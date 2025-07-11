White dresses and summer go together like PB&J. As soon as temperatures start to skyrocket, there are few items of clothing as ubiquitous. From denim minis to flowy maxis and everything in between, white dresses are a common sight this time of year, whether you're at the beach, the office, or the grocery store. Styling these dresses is certainly not rocket science—they look good with everything—but right now I'm keen to follow Keira Knightley's lead.

Styled by Leith Clark, Knightley recently contrasted her delicate lace Chanel dress with unexpectedly clunky shoes: black patent-leather mules. My inclination would have been to pair the graceful dress with equally dainty shoes—perhaps minimalist, thin-strap sandals in white or tan—but I actually like Knightley's sturdier choice even better. Why follow the crowd when you can have a little fun with fashion instead? Scroll down to see Keira Knightley's newest outfit and shop pieces to re-create it.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Keira Knightley: Chanel cardigan, dress, and shoes

Re-Create Keira Knightley's Outfit