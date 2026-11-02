The Iconic 90's Celeb Outfits We'd Wear This Winter, According to Our Editors

From slip dresses to bootcut jeans, these are the '90s It-girl outfits that have stood the test of time.

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If you spend any time on Who What Wear UK, you’ll know our obsession with the ‘90s runs deep. Between the straight-leg jeans, throwback movies (Clueless, anyone?) and unforgettable shoes, the nostalgia is something we hold close to our hearts. But. if we’re being really honest, it's the street style (the It girls' outfits, if you will) that are the best thing about the decade.

Whether you were into preppy streetwear, thought of yourself as a minimalist, or were loyal to grunge, the decade's most formidable women were unrivalled when it came to outfit inspiration. From Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy delivering daily masterclasses in understated elegance across Manhattan, or Aaliyah single-handedly making tomboy-chic cool again, the era was stacked with icons. And 20-or-so years later, their influence hasn't changed one bit; in fact, it's still defining how we dress today.

With so many great looks to choose from, whittling down a list of the ultimate ‘90s outfits was no small feat. So naturally, I enlisted the help of the chicest team in the business—the Who What Wear UK editors, of course. Beyond spotting the next viral trend and sniffing out expensive-looking finds at affordable prices, these women have an unmatched eye for style with true longevity. But don’t expect a slate of playing-it-safe neutrals: this list celebrates the bold, nostalgic and delightfully expensive side of '90s dressing too.

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So if you’re in need of some outfit ‘inspo, or just wanting to take a nosy look into the minds of your favourite Who What Wear UK editors, now's your chance. Scroll to see the 10 best ‘90s outfits of 2026 worth recreating now.

10 It Girl Outfits From the '90s Our Editors Can't Stop Thinking About:

1. Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy

it girl 90s outfits: CAROLYN BESSETTE-Kennedy

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Style Notes: "To me, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy represents all that was good and chic about '90s style. She never tried too hard (at least, she never let it look like she did), and the pieces she wore, she did so repeatedly. While you could definitely categorise many of her staples under "basics", she also had an eye for items with flair, case in point: her faux fur stole and leather coat. Throw in the perfect pair of blue jeans and a tortoiseshell Alice band and you have one of the '90s most iconic outfits—one that would look just as relevant on the streets of New York today. How many outfits from that decade can you say that about?" —Maxine Eggenberger, editor

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2. Julia Roberts

The 47th Annual Golden Globe AwardsJulia Roberts

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Style Notes: "Though I could reel off a whole list of '90s icons who have shaped the way I still dress today, there's only one outfit that occupies my mind on a weekly basis. When Julia Roberts stepped out at the Golden Globes in an oversized Armani suit and not an obvious gown, she was ahead of her time in a way that we're only just coming to realise. Where would the Frankie Shop, Toteme or even The Row be without this boxy silhouette? And, as someone who still makes the Saint Laurent spring/summer 2025 collection their entire personality (and has not one, but three ties), I don't think that there's anything cooler than big blazer energy, especially on a confident woman." —Remy Farrell, fashion editor

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3. Kate Moss

it girl 90s outfits: Kate Moss

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Style Notes: "Kate Moss proves that the classics are classic for a reason and can create a perfectly timeless outfit. Her black top taps into the three-quarter sleeve trend we’ve been seeing everywhere and pairs with absolutely everything, whilst the pop of white in the skirt provides the perfect contrast. And don't get me started on the styling hack of a top and shoes in the same colour. It's some of the best sandwich dressing I've seen, and I mean, Kate is a master at it after all." —Kitty Bovaird, social media editor

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4. Halle Berry

Actress Halle Berry on December 9, 1994 departs for Washington, DC from Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California.

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Style Notes: "We simply can't talk about the '90s without paying homage to one of the decade's ultimate style icons: Halle Berry. You see, what I adore about her playbook is her ability to master classicism with a clever twist. From her softly structured jeans to a sleek, fitted high-neck top, her intuitive use of texture and tone injects a healthy dose of personality into everyday basics. And when finished with a leopard print coat? Well, it's nothing short of absolute perfection." —Florrie Alexander, shopping editor

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5. Princess Diana

it girl 90s outfits: Princess Diana

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Style Notes: When it comes to iconic 90s outfits, Princess Diana has to get a special mention, but rather than her formal wear, it’s her off-duty, athleisure looks that I love the most. Diana was one of the first to make a trip to the gym look so chic, and the fact that these looks are still being recreated today says it all. Only she could make an oversized sweatshirt, gym shorts, and a designer bag look so cool and so royal."—Natasha Wilson, Videographer

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6. Aaliyah

Aaliyah (1979-2001) and American comedian Sinbad attend a press conference as Lifebeat&#039;s Counter AID announces its third annual fund-raiser, in Los Angeles, California, November 1994.

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Style Notes: For me, the ultimate 90s It Girl is Aaliyah (RIP). She was that girl before the internet even knew what it was. Everyone wanted to be her (or date her—Google it) because she was so fly, but also a bit of an enigma. Her '90s style definitely skews more tomboy and Matrix than mine, but she wore sports jerseys out of context just like I do, and I think I’m obsessed because no one else could pull off her proportion play so effortlessly and authentically.

Think oversized streetwear and baggy jeans styled with tiny crop tops that exposed her killer abs and belly bar. But also lashings of leather, silver accents and, like the other big African American stars of that era, lots of Tommy Hilfiger. Beauty-wise, I’ve often recreated her signature lip combo by outlining nude lips with a dark liner but, her eyebrow arches were a bit too high for me. —Felicia Pennant, branded content editor

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7. Jennifer Aniston

1995 VH1 HonorsJennifer Anisto

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Style Notes: If you know anything about my personal style, you’ll know the pared-back minimalism of the ‘90s comes rather near and dear to my heart. And that means that Jennifer Aniston is one of my personal style heroines. Between the delicate sheer top, fitted black trousers and stylish T-bar sandal, this look is my outfit of dreams. The head-to-toe midnight palette keeps it minimal, understated and well within my comfort zone, whilst the sheer top and drop necklace add a subtle grunge vibe that I’m utterly obsessed with—all in all, this look gets 10s all around.—Brittany Davy, junior writer

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8. Winona Ryder

it girl 90s outfits: winona ryder

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Style Notes: Let's be real; true cool-girl or It girl style isn't about desperately chasing the latest celebrity hype to prove your fashion literacy—it's an attitude, a feeling that comes from within. Which is precisely why my ultimate ‘90s style icon has to be Winona Ryder. Whether she's rocking a graphic tee on the red carpet, slipping into a velvet evening gown, or making a case for a V-neck jumper and midi skirts pairing, her outfits never felt overly forced or contrived. Every look was born out of comfort and nonchalance rather than a desire to dress to impress anyone. —Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki, junior fashion editor

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9. Victoria Beckham

it girl 90s outfits: Victoria Beckham

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Style Notes: "The little Gucci dress, the little Gucci dress or the little Gucci dress?” For a ‘90s girl growing up in the UK, it doesn’t get more iconic than the Spice Girls. Victoria Beckham was my queen (and my dark-brown bob as a kid meant I always got to be her at playtime), and Spice World has remained one of my favourite movies of all time. Posh was a smart, sassy ice princess with a wonderfully British sense of humour, and she didn’t need garish prints, maximalist accessories or brash logos; she just needed a pair of strappy heels and her little Gucci dress. The actual dress in that scene was from Miss Selfridge (it was the ‘90s; no one had any money!), which makes the whole thing even more perfect."—Georgia Seago, copy editor

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10. Cher

it girl 90s outfits: Cher

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Style Notes: "Cher had '90s cool down to a science. Transitioning from her signature gothic-chic to something inherently more futuristic and dance-pop, she always came dripping in Chrome Hearts and looking impeccably stylish. My heart will always beat for you, Cheryl Sarkisian."—Nicole Pereira, junior social media editor

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Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Junior Fashion Editor

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.

At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.