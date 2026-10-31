5 Fall Hair Color Combos That Shouldn’t Work, But Celebrity Stylists Love

When it comes to colors for the fall season, we're usually tempted to go for the usual suspects: rich, dark hair colors like espresso or rich brunette. Sometimes, even the occasional copper shade. But this season, celebrity stylists are breaking all the rules. Instead, they're touting a few out-of-the-box color combos and ideas as the top ones to try for the rest of fall moving into winter.
Think pairings like blonde and brunette and letting your roots show a bit. Gasp! I know, a few of these might give you pause at first, but trust the process. Once you see what they look like, you might reconsider. And if you are looking to try something different this season, celebrity stylist Dimitris Giannetos has a bit of advice. "If you are trying out a shade that is outside of your comfort zone, or is a little different from your natural tone, make sure that you style it in a way you know you love will make you ease into the new color all the more," he advises.
Easing into it is the name of the game. On paper, a lot of these color combos might sound like unlikely matches, but in the hands of a highly-skilled colorist, they add dimension and something unique to an otherwise basic look. If you'd like some inspo in this realm, keep scrolling. These unexpected fall color combos are worth saving for your next salon visit.
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Lived-In Blonde With Darker Roots
While Giannetos says that he doesn't immediately think of blonde for fall, there's a certain look that really works for the season. "People may not think of blonde for fall, but I love textured, lived in styles to make the shade feel more cozy for the cooler weather," he says. "
In particular, he loves this lived-in shade of blonde on "Nobody Wants This" star Kristen Bell. It's effortless, cool-girl energy with a darker root. "For Kristen, I highlighted her existing signature color with a ‘post-pilates hair wave’, with twisted curls in different directions to recreate a natural wavy hairline," he adds.
Blurred Brown
On the other hand, Giannetos is calling it—"blurred brown" is going to be another huge color as we move through the rest of fall. This type of brunette shade is the perfect way to transition your summer highlights. Normally, you wouldn't think that would work together, but it does!
“I think ‘blurred brown’ is going to be one of the biggest colors for fall," Giannetos says. "It’s the perfect transition from summer because you are able to cover up summer highlights while allowing dimension to show through. It feels very rich and polished without looking like a flat brunette, which works especially well for the season. I recently created this on Amal Clooney in Venice using L’Oréal Paris Preference."
Rich Brunette With Neutral and Warm Tones
In a similar vain, celebrity colorist Mitchell Ramazon says he loves a rich brunette look, but with a twist. Instead of keeping it to a single-dimension shade of brown, he loves switching it up. "I love a rich brunette with dimension—a blend of neutral and warm tones that catches the light and gives the hair a beautiful shimmer," he shares. Bringing a neutral tone into the mix might raise a few eyebrows here, but as you can see in the above photo, the end result looks great!
"I also love when people choose shades that complement their skin tone, using color theory the way you might choose natural makeup. It feels personal and flattering, while still bringing something special to a classic fall brunette."
Toasty Cinnamon
Other interesting color combos I've been seeing on social media lately pair together shades like cowboy copper with deeper espresso, dusty rose, and even shades like blonde. A personal favorite, though, is this toasty cinnamon shade that combines espresso and a deeper red. Normally, you'd think that these colors might clash, but the deeper espresso shade adds dimension and warmth in just the right areas without overwhelming the look.
Low Maintenance Bronde
It's not blonde, it's not brunette, but bronde. A nice happy medium between the two that weaves a rich lighter blonde around the top of the hair with a deep brunette shade underneath. Sounds too crazy? Hear me out! I love how different this is without looking stripey or unnatural. In fact, it seems pretty low maintenance in the way that the grow out would still look pretty organic.
The Best Color Care Products Celebrity Stylists Love
Trying out a fresh color combo means you'll want to take extra good care of it. Here are Giannetos's and Ramazon's favorites plus a few tried and true options beloved by beauty editors for years.
"A gloss like L’Oreal Paris Le Color Gloss lets a rich brunette color really pop. Regular touch ups with this are so easy and make maintaining that fresh, salon look for as long as possible." — Giannetos
Pureology
Color Fanatic Multi-Tasking Leave-In Conditioner Spray
This multi-tasking leave-in conditioner spray is super lightweight, acts as a great detangler and heat protectant all in one. While you can use it on hair that isn't colored, it's formulated to work great for color-treated hair as well. It also gives you a nice boost of shine.
Pureology
Color Fanatic Multi-Tasking Deep-Conditioning Hair Mask
Everyone needs a good deep conditioning mask, but you especially do if your hair is color-treated. This Pureology mask is so hydrating and strengthens any damage done by bleaching or color services.
Wella
Ultimate Color Miracle Leave-In Mask
This leave-in mask ensures your color stays vibrant and shiny, but most importantly, keeps your hair extra hydrated. It's also formulated with glycine and metal purifier to help protect hair against damage due to free radicals.
Biolage
Color Last Conditioner for Color-Treated Hair
I'm a big fan of Biolage and this color care conditioner from the brand comes highly rated. It provides top tier hydration and vibrant shine for colored hair. It even helps prevent color fading for up to four weeks.
OLAPLEX
No.3 plus Complete Bond Repair Treatment
Olaplex No. 3 is a classic color care product for those experiencing any damage, dryness, or brittleness due to long term coloring. Stylists love it, editors love it—you really can't go wrong with this one, even if you don't have colored hair.
Shawna Hudson is a beauty, wellness, lifestyle, and travel writer with over 10 years of experience. She graduated from California State University, Fullerton, with a degree in journalism and has written for other publications such as Bustle, The Zoe Report, Byrdie, Elite Daily, and more. She is currently a beauty writer at Who What Wear and hopes to continue feeding her (completely out-of-control) beauty obsession as long as she can. Stay up to date on her latest finds on Instagram @shawnasimonee.