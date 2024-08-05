Kaia Gerber Just Wore Every Fashion Insider's Favorite "Almost Flat" Shoes

If you could peek inside any fashion editor's shopping basket right now, you'd likely spot a common theme unfolding. Among a plethora of white T-shirts and tank tops, there's a new summer shoe trend that's circulating stylish groups and working its way into the wardrobes of so many prolific dressers.

Worn most recently by Kaia Gerber, the heeled flip-flops trend is emerging as the breakthrough shoe of the season. Featuring a small heel and a sleek strappy finish, the shoe style draws the line between smart and casual, offering a fresh summery footwear solution that fashion people have come to adore.

Styling hers with a black minidress, Gerber's look channeled a '90s energy that compliments the shoe trend so well. Accessorizing with a sleek shoulder bag and black sunglasses, the model's look felt aptly chic for the Parisian setting.

Enjoying a mother-daughter day out, Cindy Crawford was also spotted in Paris with Gerber. For their outing, the supermodel selected a pair of anti-trend white sneakers to complete her relaxed ensemble. Avoiding flashy colors and new-season silhouettes, Crawford's choice worked perfectly with her relaxed jumpsuit outfit while providing her with the comfort needed to stroll around the French capital.

Between Gerber's new-season yet potentially timeless-looking micro heels and Crawford's classic kicks, there's no denying that the two possess an eye for excellent shoes. To shop the styles I'm sure would come with both models' stamps of approval, read on to discover our edit of the best heeled flip-flops and white sneakers below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST HEELED FLIP-FLOPS

Reformation Sophie Heeled Sandals $248 SHOP NOW The croc-effect detailing adds an elevated edge.

MANGO Kitten Heel Sandals $60 SHOP NOW Shop these while they're still available.

Tory Burch Capri Kitten Heel Sandals $248 SHOP NOW These also come in a gorgeous gold hue.

Zara Kitten Heel Bow Sandals $50 SHOP NOW The bow accent is so cute.

RAYE Babee Sandals $178 SHOP NOW The square toes and buckled straps add polished elements.

Toteme Leather Thong Sandals $450 SHOP NOW I always come back to Toteme for its elevated basics.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST WHITE SNEAKERS

New Balance 530 Trainers $100 SHOP NOW These are some of the most comfortable trainers on the market right now.

AUTRY Reelwind Low Leather and Shell Sneakers $195 SHOP NOW These also come in several other shades.

Reebok Club C 85 Sneakers $90 SHOP NOW Emily Ratajkowski is a huge fan of these.

SALOMON Xt-6 Gore-Tex Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers $220 SHOP NOW Ask any fashion person—the Salomon sneaker trend is taking off right now.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Hi Sneakers $65 SHOP NOW Classic white converse will never go out of style.

ACNE STUDIOS Leather Sneakers $470 SHOP NOW The thick rubber sole provides comfort and durability.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.