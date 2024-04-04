Palm Royale Is My New Personality—28 Pieces to Match the '60s Vibe

By Erin Fitzpatrick
I'm lucky to be able to write about the intersection of fashion and all my other interests, including travel, tennis, reading, and skiing. Today's story melds fashion with yet another passion of mine: television. I'm a TV fiend through and through, spending huge swaths of time watching shows of all stripes. My latest obsession? Palm Royale on Apple TV+.

Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Ricky Martin, Kaia Gerber, Allison Janney, and Carol Burnett star in the comedy-drama that takes place in Palm Beach, Florida, circa 1969. While the incredible cast initially drew me in, I stayed for the retro fashion and décor. If you want to learn more about the show's outfits, take a look at our interview with Palm Royale's costume designer. And if you're anything like me and suddenly want to dress like you belong at a Palm Beach country club, keep scrolling to shop my '60s-inspired picks.

Marni - Floral Blue
RIXO ⋆
Marni Dress in Floral Blue

You're guaranteed to earn compliments in this stunning number.

Le Specs Outta Trash Sunglasses
Le Specs
Outta Trash Sunglasses

Orange is definitely a recurring theme in the show.

Printed Silk-Twill Scarf
PUCCI
Printed Silk-Twill Scarf

This printed scarf will jazz up any outfit.

60s cat eye sunglasses
Oliver Peoples x Khaite
1968c 53mm Oval Sunglasses

A pair of white cat-eye sunglasses is crucial to nailing the look.

Printed Silk-Twill Scarf
PUCCI
Printed Silk-Twill Scarf

Nothing says '60s quite like a Pucci print.

Nilana Dress
ASTR the Label
Nilana Dress

This is my favorite under-$150 find.

+ Net Sustain One-Shoulder Open-Back Floral-Print Twill Gown
STELLA MCCARTNEY
+ Net Sustain One-Shoulder Open-Back Floral-Print Twill Gown

This dress is begging to come along on your next tropical getaway.

Kimchi Blue Mae Retro Baguette Bag
Kimchi Blue
Mae Retro Baguette Bag

How cute is this?

Cat Eye Sunglasses
H&M
Cat Eye Sunglasses

You can't beat H&M's prices.

Mini Swing Dress
La Double J
Mini Swing Dress

This dress would be right at home on the set of Palm Royale.

Bow Print Top - Women
Mango
Bow Print Top

This Mango top is too cute.

orange mini skirt '60s
Express
Low Rise Twill Belted Mini Skirt

This is definitely giving me '60s vibes.

orange swimsuit
SAME LOS ANGELES
The Grace Top

This retro swimsuit is everything.

Jacquard-Weave Off-The-Shoulder Dress
H&M
Jacquard-Weave Off-The-Shoulder Dress

For the color shy, this white caftan is a great alternative.

Iride Belted Printed Cotton and Terry Mini Wrap Skirt
PUCCI
Iride Belted Printed Cotton and Terry Mini Wrap Skirt

All you need is a pair of go-go boots.

Tyler Shirt
Spell
Tyler Shirt

I'll be wearing this all summer long.

Cotton Halterneck Dress
H&M
Cotton Halterneck Dress

This $18 price tag is calling my name.

Edition 35 Saturday Night Pants
La DoubleJ
Edition 35 Saturday Night Pants

I'm obsessed with everything La DoubleJ designs.

Maeve Sporty Colorblock Mini Skirt
Maeve
Sporty Colorblock Mini Skirt

This tennis-inspired skirt is coming home with me.

crop top
Lovers + Friends
Rodeo Crop Top

This gingham halter top is so darn cute.

Aubrey Crepe Dress
Borgo de Nor
Aubrey Crepe Dress

Groovy, baby.

Printed Stretch-Jersey Maxi Dress
PUCCI
Printed Stretch-Jersey Maxi Dress

How could I resist including plenty of Pucci pieces?

Veracruz Dress
De Loreta
Veracruz Dress

This has "vacation" written all over it.

Juliet Dress
La Double J
Juliet Dress

This would look excellent with an oversize straw hat.

Medium Belt (6 Cm)
La Double J
Medium Belt

I'd pair this colorful belt with a simple white dress for maximum impact.

Piato One Shoulder Dress
Alemais
Piato One Shoulder Dress

Alemais is quickly becoming one of my favorite brands.

Barton Dress
Tanya Taylor
Barton Dress

Shift dresses were all the rage in the '60s.

Wool-Jacquard Mini Dress
GUCCI
Wool-Jacquard Mini Dress

Kristen Wiig's character wears a lot of yellow, so I had to include several options in the sunny hue.

