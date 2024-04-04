Palm Royale Is My New Personality—28 Pieces to Match the '60s Vibe

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

I'm lucky to be able to write about the intersection of fashion and all my other interests, including travel, tennis, reading, and skiing. Today's story melds fashion with yet another passion of mine: television. I'm a TV fiend through and through, spending huge swaths of time watching shows of all stripes. My latest obsession? Palm Royale on Apple TV+.

Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Ricky Martin, Kaia Gerber, Allison Janney, and Carol Burnett star in the comedy-drama that takes place in Palm Beach, Florida, circa 1969. While the incredible cast initially drew me in, I stayed for the retro fashion and décor. If you want to learn more about the show's outfits, take a look at our interview with Palm Royale's costume designer. And if you're anything like me and suddenly want to dress like you belong at a Palm Beach country club, keep scrolling to shop my '60s-inspired picks.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

(Image credit: Apple TV)

RIXO ⋆ Marni Dress in Floral Blue $710 SHOP NOW You're guaranteed to earn compliments in this stunning number.

Le Specs Outta Trash Sunglasses $79 SHOP NOW Orange is definitely a recurring theme in the show.

PUCCI Printed Silk-Twill Scarf $500 SHOP NOW This printed scarf will jazz up any outfit.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Oliver Peoples x Khaite 1968c 53mm Oval Sunglasses $482 SHOP NOW A pair of white cat-eye sunglasses is crucial to nailing the look.

PUCCI Printed Silk-Twill Scarf $300 SHOP NOW Nothing says '60s quite like a Pucci print.

ASTR the Label Nilana Dress $128 SHOP NOW This is my favorite under-$150 find.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

(Image credit: Apple TV)

STELLA MCCARTNEY + Net Sustain One-Shoulder Open-Back Floral-Print Twill Gown $2310 SHOP NOW This dress is begging to come along on your next tropical getaway.

Kimchi Blue Mae Retro Baguette Bag $39 SHOP NOW How cute is this?

H&M Cat Eye Sunglasses $14 SHOP NOW You can't beat H&M's prices.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

(Image credit: Apple TV)

La Double J Mini Swing Dress $850 SHOP NOW This dress would be right at home on the set of Palm Royale.

Mango Bow Print Top $70 SHOP NOW This Mango top is too cute.

Express Low Rise Twill Belted Mini Skirt $45 SHOP NOW This is definitely giving me '60s vibes.

SAME LOS ANGELES The Grace Top $195 SHOP NOW This retro swimsuit is everything.

H&M Jacquard-Weave Off-The-Shoulder Dress $75 SHOP NOW For the color shy, this white caftan is a great alternative.

PUCCI Iride Belted Printed Cotton and Terry Mini Wrap Skirt $1100 SHOP NOW All you need is a pair of go-go boots.

Spell Tyler Shirt $199 SHOP NOW I'll be wearing this all summer long.

H&M Cotton Halterneck Dress $18 SHOP NOW This $18 price tag is calling my name.

La DoubleJ Edition 35 Saturday Night Pants $620 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with everything La DoubleJ designs.

Maeve Sporty Colorblock Mini Skirt $98 SHOP NOW This tennis-inspired skirt is coming home with me.

Lovers + Friends Rodeo Crop Top $128 $32 SHOP NOW This gingham halter top is so darn cute.

Borgo de Nor Aubrey Crepe Dress $945 SHOP NOW Groovy, baby.

PUCCI Printed Stretch-Jersey Maxi Dress $1280 SHOP NOW How could I resist including plenty of Pucci pieces?

De Loreta Veracruz Dress $456 SHOP NOW This has "vacation" written all over it.

La Double J Juliet Dress $750 SHOP NOW This would look excellent with an oversize straw hat.

La Double J Medium Belt $170 SHOP NOW I'd pair this colorful belt with a simple white dress for maximum impact.

Alemais Piato One Shoulder Dress $425 SHOP NOW Alemais is quickly becoming one of my favorite brands.

Tanya Taylor Barton Dress $695 SHOP NOW Shift dresses were all the rage in the '60s.