—anything goes! Just keep your clothing low-key to create that contrast.

ACNE STUDIOS Canada Wool Scarf £160 SHOP NOW Acne Studios scarves are the best.

Reformation Swedish Stockings Rosa Lace Tights £58 SHOP NOW I actually own these and will be wearing them on New Year's Eve.

Free People Petite Bow £10 SHOP NOW Cute!

KEEP IT COSY: KNIT + LONG PLEAT SKIRT + LOAFERS

(Image credit: Rebecca Ferrazwyatt)

Midi skirts are really having a moment this year, and I’ve particularly enjoyed wearing pleated versions. Plaid is particularly perfect for this time of year—it feels festive without being as cheesy as an actual Christmas jumper. Rebecca Ferrazwyatt’s styling here, with loafers, grey tights (a nice difference to black) and an oversized knit is perfection.

Arket Pleated Wool Blend Skirt £139 SHOP NOW A very versatile skirt.

H&M 2-Pack Fine-Knit Tights £13 SHOP NOW Fine knit tights are great for giving some extra warmth.

Sezane Albane Loafers £175 SHOP NOW Sezane shoes are the greatest.

MONOCHROME: HEAD-TO-TOE HUES (Any garments apply)

I think this is a hack for a super simple but very impactful outfit. Wear one colour from head to toe, including your tights and shoes. I’ve seen this perfected particularly well in red and all white, and it honestly never fails. If you want to dial up the drama with colour, sometimes less is more.

SELF-PORTRAIT Embellished Sequined Bouclé-Tweed Mini Dress £380 SHOP NOW Adorable party dress.

John Lewis 10 Denier Ladder Resistant Tights £15 SHOP NOW Chic!