The Blouse! The Flats! Kaia Gerber's Latest Look Basically Makes Her Parisian

Had I not known better, I would have assumed Kaia Gerber was strolling through the streets of Paris this weekend. Wearing a deceivingly French-looking outfit, Gerber actually spent her weekend in the heart of New York, channeling a look that had Parisian written all over it.

Skipping the white tanks and tees that New Yorker's reach for on the daily, Gerber selected a white sleeveless blouse in a light cotton composition. The pretty and versatile top features lace and frill detailing as well as a subtle dotted motif throughout. It curves into a rounded V and cuts off at her hips. The model styled her blouse with mid-rise trousers in a rich navy shade and jet-black sunglasses.

Kaia Gerber wears a sleeveless blouse.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

She finished her look with the ultimate French-girl footwear: black leather ballet flats. Whilst many opt for a trousers-and-ballet-flats combination for running errands and such just like Gerber did, the shoes are often styled with baggy jeans and voluminous skirts across the city too.

Gerber's elegant outfit sits perfectly between smart and casual and features contrasting components. Whilst the model's blouse is light and feminine, the trousers that she selected are structured and dark—and worked to add a polished element into her look in a nonchalant way.

Influencer wears a sleeveless blouse.

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Influencer @marina_torres followed the three-piece styling formula to create an equally elegant look whist out in California. Also selecting a white sleeveless blouse and navy trousers, the influencer perfected polished weekend style.

French influencer @sabinasocol also opted for the growing blouse trend, proving it's a heavyweight player on fashion scene this season.

Influencer wears a sleeveless blouse trend

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Read on to discover Kaia Gerber's style here and shop our edit of the best sleeveless blouses below.

SHOP KAIA GERBER'S LOOK

Outta Love Oval-Frame Plastic Sunglasses
Le Specs
Outta Love Oval-Frame Plastic Sunglasses

Shield your eyes in style.

Cottage Top
SNDYS
Cottage Top

This comes in sizes XXS to XXL.

Buttons Straight-Fit Trousers
MANGO
Buttons Straight-Fit Trousers

These also come in black.

Bow Flat Ballet Pumps
M&S Collection US
Bow Flat Ballet Pumps

Style with trousers or baggy jeans.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST SLEEVELESS BLOUSES AND BALLET FLATS

Flores Top -- Salt
DÔEN
Flores Top

I always come back to Dôen for its pretty lightweight blouses.

H&M, Ballet Flats
H&M
Ballet Flats

Shop these before they're sold out.

Vivi Top
Reformation
Vivi Top

How pretty.

Alohas Black Oriana Leather Ballet Flats
Nobodys Child
Alohas Black Oriana Leather Ballet Flats

These feature a small block heel for a more structured silhouette.

White Cotton Poplin Smock Strap Top
GANNI
White Cotton Poplin Smock Strap Top

Style with jeans or wear with a white cotton skirt.

Leather Ballet Flats With Bow
MANGO
Leather Ballet Flats With Bow

These look more expensive than they are.

white vest
Anthropologie
Square-Neck Embroidered Tank Top

This is on its way to selling out.

Leonie Bow-Embellished Leather Flats
LOEFFLER RANDALL
Leonie Bow-Embellished Leather Flats

These also come in a raffia style.

Akina Blouse
Skall Studio
Akina Blouse

Style with denim for an effortlessly chic look.

Mary Jane Leather Ballerina Flats
& Other Stories
Mary Jane Leather Ballerina Flats

These also come in a light cream shade.

Lace-Trim Self-Tie Cotton Top
THE KOOPLES
Lace-Trim Self-Tie Cotton Top

The cotton composition makes this naturally lightweight and breathable.

Mariella Mary Jane Ballet Flat
Reformation
Mariella Mary Jane Ballet Flat

The square-toe silhouette adds a polished element.

Nancy Rose Cami
Damson Madder
Nancy Rose Cami

The bow embellishment adds such a pretty edge.

Kaia Gerber
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

