Don't Follow the Crowd—Wear *This* Shoe Trend With Your Fave White Dress
White dresses and summer go together like PB&J. As soon as temperatures start to skyrocket, there are few items of clothing as ubiquitous. From denim minis to flowy maxis and everything in between, white dresses are a common sight this time of year, whether you're at the beach, the office, or the grocery store. Styling these dresses is certainly not rocket science—they look good with everything—but right now I'm keen to follow Keira Knightley's lead.
Styled by Leith Clark, Knightley recently contrasted her delicate lace Chanel dress with unexpectedly clunky shoes: black patent-leather mules. My inclination would have been to pair the graceful dress with equally dainty shoes—perhaps minimalist, thin-strap sandals in white or tan—but I actually like Knightley's sturdier choice even better. Why follow the crowd when you can have a little fun with fashion instead? Scroll down to see Keira Knightley's newest outfit and shop pieces to re-create it.
On Keira Knightley: Chanel cardigan, dress, and shoes
Re-Create Keira Knightley's Outfit
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.
