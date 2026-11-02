If you spend any time on Who What Wear UK, you’ll know our obsession with the ‘90s runs deep. Between the straight-leg jeans, throwback movies (Clueless, anyone?) and unforgettable shoes, the nostalgia is something we hold close to our hearts. But. if we’re being really honest, it's the street style (the It girls' outfits, if you will) that are the best thing about the decade.
Whether you were into preppy streetwear, thought of yourself as a minimalist, or were loyal to grunge, the decade's most formidable women were unrivalled when it came to outfit inspiration. From Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy delivering daily masterclasses in understated elegance across Manhattan, or Aaliyah single-handedly making tomboy-chic cool again, the era was stacked with icons. And 20-or-so years later, their influence hasn't changed one bit; in fact, it's still defining how we dress today.
With so many great looks to choose from, whittling down a list of the ultimate ‘90s outfits was no small feat. So naturally, I enlisted the help of the chicest team in the business—the Who What Wear UK editors, of course. Beyond spotting the next viral trend and sniffing out expensive-looking finds at affordable prices, these women have an unmatched eye for style with true longevity. But don’t expect a slate of playing-it-safe neutrals: this list celebrates the bold, nostalgic and delightfully expensive side of '90s dressing too.
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So if you’re in need of some outfit ‘inspo, or just wanting to take a nosy look into the minds of your favourite Who What Wear UK editors, now's your chance. Scroll to see the 10 best ‘90s outfits of 2026 worth recreating now.
10 It Girl Outfits From the '90s Our Editors Can't Stop Thinking About:
1. Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy
Style Notes: "To me, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy represents all that was good and chic about '90s style. She never tried too hard (at least, she never let it look like she did), and the pieces she wore, she did so repeatedly. While you could definitely categorise many of her staples under "basics", she also had an eye for items with flair, case in point: her faux fur stole and leather coat. Throw in the perfect pair of blue jeans and a tortoiseshell Alice band and you have one of the '90s most iconic outfits—one that would look just as relevant on the streets of New York today. How many outfits from that decade can you say that about?" —Maxine Eggenberger, editor
Shop the Look:
H&M
Leather Coat
So '90s.
COS
Clean Cut T-Shirt
A bestseller.
YSL
Yves Flared Jeans
These jeans have been everywhere this year.
Massimo Dutti
Leather Heel Ankle Boot
Carolyn-coded.
JENNIFER BEHR
Lydia Tortoiseshell Acetate Headband
A timeless accessory.
2. Julia Roberts
Style Notes: "Though I could reel off a whole list of '90s icons who have shaped the way I still dress today, there's only one outfit that occupies my mind on a weekly basis. When Julia Roberts stepped out at the Golden Globes in an oversized Armani suit and not an obvious gown, she was ahead of her time in a way that we're only just coming to realise. Where would the Frankie Shop, Toteme or even The Row be without this boxy silhouette? And, as someone who still makes the Saint Laurent spring/summer 2025 collection their entire personality (and has not one, but three ties), I don't think that there's anything cooler than big blazer energy, especially on a confident woman." —Remy Farrell, fashion editor
Shop the Look:
Massimo Dutti
Pinstripe Cool Suit Blazer
Almost Julia's blazer, with a 2026 update.
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend:
A timeless design.
Massimo Dutti
Pinstripe Cool Wool Blend Suit Trousers
I love how these low-waisted trousers would look styled with a funnel-neck jumper and ballet flats.
ASOS DESIGN
Tie in Polka Dot
Any purple printed tie will do.
Sezane
Markus Loafers
Not a want, but a need.
3. Kate Moss
Style Notes: "Kate Moss proves that the classics are classic for a reason and can create a perfectly timeless outfit. Her black top taps into the three-quarter sleeve trend we’ve been seeing everywhere and pairs with absolutely everything, whilst the pop of white in the skirt provides the perfect contrast. And don't get me started on the styling hack of a top and shoes in the same colour. It's some of the best sandwich dressing I've seen, and I mean, Kate is a master at it after all." —Kitty Bovaird, social media editor
Shop Her Look:
Cou Cou Intimates
The French Midi Sleeve Cotton Jersey
London-based brand Cou Cou Intimates are known for their '90s-inspired silhouettes.
Geel
Aria Skort
You could also style this skirt with a loose shirt and ballet flats on a warmer day.
Ralph Lauren
Londyn Leather Ballet Flat
The perfect pointed-toe flat.
Daisy Jewellery
Engravable Pinky Signet Ring
The perfect finishing touch.
Aspinal of London
Floating Diamond Solitaire Stud Earrings
Can you ever go wrong with a pair of diamond studs?
4. Halle Berry
Style Notes: "We simply can't talk about the '90s without paying homage to one of the decade's ultimate style icons: Halle Berry. You see, what I adore about her playbook is her ability to master classicism with a clever twist. From her softly structured jeans to a sleek, fitted high-neck top, her intuitive use of texture and tone injects a healthy dose of personality into everyday basics. And when finished with a leopard print coat? Well, it's nothing short of absolute perfection." —FlorrieAlexander, shopping editor
Shop the Look:
NOUR HAMMOUR
Nina Tiger-Print Shearling Coat
For a 2026 update, why not try a leopard print coat with a sumptuous fur trim.
ZARA
Extra-Soft 100% Wool High Neck Jumper
I'll be swapping Halle's velvet high-neck top for a matte black iteration instead.
AGOLDE
90's Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
A fashion person's favourite style.
M&S
Leather Block Heel Square Toe Boots
M&S make some of the comfiest boots on the market.
Nere
Stori Knit Overnight Duffle Bag
All we need now is a trip to a balmy destination.
5. Princess Diana
Style Notes: When it comes to iconic 90s outfits, Princess Diana has to get a special mention, but rather than her formal wear, it’s her off-duty, athleisure looks that I love the most. Diana was one of the first to make a trip to the gym look so chic, and the fact that these looks are still being recreated today says it all. Only she could make an oversized sweatshirt, gym shorts, and a designer bag look so cool and so royal."—Natasha Wilson, Videographer
Shop her Look:
Sporty & Rich
Usa Knitted Sweater
Size up for a looser fit.
lululemon
Align™ High-Rise Short 6"
A style you can take from the gym to the streets.
Reebok
Club C 85 Vintage Trainers
Whilst her iconic Reebok trainers may still be discontinued, the Club C shape has a similar energy.
M&S
Leather Bowler Bag
A timeless design.
Le Specs
Outta Love
You can never go wrong with a pair of winter sunnies.
6. Aaliyah
Style Notes: For me, the ultimate 90s It Girl is Aaliyah (RIP). She was that girl before the internet even knew what it was. Everyone wanted to be her (or date her—Google it) because she was so fly, but also a bit of an enigma. Her '90s style definitely skews more tomboy and Matrix than mine, but she wore sports jerseys out of context just like I do, and I think I’m obsessed because no one else could pull off her proportion play so effortlessly and authentically.
Think oversized streetwear and baggy jeans styled with tiny crop tops that exposed her killer abs and belly bar. But also lashings of leather, silver accents and, like the other big African American stars of that era, lots of Tommy Hilfiger. Beauty-wise, I’ve often recreated her signature lip combo by outlining nude lips with a dark liner but, her eyebrow arches were a bit too high for me. —Felicia Pennant, branded content editor
Shop the Look:
H&M
Denim Shirt
Its not time to pack away your white denim just yet.
Guess
Lucy
I love how a distressed brown vest adds depth to her denim shirt.
COS
Chord Straight-Leg Jeans
I have it on god authority the COS's chord jeans are some of the very best.
Jimmy Fairly
The Emmy
A classic.
Cartier
D'amour Pendant, Brilliant-Cut Diamond
Diamonds are a girls best friend after all.
7. Jennifer Aniston
Style Notes: If you know anything about my personal style, you’ll know the pared-back minimalism of the ‘90s comes rather near and dear to my heart. And that means that Jennifer Aniston is one of my personal style heroines. Between the delicate sheer top, fitted black trousers and stylish T-bar sandal, this look is my outfit of dreams. The head-to-toe midnight palette keeps it minimal, understated and well within my comfort zone, whilst the sheer top and drop necklace add a subtle grunge vibe that I’m utterly obsessed with—all in all, this look gets 10s all around.—Brittany Davy, junior writer
Shop the Look:
SARA CRISTINA
Nerea Embellished Crochet-Knit Cotton Top
A smart way to style your summer crochet.
Victorias Secret
Black Unlined Balcony Lace Bra
Every day can feel like a fashion show with the Victoria's Secret Balcony Lace Bra.
Massimo Dutti
Skinny Flare Fit Pants
These would also look chic styled with a fringe top and heels on a festive themed date night.
Lovisa
Gold Plated Y-Necklace
The '90s called , they want their necklace back.
Steve Madden
Mizuna Black Heeled Sandals
Trust me, Steve Madden makes some of the comfiest heels on the market right now.
8. Winona Ryder
Style Notes: Let's be real; true cool-girl or It girl style isn't about desperately chasing the latest celebrity hype to prove your fashion literacy—it's an attitude, a feeling that comes from within. Which is precisely why my ultimate ‘90s style icon has to be Winona Ryder. Whether she's rocking a graphic tee on the red carpet, slipping into a velvet evening gown, or making a case for a V-neck jumper and midi skirts pairing, her outfits never felt overly forced or contrived. Every look was born out of comfort and nonchalance rather than a desire to dress to impress anyone. —Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki, junior fashion editor
Shop her Look:
Massimo Dutti
Wool Blend Knit V-Neck Sweater
V-neck jumpers like this have been everywhere this autumn/winter.
Gap
Herringbone Knee-Length Skirt
This skirt has gone straight into my basket.
ZARA
Studded Heel Sandals
Haven't you heard? The high heel is back.
YSL
Mombasa Medium
Forever toping my wishlist.
9. Victoria Beckham
Style Notes: "The little Gucci dress, the little Gucci dress or the little Gucci dress?” For a ‘90s girl growing up in the UK, it doesn’t get more iconic than the Spice Girls. Victoria Beckham was my queen (and my dark-brown bob as a kid meant I always got to be her at playtime), and Spice World has remained one of my favourite movies of all time. Posh was a smart, sassy ice princess with a wonderfully British sense of humour, and she didn’t need garish prints, maximalist accessories or brash logos; she just needed a pair of strappy heels and her little Gucci dress. The actual dress in that scene was from Miss Selfridge (it was the ‘90s; no one had any money!), which makes the whole thing even more perfect."—Georgia Seago, copy editor
Shop her Look:
Norma Kamali
Ruched stretch-jersey mini dress
Can you ever go wrong with an LBD?
Topshop
Wren Peep Toe High Heel Sandal
How VB-coded are these!
Pandora
Shimmering Black Cord Bracelet
Black and gold bracelets will never date.
10. Cher
Style Notes: "Cher had '90s cool down to a science. Transitioning from her signature gothic-chic to something inherently more futuristic and dance-pop, she always came dripping in Chrome Hearts and looking impeccably stylish. My heart will always beat for you, Cheryl Sarkisian."—Nicole Pereira, junior social media editor
Shop her Look:
DESTREE
Amoako Devoré Blazer
Paisley print jackets like Cher's are everywhere this year.
ZARA
Ribbed Sleeveless Top
You can never go wrong with a simple white tank top.
AGOLDE
Nate Leather-Blend Tapered Pants
The tapered fit is a nice finishing touch.
JENNIFER BEHR
Sophia Crystal-Embellished Velvet Choker
This looks almost identical to Cher's very own.
Miu Miu
Leather Mini-Bag
This Miu Miu bags has the similar energy to Cher's Chrome Hearts iteration.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.