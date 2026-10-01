Had you told me before this week that the layered polo top would suddenly be "a thing" once again, I’m not sure that I would have believed you. After sitting through the return of boho belts, pirate boots and lots and lots of gold, fashion's ever-fluctuating cycle has once again revisited the noughties to bring back a scene-boy signature, popped collars, contrasting colours and all.
Typically associated with classic American prep, the layered polo trend didn’t stay buttoned up for long. Quickly adopted by New York street culture in the ‘90s, it took on a younger, cooler edge in the 2000's when the likes of Abercrombie & Fitch made it a must-have. All roads lead back to Tommy Hilfiger and Ralph Lauren, though—where they, with the help of musicians like Aaliyah, Destiny's Child and Snoop Dogg, shifted the meaning of "polished prep" to something entirely new.
But with the start of the 2010s, as trends so often do, the look lost its pizzazz. Whilst we were treated to some memorable moments throughout the Y2K years (think Megan Fox’s layered cropped polos in Jennifer's Body), the style shifted from an aspirational signifier of cool to slightly out of touch. Sure, by the end of Gossip Girl, Ed Westwick’s Chuck Bass had evolved into the reformed “bad boy” we all adored. But in season one? Those double-layered, popped-collar polo shirts read nothing more than cliché rather than Downtown cool. Then there was Paulie D, fully committing to the popped-collar to “euro-trash" glory in 2011. Just take a look at the Dolce and Gabbana Spring/Summer 2005 menswear show if you need any further clarification.
So imagine my surprise when, 15 years post its peak, the layered polo has been adopted once again—only this time, the coolest women around have claimed it. Like any good trend, three is the magic number. First was Miu Miu’s S/S '24 collection, which quietly helped nudge preppy back into fashion’s ever-evolving spotlight; then came Tommy Hilfiger's S/S '27 show, and if that joy-filled homecoming that remixed archival prep with relaxed proportions wasn’t enough to sell you on the look, nothing will.
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But the grand finale, so to speak, lies solely at the feet of Demna’s Gucci. As the lights went up for the S/S '27 show, we were looking at a recreated storefront complete with metal rails, and as supermodels and nonnas nonchalantly "browsed" down the runway, one look stood out: a striped top with a stiff white collar (and on Elsa Hosk, no less). At that moment, it felt undeniable: this wasn’t just a passing revival; the trend had legs. Because, in the wise words of trend forecaster and fashion oracle Mandy Lee (aka OldLoserInBrooklyn), “evil doesn't die; Denma reinvents it”.
But why now? For starters, if this fashion month is anything to go by, fashion is still firmly in a maximalist mood. From the vivid colours that dominated summer to the steady rise of prints over the last few years, the move from minimalism is hard to ignore. The layered polo trend sits right at the intersection of the two though, balancing polish with a carefree feel, structured but never overtly stiff.
And when we look at the popularity of layering and the practicality of this styling hack (especially heading into a cool autumn), the style just makes sense. By mixing colours and fabrics, you can also make the polished style feel less contrived and more instinctive, like you’ve just thrown things together and are embracing the chaos that follows. And honestly? It's affordable too. Just layer any two polo tops together and voilà, you're done.
Did we just uncover the easiest way to make your midi-skirts, jeans and cargo shorts look cooler? I'm convinced of it. Scroll to shop the best layering polos on the market right now.
Shop the Best Layered Polos:
Miu Miu
Piqué and Poplin Polo Shirt
The OG.
COS
Merino Wool Layered Polo Shirt
A chicer way to embrace the trend.
Next
Stripe Short Sleeve Layered Polo Top
I would style this with a black mini skirt and loafers on a warmer day to really embrace the preppy spirit.
COS
Merino Wool Layered Polo Shirt
This may just be my favourite colourway yet.
Mango
Mango Knitted Polo Top in Grey Stripe
The contrast trim plays heavily into this trend.
River Island
Knitted Slouch Polo Top
Style with jeans and trainers for a casually cool look.
ZARA
Striped Contrast Knit Polo
Zara always knows how to do the trends just right.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.