This "Loud" Bag Trend Has Fully Infiltrated European Girls' Wardrobes
It goes without saying that all European girls do not dress alike. Distinctive personal style is alive and well on the continent, but that doesn't mean that they don't have similarities in how they dress and which trends they choose to embrace. Bag trends are something that should be carefully considered, in my opinion, as you're likely to wear a bag over and over, and they can be a significant investment.
Recently, the bag trend that I'm finding European girls have similar feelings about (that feeling being love) is leopard-print bags, a trend that U.S. celebrities have already been embracing. I've spotted European girls styling them with everything from casual weekend outfits to dressed-up special occasion ones to classic office-ready attire. It just goes to show how surprisingly versatile and wearable the "loud" trend is, and that leopard-print everything is trending right now, but it's bags that Europe-based fashion people find to be the best way to wear the trend.
Keep scrolling to see how Europe-based fashion girls are styling their leopard-print bags, and shop some of the best ones on the market for your own collection.
I kick myself daily that I didn't invest in this Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 Supple bag before it sold out.
Another fast sell-out was Prada's east-west bag.
A leopard-print clutch with a polished outfit is one of the chicest ways you can wear the trend..
Add a leopard-print bag (in this case the celeb-favorite Saint Laurent one) to the most casual of outfits to give them a boost.
European Girls + Leopard-Print Bags
Shop My Leopard-Print Bag Picks
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
This Refined Bag Trend Is on Its Way to Dethroning Shoulder Bags
As seen on Nara Smith.
By Allyson Payer
-
Sorry to My Go-To Accessories, But I'm Replacing You With This Rich-Looking Trend
Truly the easiest outfit upgrade.
By Natalie Cantell
-
This French Brand Has the Perfect Anti-Canvas Tote—and It's Already Trending
It's time to say goodbye to that scruffy old canvas shopper.
By Emma Spedding
-
Forget Black—Celebrity It Bags All Have This One Color in Common
It's just as timeless.
By Emma Spedding
-
I Get Compliments Every Time I Wear This 20-Year-Old It Bag
Like a fine wine, it gets better with age.
By Emma Spedding
-
I've Lived in NYC and Boston—Here's Everything I Think Is Chic for Winter
Stay warm without sacrificing style.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Alexa Chung Is Already Wearing the Boho Bag Trend That's Going to Be Everywhere in 2025
Fringe benefits.
By Drew Elovitz
-
Kylie Jenner Just Wore the Anti-Boring Bag Trend London's Chicest Women Wear Instead of Leather Purses
Perfect for the holiday season.
By Nikki Chwatt