I’m Guilty of Overlooking This Simple, Elegant Trouser—Now It’s Tempting Me Away from Black Pairs
If my years working in the fashion industry have taught me anything, it's that the simplest garments are often the most powerful. There's a reason capsule wardrobes resonate with so many fashion people, and why the "quiet luxury" trend dominated for so long—versatile basics that stand the test of time are worth their weight in gold.
For years, my wardrobe has leaned on the dependable duo of black trousers and blue jeans, both of which serve as essential building blocks for many of my best outfits. But recently, I've noticed a gap in my collection—a desire for a smart outfit base that's a little less stark than black, one that my research has led me to believe that only navy trousers can fill.
Offering the best of both worlds: the polished sophistication of black trousers with an essence of the relaxed appeal of denim. They provide a slightly softer contrast than black, making them the perfect partner to some of the lighter hues in your wardrobe which can feel a little stark set against jet black. This is especially handy given the time of year.
While denim is a universal go-to for casual styling, and black trousers are the ultimate workwear staple, navy trousers carve out a unique space in between—elevated yet relaxed, polished but not overly serious.
The style set has already taken notice. This week, I spotted Jennifer Lawrence making a case for navy trousers, pairing hers with a cobalt knit and simple black shoes. The tonal dressing gave her outfit a refined feel, proving just how wearable this trouser trend can be.
If, like me, you're ready to fill this gap in your wardrobe, read on to shop our favourite navy trousers below.
SHOP NAVY TROUSERS:
I always come back to COS for their chic wardrobe staples.
These dark navy colours are so deep in tone that they almost look black.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
-
Sporty, Unexpected, and Unquestionably Cool—The Outerwear Trend That Will Supercharge Your Spring Wardrobe
Who doesn't love a comfy way to be on-trend?
By Judith Jones
-
Here's Your Amazon Big Spring Sale Cheat Sheet—Shop the Best Activewear, Travel Items, Home Décor, and More
Shop for deeply discounted goods today.
By Chichi Offor
-
Tired of Jeans? We Are Too—Here's What We're Wearing Instead This Spring
Chic and comfortable.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Spotted on the Streets of L.A.: The Chicest Shoe Trend to Wear With Black Trousers
Sorry, sneakers—it's not your time.
By Eliza Huber
-
I Already Have an Elevated Closet, But If I Were to Start Over, I'd Go for These 5 Staples
Effortless outfit ideas ahead.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Forget Barrel Jeans—Fashion People in Paris Prefer This Elevated Alternative
PFW approved.
By Eliza Huber
-
At Least 3 Celebs Just Wore These Anti-Trend, Anti-Skinny Pants That Go With Every Sneaker Color
I guess it's a thing.
By Allyson Payer
-
J.Lo Just Wore the Anti-Trend Pant Color That's Fresher Than Black, Gray, and White
It's expensive looking too.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Sabrina Carpenter Made Cropped Pants Look So Elegant With This Classic Heel Trend
The perfect combination.
By Allyson Payer
-
I'm Predicting This Black-Pant Trend Will Eclipse Capris This Spring
EmRata wears it well.
By Allyson Payer