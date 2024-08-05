Kaia Gerber Just Wore Every Fashion Insider's Favorite "Almost Flat" Shoes

Natalie Munro
By
published
in News

If you could peek inside any fashion editor's shopping basket right now, you'd likely spot a common theme unfolding. Among a plethora of white T-shirts and tank tops, there's a new summer shoe trend that's circulating stylish groups and working its way into the wardrobes of so many prolific dressers.

Worn most recently by Kaia Gerber, the heeled flip-flops trend is emerging as the breakthrough shoe of the season. Featuring a small heel and a sleek strappy finish, the shoe style draws the line between smart and casual, offering a fresh summery footwear solution that fashion people have come to adore.

Kaia Gerber wears heeled flip flops with a black mini dress a burgundy bag and black sunglasses. Cindy Crawford wears white sneakers, a black jumpsuit and black sunglasses.

(Image credit: @kaiagerber)

Styling hers with a black minidress, Gerber's look channeled a '90s energy that compliments the shoe trend so well. Accessorizing with a sleek shoulder bag and black sunglasses, the model's look felt aptly chic for the Parisian setting.

Enjoying a mother-daughter day out, Cindy Crawford was also spotted in Paris with Gerber. For their outing, the supermodel selected a pair of anti-trend white sneakers to complete her relaxed ensemble. Avoiding flashy colors and new-season silhouettes, Crawford's choice worked perfectly with her relaxed jumpsuit outfit while providing her with the comfort needed to stroll around the French capital.

Between Gerber's new-season yet potentially timeless-looking micro heels and Crawford's classic kicks, there's no denying that the two possess an eye for excellent shoes. To shop the styles I'm sure would come with both models' stamps of approval, read on to discover our edit of the best heeled flip-flops and white sneakers below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST HEELED FLIP-FLOPS

Sophie Heeled Sandal
Reformation
Sophie Heeled Sandals

The croc-effect detailing adds an elevated edge.

Kitten Heel Sandals
MANGO
Kitten Heel Sandals

Shop these while they're still available.

Capri Kitten Heel Sandal
Tory Burch
Capri Kitten Heel Sandals

These also come in a gorgeous gold hue.

Kitten Heeled Sandals
Zara
Kitten Heel Bow Sandals

The bow accent is so cute.

Babee Sandal
RAYE
Babee Sandals

The square toes and buckled straps add polished elements.

flip flops
Toteme
Leather Thong Sandals

I always come back to Toteme for its elevated basics.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST WHITE SNEAKERS

New Balance 530 Trainers in White & Silver
New Balance
530 Trainers

These are some of the most comfortable trainers on the market right now.

Reelwind Low Leather and Shell Sneakers
AUTRY
Reelwind Low Leather and Shell Sneakers

These also come in several other shades.

Club C 85 Sneaker
Reebok
Club C 85 Sneakers

Emily Ratajkowski is a huge fan of these.

Xt-6 Gore-Tex® Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
SALOMON
Xt-6 Gore-Tex Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

Ask any fashion person—the Salomon sneaker trend is taking off right now.

Chuck Taylor All Star Hi Sneakers
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Hi Sneakers

Classic white converse will never go out of style.

Leather Sneakers
ACNE STUDIOS
Leather Sneakers

The thick rubber sole provides comfort and durability.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.

Explore More:
Kaia Gerber Cindy Crawford Flip Flops
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸