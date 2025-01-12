This "Loud" Bag Trend Has Fully Infiltrated European Girls' Wardrobes

It goes without saying that all European girls do not dress alike. Distinctive personal style is alive and well on the continent, but that doesn't mean that they don't have similarities in how they dress and which trends they choose to embrace. Bag trends are something that should be carefully considered, in my opinion, as you're likely to wear a bag over and over, and they can be a significant investment.

Recently, the bag trend that I'm finding European girls have similar feelings about (that feeling being love) is leopard-print bags, a trend that U.S. celebrities have already been embracing. I've spotted European girls styling them with everything from casual weekend outfits to dressed-up special occasion ones to classic office-ready attire. It just goes to show how surprisingly versatile and wearable the "loud" trend is, and that leopard-print everything is trending right now, but it's bags that Europe-based fashion people find to be the best way to wear the trend.

Keep scrolling to see how Europe-based fashion girls are styling their leopard-print bags, and shop some of the best ones on the market for your own collection.

I kick myself daily that I didn't invest in this Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 Supple bag before it sold out.

Another fast sell-out was Prada's east-west bag.

A leopard-print clutch with a polished outfit is one of the chicest ways you can wear the trend..

Add a leopard-print bag (in this case the celeb-favorite Saint Laurent one) to the most casual of outfits to give them a boost.

Shop My Leopard-Print Bag Picks

Reformation Naomi Mini Tote $298 SHOP NOW

ALAÏA Le Teckel Flap Leather-Trimmed Leopard-Print Calf Hair Shoulder Bag $4900 SHOP NOW

Loeffler Randall Serena Gathered Clutch $325 SHOP NOW

VERSACE Embellished Mini Leather-Trimmed Leopard-Print Pony Hair Tote $1875 SHOP NOW

MANGO Leopard-Print Leather Bag $200 $110 SHOP NOW

Nakedvice The Daphne Leather Bag $170 SHOP NOW

Prada Aimèe Medium Printed Leather Shoulder Bag $3600 SHOP NOW

STAUD Harlow Bag $450 SHOP NOW