The Blouse! The Flats! Kaia Gerber's Latest Look Basically Makes Her Parisian

Had I not known better, I would have assumed Kaia Gerber was strolling through the streets of Paris this weekend. Wearing a deceivingly French-looking outfit, Gerber actually spent her weekend in the heart of New York, channeling a look that had Parisian written all over it.

Skipping the white tanks and tees that New Yorker's reach for on the daily, Gerber selected a white sleeveless blouse in a light cotton composition. The pretty and versatile top features lace and frill detailing as well as a subtle dotted motif throughout. It curves into a rounded V and cuts off at her hips. The model styled her blouse with mid-rise trousers in a rich navy shade and jet-black sunglasses.

She finished her look with the ultimate French-girl footwear: black leather ballet flats. Whilst many opt for a trousers-and-ballet-flats combination for running errands and such just like Gerber did, the shoes are often styled with baggy jeans and voluminous skirts across the city too.

Gerber's elegant outfit sits perfectly between smart and casual and features contrasting components. Whilst the model's blouse is light and feminine, the trousers that she selected are structured and dark—and worked to add a polished element into her look in a nonchalant way.

Influencer @marina_torres followed the three-piece styling formula to create an equally elegant look whist out in California. Also selecting a white sleeveless blouse and navy trousers, the influencer perfected polished weekend style.

French influencer @sabinasocol also opted for the growing blouse trend, proving it's a heavyweight player on fashion scene this season.

Read on to discover Kaia Gerber's style here and shop our edit of the best sleeveless blouses below.

