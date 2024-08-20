The Blouse! The Flats! Kaia Gerber's Latest Look Basically Makes Her Parisian
Had I not known better, I would have assumed Kaia Gerber was strolling through the streets of Paris this weekend. Wearing a deceivingly French-looking outfit, Gerber actually spent her weekend in the heart of New York, channeling a look that had Parisian written all over it.
Skipping the white tanks and tees that New Yorker's reach for on the daily, Gerber selected a white sleeveless blouse in a light cotton composition. The pretty and versatile top features lace and frill detailing as well as a subtle dotted motif throughout. It curves into a rounded V and cuts off at her hips. The model styled her blouse with mid-rise trousers in a rich navy shade and jet-black sunglasses.
She finished her look with the ultimate French-girl footwear: black leather ballet flats. Whilst many opt for a trousers-and-ballet-flats combination for running errands and such just like Gerber did, the shoes are often styled with baggy jeans and voluminous skirts across the city too.
Gerber's elegant outfit sits perfectly between smart and casual and features contrasting components. Whilst the model's blouse is light and feminine, the trousers that she selected are structured and dark—and worked to add a polished element into her look in a nonchalant way.
Influencer @marina_torres followed the three-piece styling formula to create an equally elegant look whist out in California. Also selecting a white sleeveless blouse and navy trousers, the influencer perfected polished weekend style.
French influencer @sabinasocol also opted for the growing blouse trend, proving it's a heavyweight player on fashion scene this season.
Read on to discover Kaia Gerber's style here and shop our edit of the best sleeveless blouses below.
SHOP KAIA GERBER'S LOOK
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST SLEEVELESS BLOUSES AND BALLET FLATS
These feature a small block heel for a more structured silhouette.
The cotton composition makes this naturally lightweight and breathable.
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
How Fashion People in Paris and NYC Are Wearing Their Summery White Tops Into Fall
Kaia Gerber does it best.
By Eliza Huber
-
Kaia Gerber Just Wore Every Fashion Insider's Favorite "Almost Flat" Shoes
They're so comfy.
By Natalie Munro
-
Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford Just Wore the Ageless Dress That Suits Everyone
A true wardrobe hero.
By Natalie Munro
-
Jennifer Lawrence and Kaia Gerber Agree That These Are 2024's New It Sneakers
Sporty, chic, and futuristic.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Daisy Edgar-Jones and Kaia Gerber Just Wore the Y2K Trend That's Coming for Jeans This Season
It's very 2004 Topshop.
By Natalie Munro
-
Kaia Gerber Just Wore the Anti-Trend Shoe Style That's Coming for Ballet Flats
Synonymous with Parisian elegance.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Kaia Gerber Wore the Romantic LBD Trend That's Perfect for Daytime
Heat-wave approved.
By Allyson Payer
-
Kaia Gerber Wore the Anti-Denim Skirt Trend That Goes With Both Sneakers and Flats
A summer staple.
By Eliza Huber