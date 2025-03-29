I’m Guilty of Overlooking This Simple, Elegant Trouser—Now It’s Tempting Me Away from Black Pairs

If my years working in the fashion industry have taught me anything, it's that the simplest garments are often the most powerful. There's a reason capsule wardrobes resonate with so many fashion people, and why the "quiet luxury" trend dominated for so long—versatile basics that stand the test of time are worth their weight in gold.

For years, my wardrobe has leaned on the dependable duo of black trousers and blue jeans, both of which serve as essential building blocks for many of my best outfits. But recently, I've noticed a gap in my collection—a desire for a smart outfit base that's a little less stark than black, one that my research has led me to believe that only navy trousers can fill.

Influencer wears navy trousers.

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Offering the best of both worlds: the polished sophistication of black trousers with an essence of the relaxed appeal of denim. They provide a slightly softer contrast than black, making them the perfect partner to some of the lighter hues in your wardrobe which can feel a little stark set against jet black. This is especially handy given the time of year.

Influencer wears navy trousers.

(Image credit: @emswells)

While denim is a universal go-to for casual styling, and black trousers are the ultimate workwear staple, navy trousers carve out a unique space in between—elevated yet relaxed, polished but not overly serious.

Influencer wears navy trousers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The style set has already taken notice. This week, I spotted Jennifer Lawrence making a case for navy trousers, pairing hers with a cobalt knit and simple black shoes. The tonal dressing gave her outfit a refined feel, proving just how wearable this trouser trend can be.

Influencer wears navy trousers.

(Image credit: @monikh)

If, like me, you're ready to fill this gap in your wardrobe, read on to shop our favourite navy trousers below.

SHOP NAVY TROUSERS:

High-Waisted Tailored Trousers
H&M
High-Waisted Tailored Trousers

These classic tailored trousers also come in nine other shades.

Wide-Leg Trousers With Double Waistband
Zara
Wide-Leg Trousers With Double Waistband

Style with a button down or wear with a cosy knit.

Relaxed Cotton Wide-Leg Trousers
COS
Relaxed Cotton Wide-Leg Trousers

These also come in a muted khaki shade.

Regular Elasticated Wool Straight-Leg Trousers
COS
Regular Elasticated Wool Straight-Leg Trousers

I always come back to COS for their chic wardrobe staples.

Massimo Dutti, Straight-Leg Cool Wool Trousers
Massimo Dutti
Straight-Leg Cool Wool Trousers

These dark navy colours are so deep in tone that they almost look black.

Pleated Trousers – Dark Blue – Women – Arket Gb
Arket
Pleated Trousers

Style with a kitten heel or pair with simple trainers.

Leg-Elongating Bootcut Trouser
ME+EM
Leg-Elongating Bootcut Trouser

ME+EM's wardrobe basics are some of the best on the market.

Delton Pleated Wool Straight-Leg Pants
The Row
Delton Pleated Wool Straight-Leg Pants

The wool composition ensures an insulated finish.

Martin Trousers - Navy - Viscose Ecovero™ Lenzing™ - Sézane
Sézane
Martin Trousers

These also come in ten other shades.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

