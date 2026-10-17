Looking Like an Autumn It Girl Is Easy—Just Wear This Jacket Trend

I've been spotting leopard-print jackets everywhere lately, and I'm starting to think they might just be autumn/winter 2026's most unexpectedly useful capsule wardrobe addition. Perhaps it's because I'm still trying to eke out every last minute of jacket weather before committing to a proper winter coat, but there's something about a little printed layer that feels particularly right for this in-between moment. Let me explain.
Leopard-print coats have long been a classic, of course, but I’d argue jackets feel like the fresher proposition. M&S had a particularly chic style with a stand collar and faux-fur cuffs that seemed to be all over my Instagram feed before promptly selling out (it's coming back, thankfully), and ever since, I've been noticing them everywhere.
What I find interesting about leopard print is that, for something that can feel so statement-making, it's remarkably democratic. Minimalists love it, maximalists love it and everyone in between seems to have found a way to make it work. I think that comes down to the colours: black, taupe, caramel and ochre are all shades that already sit comfortably within a fairly classic wardrobe. Put them together in a big-cat print and suddenly your neutrals have a little more personality.
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It's also why a leopard-print jacket can be surprisingly easy to style. You could wear one with a printed skirt for a more directional, pattern-clashing moment, or throw it over blue jeans, black loafers and a simple knit. Both work, but and both make you look considerably more likely to be photographed outside a fashion show. While a black blazer would be perfectly sensible with either aforementioned combination, a leopard-print jacket makes the whole thing feel a little less predictable.
Whether you opt for a neat, boxy silhouette, a faux-fur finish or something with a little extra texture, it's an easy way to make your existing wardrobe feel fun again. I'm very much in favour of anything that does that without requiring me to buy an entirely new outfit. So, scroll on to see my edit of the best leopard print jackets this season.
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.