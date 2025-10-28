Everyone Is Obsessed With The Row’s Black Ballet Flats, But Gwyneth Paltrow Just Swerved Them for This Designer Alternative

I’ve always considered myself something of a wardrobe minimalist. My capsule collection is relentlessly simple: black shoes, white tops, dark knits and plenty of jeans see me through the seasons.
Rarely does a non-neutral shade make it into the mix. Still, whilst a streamlined wardrobe makes getting dressed uncomplicated, it can sometimes leave me feeling uninspired by the familiar pieces I reach for day after day. I'm in a phase like this at the moment, which has led me on a search to add some more interesting items to my collection that still feel like me. Just this week, I found exactly what I was after, courtesy of Gwyneth Paltrow.
Side-stepping every other celebrity's favourite black The Row ballet flats, Gwyneth stepped out in Loewe's Pebble Leather Ballet Flats (£795) in a rich burgundy shade instead—the colour of which added a rich depth to her outfit that made it feel aptly interesting without becoming heavy.
Doubling down on the rich winter hue, Gwyneth paired her glossy flats with burgundy trousers and a relaxed denim shirt. Where The Row's black ballet flats would have faded into the background, the tonal pairing brought subtle interest and a level of sophistication without overwhelming or complicating her look. By opting for Loewe’s sculptural design over the celebrity-loved The Row ballet flats, Gwyneth also tapped into a fresh shoe trend that feels both timeless and forward-looking.
If, like me, you’re tempted to introduce a touch of burgundy into your rotation, scroll on to discover and shop my edit of the best burgundy flats to wear now and for seasons to come.
Shop Burgundy Flats:
Loewe
Pebble Soft Leather Ballet Flats
Shop the specific burgundy ballerinas that Gwyneth loves.
H&M
Pointed Ballet Flats
The pointed-toe silhouette gives these a distinctly elevated feel.
Zara
Soft Leather Ballet Flats
Style with tall socks to give your look a preppy finish.
M&S Collection
Leather Slip on Flat Ballet Pumps
The high-vamp flat-shoe trend is on the rise this season.
Mango
Leather Ballet Flats With Eyelets
These come up slightly smaller than usual, so consider sizing up.
Aeyde
Nomi Leather Ballet Flats
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Reformation
Buffy Ruched Ballet Flat
Unstructured ballet flats are one of the most significant shoe trends of the season.
Arket
Pointy Leather Flats
Style these with tonal trousers to get Gwyneth's look.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.