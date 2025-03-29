If my years working in the fashion industry have taught me anything, it's that the simplest garments are often the most powerful. There's a reason capsule wardrobes resonate with so many fashion people, and why the "quiet luxury" trend dominated for so long—versatile basics that stand the test of time are worth their weight in gold.

For years, my wardrobe has leaned on the dependable duo of black trousers and blue jeans, both of which serve as essential building blocks for many of my best outfits. But recently, I've noticed a gap in my collection—a desire for a smart outfit base that's a little less stark than black, one that my research has led me to believe that only navy trousers can fill.

Offering the best of both worlds: the polished sophistication of black trousers with an essence of the relaxed appeal of denim. They provide a slightly softer contrast than black, making them the perfect partner to some of the lighter hues in your wardrobe which can feel a little stark set against jet black. This is especially handy given the time of year.

While denim is a universal go-to for casual styling, and black trousers are the ultimate workwear staple, navy trousers carve out a unique space in between—elevated yet relaxed, polished but not overly serious.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The style set has already taken notice. This week, I spotted Jennifer Lawrence making a case for navy trousers, pairing hers with a cobalt knit and simple black shoes. The tonal dressing gave her outfit a refined feel, proving just how wearable this trouser trend can be.

If, like me, you're ready to fill this gap in your wardrobe, read on to shop our favourite navy trousers below.

SHOP NAVY TROUSERS:

H&M High-Waisted Tailored Trousers £20 SHOP NOW These classic tailored trousers also come in nine other shades.

Zara Wide-Leg Trousers With Double Waistband £36 SHOP NOW Style with a button down or wear with a cosy knit.

COS Relaxed Cotton Wide-Leg Trousers £85 SHOP NOW These also come in a muted khaki shade.

COS Regular Elasticated Wool Straight-Leg Trousers £110 SHOP NOW I always come back to COS for their chic wardrobe staples.

Massimo Dutti Straight-Leg Cool Wool Trousers £100 SHOP NOW These dark navy colours are so deep in tone that they almost look black.

Arket Pleated Trousers £77 SHOP NOW Style with a kitten heel or pair with simple trainers.

ME+EM Leg-Elongating Bootcut Trouser £185 SHOP NOW ME+EM's wardrobe basics are some of the best on the market.

The Row Delton Pleated Wool Straight-Leg Pants £1010 SHOP NOW The wool composition ensures an insulated finish.