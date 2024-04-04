Palm Royale Is My New Personality—28 Pieces to Match the '60s Vibe
I'm lucky to be able to write about the intersection of fashion and all my other interests, including travel, tennis, reading, and skiing. Today's story melds fashion with yet another passion of mine: television. I'm a TV fiend through and through, spending huge swaths of time watching shows of all stripes. My latest obsession? Palm Royale on Apple TV+.
Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Ricky Martin, Kaia Gerber, Allison Janney, and Carol Burnett star in the comedy-drama that takes place in Palm Beach, Florida, circa 1969. While the incredible cast initially drew me in, I stayed for the retro fashion and décor. If you want to learn more about the show's outfits, take a look at our interview with Palm Royale's costume designer. And if you're anything like me and suddenly want to dress like you belong at a Palm Beach country club, keep scrolling to shop my '60s-inspired picks.
A pair of white cat-eye sunglasses is crucial to nailing the look.
This dress is begging to come along on your next tropical getaway.
For the color shy, this white caftan is a great alternative.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 12 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of senior news editor (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.