Apple Martin's Cute Jeans-and-Shoes Outfit Combo Is Very '90s Gwyneth Paltrow

Yes, Hollywood has always been full of nepo babies, but the next-gen cohort is actually super compelling. You have Cillian Murphy's son, Aran, who appears in two just-released TV shows: War, alongside Sienna Miller, and Youth, starring Sharon Horgan. Then there's Matthew McConaughey's son, Levi, who made his runway debut at Vogue World in Milan last month. A conversation about bright young things wouldn't be complete without mentioning Apple Martin, daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, who will make her feature film debut in an upcoming Nancy Meyers movie.
Today, Martin was photographed grabbing lunch in New York City wearing the denim trend her mom lived in in the '90s: bootcut jeans. She styled her white pair with block-heel ballet pumps, a graphic tee, and an oversized blazer. No DNA test needed here! This look has vintage Paltrow written all over it. Scroll down to re-create her outfit.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.