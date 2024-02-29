The Fashion Person's Guide to the Coolest Places to Stay, Dine, Shop, and Go in London

Welcome to Who What Wear Travels , a series of curated guides to destinations the fashion set loves. Consider this your download on everything from the chicest stays to the most memorable meals to the perfect travel wardrobe, all vetted by stylish locals and well-traveled fashion folks.

If you have any interest in fashion, chances are you've been to London, know someone who was just there, or want to go. It's one of Europe's biggest, most bustling cities, and one of the world's major fashion capitals. And like its fellow fashion capitals, there's always something new to see and do. There's so much, in fact, that it's hard to know where to start.

The times I've visited London, I've felt like I barely even scratched the surface of the sprawling city with all of its unique neighborhoods. When I speak to people about London, the consensus is clear: There's something for everyone, and if you don't gel with a certain neighborhood, there are plenty of others to choose from. Influencer Lizzy Hadfield summed it up best, telling me, "Each borough is like its own little city. It’s a sprawling city, and people who live here tend to really stick to the area they live in. And every area has so much to offer: great restaurants, shops, galleries. You could have an incredible London experience without setting foot in Central London once."

Speaking to the appeal of London, NET-A-PORTER Market Director Libby Page said, "Whilst London has a unified identity, I love that the scene and style can vary so much depending on where you are and what you are looking for. Almost every area has something interesting to offer; big or small, there are hidden gems all over. You should visit for the architecture, the food, the parks, and the markets."

WWW Travels Tip: The general consensus is that summer is the best time visit London, given its unpredictable weather. Hadfield advises walking as much as you can and exploring the many side streets, but for longer distances, take the Tube.

To find out everything there is to know about visiting London, I enlisted some of the chicest in-the-know Londoners one could hope for. I wanted to go beyond the obvious tourist destinations such as The London Eye and Big Ben and tell you about the spots locals recommend. You're in good hands with their advice and recommendations.

Libby Page is NET-A-PORTER's market director (a role that bridges content and commerce), so you already know that her taste is impeccable. Originally from Wiltshire in the English countryside, Page was drawn to London by the fashion, and she touts the vibrancy, the community, the art, creativity, and importantly, the restaurants as what she loves most about it.

Next up is influencer Lizzy Hadfield . She is originally from Leeds, England, and now splits her time between London and NYC. Hadfield says that London is "a city of saying yes to people and new experiences" and it has hugely influenced her personal style in terms of how practical she dresses.

Remy Farrell is one of our own. As Who What Wear UK's fashion editor, she has her finger on the pulse of what's cool in London at any given moment. She originally hails from the north of England and calls London "a cultural melting pot unlike any other." She's an expert when it comes to seeking out the city's hidden gems.

One of the best hotels in ritzy Notting Hill is The Laslett , a favorite of Page. She recommends the boutique hotel for "a short stay over the weekend if you want to experience Portobello Market and dine in some of London's best restaurants." Fittingly for Notting Hill, The Laslett is made up of five Victorian townhouses. Inside, you'll find vintage furniture and interesting artwork throughout the hotel. It boasts a library, a spa, The Henderson Bar and Kitchen, and a lovely year-round terrace.

Simply put, Broadwick Soho is a luxurious feast for the eyes in one of Central London's most bustling neighborhoods. A newbie on the London hotel scene, it opened late 2023. The hotel's designer, Martin Brudnizki, describes it as "Studio 54 meets your eccentric godmother's Soho townhouse." The design of the hotel is eclectic and glamorous, so if you want a hotel with tons of personality in one of the most fun, history-rich pockets on London, this is the place. The restaurant Dear Jackie and three bars throughout the hotel are just as opulent and chic as you'd imagine.

WWW Travels Tip: The coast is just two hours away, so hop on a train for a quick getaway to some of the UK's most charming coastal towns.

Also in Central London (Fitzrovia, to be exact) is the sleek London Edition , a fashion person's favorite no matter what city they're in. The rooms are modern and minimal, with oak-paneled walls that are meant to resemble the interior of a luxury yacht. Farrell shared her firsthand experience of the hotel, telling me, "If you're looking for convenience, The London Edition is in the thick of the centre and is home to one of my favourite breakfast and dinner spots, The Berners Tavern. It is on the pricier end, but the rooms are akin to miniature chalets, complete with fluffy blankets and Le Labo–stocked bathrooms, making them feel like a vacation in themselves." If you want to stay somewhere exciting, sceney, and glamorous, you can't go wrong with this spot.

More stays to jot down: Page also recommends the perennial hot spot Chiltern Firehouse in peaceful Marylebone. The Standard in trendy Kings Cross with its quirky, retro-inspired interiors is a favorite of Farrell. Another newcomer on the hotel scene is 1 Hotel Mayfair, the sustainable hotel chain's first location in Europe.

Located in the Islington/Highbury neighborhood in North London, Westerns Laundry is one of those IYKYK places. Housed in a converted garage (an exotic thing in London, so I hear), the cozy restaurant has a seafood and natural wine–focused menu that changes daily and is written on a chalkboard in the restaurant. Page says, "[It's] off the beaten track, but I love the interior of this place—it's homely meets London industrial with an indoor and outdoor area." It's also a favorite of Hadfield, who says, "Such a great date spot, [with] an ever-changing menu. Thankfully, the Rum Baba seems to be a permanent fixture, which you can't miss. They always have great wines available, and if you fancy a stroll after, you can walk 15 minutes to the Compton Arms, another one of my favourite pubs." It's also worth noting that it has a Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand recognition.

WWWTravels Tip: It's standard for bars and pubs to close at 11 p.m. or midnight in certain parts of the city, so make your plans earlier in the evening.

Claridge's Hotel is one of several grande dame hotels in London, but it might be the most "grande" of them all. It's been around forever, but now it has a sophisticated Art Deco restaurant to add to its appeal. Claridge's Restaurant opened in mid-2023 and features modern, upscale renditions of classic British cuisine, including a traditional Sunday roast. Page shared that "breakfast here is delicious, and it's the perfect spot for a truly British bite." The Calacatta marble–laden space is also wildly photogenic. Get there early to try to snag a seat at the stunning curved bar for a glass of champagne.

Perilla is another lovely neighborhood spot in North London and comes highly recommended by Hadfield. She says, "With a changing menu and beautiful interiors (keep an eye out for the cutlery drawers built into the tables), I have never had a bad experience here. It's on the pricier side but so consistent it's absolutely worth it, and I recommend it to everyone." With its relaxed, greenery-filled atmosphere and menu of inventive takes on traditional dishes, it's no wonder it's been a hot spot since it opened nearly 10 years ago.

More meals to jot down: When it comes to pubs, Farrell says that The Devonshire in Soho is a popular choice, as is The Pig and Butcher in Islington. Hadfield names the historic Chesham Arms as one of her favorite East London pubs. Page loves The River Café for special occasions and advises going in the summertime for the ultimate al fresco experience. Another favorite of hers is neighborhood bakery and restaurant Jolene. For brunch, Farrell says Milk London and The Apple Blue are worth getting up for. And for afternoon tea, Farrell recommends The Cadogan Hotel in Chelsea and says that Millie's Lounge in The Ned is a lovely wallet-friendly option for tea. Louie and NYC export Casa Cruz are two of the fashion crowd's current favorite hot spots.

Borough Market is a can't-miss stop in Central London. It's one of the largest and oldest (as in, about 1000 years old) food markets in London. There are more than a hundred stalls, stands, restaurants, and shops to peruse. Farrell recommends going hungry and prepared to spend, as you'll want to snack your way through the market. It's advised to avoid the market on weekend afternoons when it gets the most crowded, and be sure to save room in your luggage for non-perishable wares.

WWW Travels Tip: If you need to get across the river and don't want to walk or deal with traffic, Farrell suggests taking Uber Boat (yep, it's a thing), which she says is still an untapped resource.

London is filled with a mind-blowing number of museums and galleries, but if you visit just one museum during your trip and are a fashion fan, I'd recommend Victoria and Albert Museum in South Kensington. The museum, which is dedicated to the power of creativity, features a vast permanent exhibit, but it's the special exhibits that people come out in droves for. At press time, you'll find exhibitions on Gabrielle Chanel; Diva, which celebrates iconic performers across time; and ones on Naomi Campbell and Tropical Modernism architecture coming soon. Just be sure to book ahead, as the special exhibits usually require separate tickets and they tend to sell out.

WWW Travels Tip: It's a good idea to bring cash (pounds) when dining out, as that's how people often tip if service isn't included on the bill. It's also wise to purchase an Oyster card at the big Tube stations to use for public transportation throughout your stay. Oh, and be sure to stand to the right on the escalator at the Tube stations.

Every one of this guide's experts sang the praises of London's many parks. In particular, they love the historical Hampstead Heath, which boasts some of London's best views. Page recommends taking a dip in the park's swimming ponds in September when they're the most mild. Richmond Park, which is one of London's eight Royal Parks and dates back to 1625, is another popular green space. It's famous for its wild red and fallow deer that roam freely in the park. Page recommends heading further southwest to Petersham Nurseries, a garden center with a beautiful restaurant and café. Primrose Hill and Queen's Park are other green spaces our experts recommend checking out.

More sights to jot down: Tate Modern is a must-see if you're interested in contemporary art, while the overwhelmingly rich British Museum is Britain's largest museum. Farrell recommends walking down the Thames from Tower Bridge to Westminster, while Hadfield says that Royal Albert Hall is "a beautiful experience for live music." Last but not least, Page calls Aire Ancient Baths London exceptional and recommends the Barbican Centre, "a turning table of interesting artists, architecture, and film."

Located just off of Soho's iconic Carnaby Street, Annie's Ibiza is where you'll find owner Annie Doble's curation of pieces from her favorite designers from around the world, her special collaborations (such as Annie's x Clio Peppiatt, currently), and her designs, one of which was just worn on the red carpet by Dakota Johnson. You'll also find repurposed dresses and vintage, so there's something for everyone. The store is a celebrity favorite and counts Amal Clooney, Kate Moss, and Cara Delevingne among its fans. There's no better place to shop for a jaw-dropping party dress.

WWW Travels Tip: Skip crowded, tourist-filled Oxford Street and head to the shops on Kings Road instead. Farrell says, "It's far quieter and has more designer boutiques, independent stores, and interesting homeware."

If you're like me and would be happy to wear nothing but Toteme day in and day out, you'll want to visit its brand-new flagship store in Mayfair. Page says, "Their new store on Mount Street is incredible, and the furniture and architecture is the perfect backdrop to their always considered collections." It's the perfect minimalist space to shop the Scandinavian luxury brand's timeless pieces. It's worth noting that this is Toteme's first European store outside of Sweden.

You can't talk about London shopping without talking about vintage. Located in East London's Shoreditch neighborhood, Nordic Poetry is one of the city's best—especially for rare luxury finds. The shop is curated by its Swedish owner, Ameli Lindgren, who travels the world in search of vintage treasures from Alaïa, Gucci, Chanel, Prada, and all the rest of the most desired designer brands. Ask any London-based fashion person for the top vintage stores in the city, and Nordic Poetry is almost certain to be on their list.

More shopping to jot down: If you've never been to Liberty London department store, it's an absolute must. The Swedish brand Our Legacy's London location is a store Hadfield says she never leaves empty-handed. Foyles on Charing Cross Road is an enormous bookstore that Hadfield says she'd gladly lose an entire afternoon in. For vintage furniture, Page recommends Golborne 44, while Hadfield loves 2&4 Vintage Furniture. Alex Eagle is a popular high-end lifestyle store, and Lovers Lane on Portobello Road is another popular vintage store that gets an honorable mention.

The consensus is that comfort is key in London. You're inevitably going to be doing a lot of walking, and flat shoes that'll take you up and down the Tube station stairs are essential. Hadfield also recommends packing layers, as you could easily go from hot to cold (especially when taking public transportation), and London is known to rain without any given notice—so waterproof outerwear will serve you well. Page also recommends packing cashmere sweaters for a trip to London. As Farrell puts it, "To say that London weather is unpredictable is generous." She says that right now Londoners are relying on long coats with jeans and a T-shirt and a sweater tied around your shoulders. Her advice? "As with any city trip, sunglasses, fine knits, jeans for day, slip dresses for evening, and a great coat like a trench, and you're sorted." All in all, try not to overthink it. As Hadfield puts it, "Really, anything goes. Spend the morning in East London and the afternoon in West, and you will see how different the style is from one end of the city to the other."

Scroll to shop some of the wardrobe essentials that are perfect for a trip to London.

Mango Double-Breasted Cotton Trench Coat $230 SHOP NOW Call it cliché, but a trench coat is truly the perfect outerwear for London.

Jil Sander Tangle Small Leather Shoulder Bag $840 SHOP NOW "City chic and great for running around and exploring." — Page

TOTEME The Sport Leather-Trimmed Suede and Shell Sneakers $450 SHOP NOW Stylish flats are key for a trip to London.

Whistles Gemma Bonded Leather Coat $1199 SHOP NOW British girls love outerwear from Whistles.

Khaite Bristol Cashmere-Blend Sweater $2480 SHOP NOW You'll never regret investing in a Khaite sweater.

Dear Frances Skye Boots in Black $650 $490 SHOP NOW Londoners wear Chelsea boots year-round. These are Hadfield's go-tos, as they can be dressed up or down.

SLVRLAKE Tess Mid-Rise Jeans $300 SHOP NOW Page loves these "comfy and versatile" jeans.

Massimo Dutti Halter Neck Dress $149 SHOP NOW Perfect for wearing under your trench coat for a night out.

Wardrobe.NYC Double-Breasted Wool-Twill Coat $1500 SHOP NOW This will make your jeans and T-shirt look wildly elegant.

Toteme The Aviators Acetate Sunglasses $490 SHOP NOW You'll need these just in case the sun comes out.