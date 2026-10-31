Will Zoë Kravitz be celebrating Harryween at her fiancé Harry Styles's Madison Square Garden concert on October 31? Only time will tell, but here's hoping she shows up in a very chic Halloween costume. In the meantime, we get to see her in a stylish fall outfit, thanks to new paparazzi photos taken in New York City today.
Kravitz wore a brown suede coat, cropped cardigan, and capri pants with a pair of leopard-print Prada heels from fall/winter 1995. If they look familiar, it might be because Carolyn Bessette Kennedy famously wore a pair of black-and-white Dalmatian-print shoes from the very same Prada collection—and they've even been reissued! Sadly, Kravtiz's exact shoes haven't been officially resurrected, but if you're lucky, you can buy them from vintage retailers. If vintage hunting isn't your strong suit, however, I've found a bunch of modern versions worthy of your shoe closet.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.