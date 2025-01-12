This "Loud" Bag Trend Has Fully Infiltrated European Girls' Wardrobes

Allyson Payer
News

It goes without saying that all European girls do not dress alike. Distinctive personal style is alive and well on the continent, but that doesn't mean that they don't have similarities in how they dress and which trends they choose to embrace. Bag trends are something that should be carefully considered, in my opinion, as you're likely to wear a bag over and over, and they can be a significant investment.

Recently, the bag trend that I'm finding European girls have similar feelings about (that feeling being love) is leopard-print bags, a trend that U.S. celebrities have already been embracing. I've spotted European girls styling them with everything from casual weekend outfits to dressed-up special occasion ones to classic office-ready attire. It just goes to show how surprisingly versatile and wearable the "loud" trend is, and that leopard-print everything is trending right now, but it's bags that Europe-based fashion people find to be the best way to wear the trend.

Keep scrolling to see how Europe-based fashion girls are styling their leopard-print bags, and shop some of the best ones on the market for your own collection.

Influencer carrying a leopard-print bag

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

I kick myself daily that I didn't invest in this Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 Supple bag before it sold out.

Influencer carrying a leopard-print bag

(Image credit: @bettinalooney)

Another fast sell-out was Prada's east-west bag.

Influencer carrying a leopard-print bag

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

A leopard-print clutch with a polished outfit is one of the chicest ways you can wear the trend..

Influencer carrying a leopard-print bag

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

Add a leopard-print bag (in this case the celeb-favorite Saint Laurent one) to the most casual of outfits to give them a boost.

European Girls + Leopard-Print Bags

Shop My Leopard-Print Bag Picks

Naomi Mini Tote
Reformation
Naomi Mini Tote

Le Teckel Flap Leather-Trimmed Leopard-Print Calf Hair Shoulder Bag
ALAÏA
Le Teckel Flap Leather-Trimmed Leopard-Print Calf Hair Shoulder Bag

Loeffler Randall Serena Gathered Clutch
Loeffler Randall
Serena Gathered Clutch

Embellished Mini Leather-Trimmed Leopard-Print Pony Hair Tote
VERSACE
Embellished Mini Leather-Trimmed Leopard-Print Pony Hair Tote

Leopard-Print Leather Bag - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Leopard-Print Leather Bag

The Daphne Leather Bag
Nakedvice
The Daphne Leather Bag

Prada Aimèe Medium Printed Leather Shoulder Bag
Prada
Aimèe Medium Printed Leather Shoulder Bag

Harlow Bag
STAUD
Harlow Bag

Animal Print Leather Mini Bucket Bag
ZARA
Animal Print Leather Mini Bucket Bag

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

