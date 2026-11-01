Gen Z is Reclaiming the Mullet—5 Fashion-Forward Iterations That Feel Fresh, Not Dated

Let's get this out of the way now: the mullet is downright polarizing. Traditionally marked by shaved-down sides (right above the ear) and length in the front and back, mullets dominated the 1980s regardless of gender—from David Bowie's fiery red mane to Tina Turner's blonde-streaked rockstar style. The haircut has fallen in and out of mainstream favor over the decades, but Gen Z and Zillennials (people on the cusp of Millennials and Gen Z) have embraced this dated style in ways that feel entirely new.
"The mullet is making its way back, providing a versatile, built-in style that gives options," says professional hairstylist Elba Rodriguez. She explains that this androgynous cut instantly sets you apart as "edgy" and "fashion-forward" without requiring too much styling, which is always a win in our books. But if you're still imagining the statement-making, sky-high mullets from the front of your dad's rock album records, you can toss everything you know about them out the window.
"Stylists have now built on the look to perfect it on all hair types," says Rodriguez. In 2026, tastemakers and hair experts have morphed this style into several different hybrids to suit a wide variety of different face shapes and hair types. Some feel softer and more romantic, like Suki Waterhouse's shaggy half-mullet, while others make more of a sleek fashion moment (yes, we're talking about you, Olandria Carthen). In short, these are not your mother's, father's, or grandparents' mullets. Keep scrolling for the top mullet ideas worth trying in 2026.
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5 Mullet Ideas that Feel Modern in 2026
Modern Mullet
This interpretation of the classic mullet may be the most traditional in its essence, but the soft shaping, shaggy layers, and swooping, thick bangs make this style completely singular. "Soft, feminine mullets like shags tend to be more flowy, with no hard contrast between lengths," says Rodriguez. "[Think] wispy edges, soft fringe, and face frames."
To achieve volume at the crown (because this style certainly calls for some), use a volumizing spray or mousse on damp hair before heat or air-drying. Rodriguez recommends using the John Frieda Volume Lift Mousse and matching texturizing spray to achieve touchable body and feathery shaping.
Style the Modern Mullet
John Frieda
Volume Lift Kickstarter Thickening Mousse
John Frieda
Volume Lift Dry Texturizing Spray
Bixie Mullet
Olandria has become known not only for her show-stopping archival fashion pulls and ultra-pigmented blush looks, but also for her experimental hairstyles. Never afraid of a fashion risk, the reality star recently debuted a tightly cropped mullet—a marriage of the widely popular bixie (bob-pixie) haircut that Gracie Abrams and Zendaya love, with a rockstar-chic mullet edge. (You see that wispy fringe and flick of hair in the back, no?)
Rodriguez recommends people who don't know where to start when sitting in the chair for a mullet cut consider this edgy, cool-girl style. "[It] is a rock and roll version with a more effortless and rebellious style, visible disconnections, choppy top layers, and piece-y back ones." This selfie alone was enough to make me want to snip all my hair off. Just be sure to use a styling paste or smoothing cream to achieve those feathery sections.
If you don't want to commit to the full nape-grazing chop, then take a leaf out of Waterhouse's signature shaggy hairstyle the next time you sit in your stylist's chair. Thick bangs and piece-y, long side bangs that melt into long layers shape the mullet into something completely new and modern. A little party in the front, business in the back.
"The best part about creating a mullet is you can marry all these styles together," says Rodriguez. Whether you want rockstar fringe or short layers by the ears to emulate the mullet shape without sacrificing your length, the stylist says that it can all be infused into one hairstyle with a proper consultation beforehand. "Discussing what you like and dislike helps an artist understand your vision," she explains. "You can express what you prefer in all the different sections to achieve your personal look, with the guidance of what your hair texture allows and suits your face frame."
Style the Fringey Mullet
Rōz
Santa Lucia Styling Oil
IGK
Body Language Rice Water Plumping and Thickening Mist
Wolf Cut Mullet
To take things into modern rockstar territory, show your stylist this wolf cut-inspired mullet on Miley Cyrus. "A wolf cut mullet is [a] heavy curtain bang style with many intentional short layers in the crown that flows to the longer length in the back," says Rodriguez. Case in point: this dimensional style that keeps Cyrus' heavily layered fringe concentrated in the front before tapering into a wispy bob at the back. To shape your hair in these piecey sections, invest in a good dry shampoo paste (I personally recommend R+Co Badlands Dry Shampoo Paste) and a flexible hairspray.
Style the Wolf Cut Mullet
R+Co
Badlands Dry Shampoo Paste
Amika
Fluxus Touchable Hairspray
Sweeping Mullet
Olandria keeps flirting with mullet hairstyles, hence her recent Milan Fashion Week outing donning inky waist-skimming waves and a tousled, feathery bang. This style mashup takes the typically edgier look into softer territory, in case you don't want to fully commit to a shorter, more androgynous style. "My advice would be to not get too caught up in a specific trend or haircut," says professional hairstylist Rodger Azadganian. "Instead, ask your stylist for something that really complements your facial features, hair texture, and personal style. I always go back to what Yves Saint Laurent said: 'Fashions fade, style is eternal.'"
Style the Sweeping Mullet
John Frieda
Frizz Ease Dream Curls Curl Reviver Mousse
PATTERN
Curl Mousse for Curls & Coils
Pixie Shag
If you're looking for something on the shorter side, consider Iris Law's chic pixie mullet crop. "Androgynous styles tend to be more edgy," says Rodriguez. Not quite a full mullet but a little looser than a pixie, Law's effortless style is great for anyone who wants their hair to sit between lengths without committing to a full bang. Consider accentuating small curls or creating definition with a pomade or styling cream like the ones below. (The Dae Cactus Fruit 3-in-1 Styling Wand is especially great for precise applications on short hairstyles.)
Style the Pixie Shag
Odele
Cream Pomade
Dae
Cactus Fruit 3-In-1 Styling Cream
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Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has 3+ years of industry experience. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products and services—from the hottest new eye shadow palette to the buzzy manicure sweeping New York Fashion Week. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University. She was formerly a shopping writer at People.com. Herearlier work can be found atInStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape,and more. When Brascia isn’t writing, researching, or testing new beauty products, you can find her watching the latest movie to generate Oscar buzz, taking a workout class with friends, or updating her wardrobe post-shopping spree in her beloved city.