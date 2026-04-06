Fashion People Wear This Shoe Trend to Blend in With Italian Girls in Venice

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Keira Knightley just traded the high streets of London for the canals of Venice. Yesterday, she was photographed on vacation with her family in the Italian city, where she wore a laidback outfit ideal for sightseeing. She wore a Drake's 1977 Cotton Twill Baseball Cap ($115) with a basic crewneck T-shirt, black cardigan, baggy wide-leg jeans, and a canvas tote bag.

Her whole outfit is cool, but her velvet Mary Jane flats are particularly perfect for her Italian excursion. Why? Because Venice is renowned for its Venetian slippers. Piedaterre Venezia, for instance, has been crafting velvet flats since 1952, including Mary Jane versions currently available in over a dozen different colors. "The traditional Venetian slipper was born in the 19th Century in Friuli, where, during a period of post-war necessity, Italian families began to stitch together sumptuous velvet curtains from closed theatres and flattened bicycle tires to make new shoes with genius and flair," Piedaterre Venezia explains on its website. Other Italian brands that have perfected Mary Jane slippers include Vibi Venezia and Viani Milano.

Scroll down to see Keira Knightley's outfit in Venice, and shop made-in-Italy Mary Janes for yourself.

Keira Knightley wears velvet Mary Jane flats in Venice, Italy

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Keira Knightley: Drake's 1977 Cotton Twill Baseball Cap ($115)

Shop Made-in-Italy Mary Jane Slippers

Erin Fitzpatrick
Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.