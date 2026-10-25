If you’re reading this, I feel like I’m safe in hazarding a guess that you know your argyle from your tartan. In fact, I’d even bet that a loafer has a place in your carefully curated wardrobe, alongside comfortable tailoring, neat hemlines and athletic-adjacent classics.. And (I'm confident about this one), I’d wager you felt at home in either Rugby stripes, plaid shirts or V-neck knits long before they officially started trending again in 2026. That's right, the varsity-coded, preppy fashion trend is back—but this year, it's so much more subtle than you remember.
The love affair between preparatory school history and high fashion runs deep, but it's more than just a bit of plaid. Fashion writer Ava Gilchrist, whorecently penned ode to the aesthetic, explains "preppy fashion has always been historically tied to the upper-crust collegiates, particularly through exclusive Ivy League schools, which tend to borrow a sartorial language from the posh, Sloane Ranger set that dominated the ‘80s. Manifested through sumptuous sportswear and elegant knitwear, the preppy archetypes often convey an air of uniformity and ease, despite seeming incredibly fussy and manicured.”
Given it's "stuffy" heritage, the trend took on a whole new form in the ‘90s and ‘2000s when it meshed with pop culture. Think Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash's iconic characters Cher and Dionne, who still make a case for the Clueless two-piece. Or Reese Weatherspoon’s Elle Woods, who breezed through Harvard's hallowed halls in hot pink ensembles and secretary glasses in Legally Blonde. And, let us not forget Leighton Meester's Blair Waldorf wardrobe, which ruled over the Upper East Side in Gossip Girl. But, for those who don't want to wear piped blazers and plaid skirts in 2026, what are the new rules of prep?
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This year the latest iteration of the look comes with a sleeker and more polished take on Americana. Whilst the foundational silhouettes still suggest that the wearer spent the weekend at a Nantucket country-club, they're also personalising their 'fit with maximalist elements like playful pops of colour and cheeky clashing prints.
As with so many of the year's biggest trends, it was Matthieu Blazy's Chanel Métiers d'art show that laid the foundations for this new type of prep, but Ralph Lauren’s spring/summer 2027 collection that really solidified the shift. Dubbed by the designer as an “irreverent take on romance”, the collection fused romantic ruffles, corsages, lace and feathers with its signature preppy tailoring to create a show which was nothing short of a modern masterpiece. Or, as Gilchrist so brilliantly sums it up, “it embraces the manufactured facade of a Jay Gatsby-type with a sordid, Saltburn naughtiness; the result of which is a fresh iteration of preppy fashion that feels to both embrace these origins, yet wink at them at the same time.”
So now we know the mood we’re channelling, knowing how to style it is the next big question. Thankfully, Burberry’s resident fashion styling editor Hetty Appleton-Miles suggeststhat styling tweaks like clever layering are the key to mastering the look. “More and more fashion brands are taking inspiration from the sporting world and the "preppy" trend is a prime example," notes Appleton-Miles. "[This season] try layering polos or shirts for a fashion-forward look."
So, if you've mentally taken stock and noticed your wardrobe is missing a pleated mini skirt or a J.Crew zip-up jumper, I've rounded up the seven biggest preppy fashion trends of 2026. Scroll down to see and shop them below.
The New Preppy Fashion Pieces You Need to See in 2026:
1. The Plaid Button-Down:
Style Notes: In case you missed it, plaid shirts are back and in my humble opinion, the style has never felt more fashionable. The rugged, eye-catching print has quickly become a favourite of the industry's best dressed, and while you can wear it with just about anything, I'll be taking cues from Ruby Lyn's look [pictured above]. After spinning it and wearing it backwards, the sculptural neck and bold colour instantly grab your attention. Pairing it with pinstripe trousers and contrast pointed-toe shoes are just the cherry on top of a well-styled cake, and like the age-old saying goes, if it's good enough for Jacob Elordi...
Shop the Trend:
Matteau
Checked cotton-flannel shirt
If Bottega Veneta's viral style is still front of mind, you must see this Matteau version.
STILL HERE
Noon Checked Cotton-Blend Plaid Shirt
Eye-catching.
Tommy Hilfiger
Check Twill Flannel Western Shirt
This style has gone straight into my basket.
H&M
Oversized Flannel Shirt
No need to size up as this H&M iteration comes naturally oversized.
With Nothing Underneath
The Classic
The quality of With Nothing Underneath shirts goes unmatched.
Ba&Sh
Kaela
This has a boho energy that I adore for autumn.
Sezane
Brown Navy Check
If its good enough for the French girls.
2. The Zip-Up, High Neck Jumper
Style Notes: 2026 has brought back many a preppy piece, but the zip-up roll-neck jumper has to be my favourite. Shrunken, fitted, and slightly cropped, the silhouette brings a more youthful, more playful energy and with brands like J.Crew backing it (and an Emma Chamberlain endorsement), the once "tomboy" style has become a hit with the It girls.
Shop the Trend:
J.Crew
Tiny Rollneck™
Shop Jamea Lynee's exact style.
Sezane
Antonie Jumper
I've been loving this shade of blue this season.
ALIGNE
Enora Quarter Zip Jumper
How to channel Chanel pre-fall for a fraction of the price.
ZARA
High Neck Knit Jumper
The Benton stripes! The tapered fit! This Zara style is utter perfection.
H&M
Fine-Knit Zip-Top Jumper
You heard it here first: butter yellow is not dead yet.
Monki
Half Zip Jumper
Who'd have thought this jumper would look so chic with trainers too?
Samsøe Samsøe
Mandy Turtleneck Jumpe
The wool-blend will keep you toasty on cooler days.
3. The Ruched Front Loafer
Style Notes: Loafers and preppy fashion go together like florals in spring, you can rarely have one without the other. For a cooler 2026 update, park The Row-coded, slimline, minimalist styles for a chunkier, ruched-front pair. The decorative finish still feels polished without feeling too contrived, but if you needed further proof of the loafer's supremacy, just see Marianne Smyth'ssharp 'fit [pictured above].
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
Ruched Leather Loafers
I must say I'm impressed with Zara's leather shoe offering this season.
M&S
Leather Loafers
I couldn't talk about ruched loafers without at least one mention of M&S's best selling style.
Alohas
Aven
I wear these loafers at least one a week.
Saint Laurent
Le Loafer Supple
A fashion person's favourite style.
Boden
Dinah Everyday Flexi Loafers
If you tire of a classic rounded loafer why not try this square-front brown iteration instead?
Schuh
Lapis Ruched Loafer
No need to break this pair in as the body comes naturally softer.
4. The Trench Coat
Style Notes: Whilst coat trends come and go, the trench is the preppy staple that stubbornly refuses to date. Unmatched in versatility, this transitional weather hero is a focal point in all the chicest capsule wardrobes. Case in point, Marilyn NL's pared-back, off duty outfit [pictured above]. Finished with functional lapels and buttons, and a glossy handbag, the coat alone casts a powerful enough statement to make it the focal point of the ensemble.
Shop the Trend:
Burberry
Long Waterloo Heritage Trench Coat
The O.G.
Allsaints
Linnie Lightweight Trench Coat
Perfect for a rainy day.
Coach
Relaxed Trench Coat
Size up for a looser fit.
ZARA
Water-Repellent Windbreaker Trench Coat With Belt
This whole look perfectly summarises preppy fashion in 2026.
H&M
Double-Breasted Trench Coat
I can't quite believe H&M's viral trench coat is still in stock.
Nobody's Child
Cord Detail Long Oversized Barn Coat
The contrasting collar and cuffs are a nice touch.
& Other Stories
Relaxed Trench Coat
No need to size up as this trench come naturally oversized.
5. The Mock-Neck Top
Style Notes: A cleaner, less bulky alternative to a full turtleneck, mock-neck tops will be the gift that keeps on giving for the minimalists amongst us. Whether paired with jeans and loafers or a mini skirt and heels, à la Savannah Elizalde [pictured above], for a more collegiate look, lean into muted colours and layer in print afterward.
Shop the Trend:
H&M
Turtleneck Top
I love how this moody green iteration looks paired with brown trousers.
Theory
Mock Neck Top
The cotton-blend will keep you warm all winter.
Free People
We the Free Lola Tee
With a sheer skirt and boots? Festive dressing done right.
Nana Jacqueline
Effie Mock Neck Ribbed Top
Nana Jacqueline is the It girl brand you need to know.
Reformation
Camille Knit Top
I've yet to find a Reformation piece I don't love.
NA-KD
Soft Line Funnel Neck Long Sleeve Top
This long-sleeved version also comes in white.
H&M
Turtleneck Top
Simple, but oh so stylish.
6. The Mini Skirt
Style Notes: Whether you subscribe to the idea that shorter hemlines mean financial prosperity or are just a sucker for a mini skirt (like me), in 2026 it's clear that micro minis are on the way back. Leaning into prep's sporty roots, Aisha Farida [pictured above] creates a cool look, styling her plaid skirt with a technical jacket and a sheer top to boot. I love how she finished with a black, silver-buckle belt for a little bit of unexpected edge.
Shop the Trend:
M&S
Textured Corduroy Mini Skirt
This is exactly how I'll be arriving to work next week.
ZARA
Belted Skort
Style with a loose top and heeled ballet flats.
Jigsaw
Baby Cord Mini Skirt
The cord finish make this chocolate brown skirt feel far cooler.
Sezane
Laure Skirt
This whole look is utterly divine.
Maje
Rhinestone Tailored Skort
I love a skort that keeps your modesty.
SHUSHU/TONG
Grain De Poudre Mini Skirt
Style with a chunky jumper, tights and knee-high boots this autumn.
Barbour
Marlow Tartan Mini Skirt
In case you missed it, tartan skirts are everywhere this season.
7. The Cropped Cigarette Trouser
Style Notes: From Hailey Bieber to Anne Laure-Mais [pictured above], fashion's best dressers can't get enough of cropped, slim-legged trousers, perfect for wearing with oversized cable knits and undone shirts. The minimalist silhouette looks good with just about anything, but the preppier, the better, so this season the easiest way to style them (in my humble opinion) is an especially sharp, loose white shirt and a 90's-inspired black pointed-toe court. Bonus points if you finish with a pair of black shield sunnies to bring the look up to date.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Palmer Cropped Knit Pant
A best selling style.
& Other Stories
Cropped Kick Flare Trousers
I'd style with loafers and a V-neck jumper for a casual office day.
Abercombie
Forme Kick Flare Pant
This Abercombie pair ranges from waist 23 to 38 and leg-lenght short to long.
MANGO
High-Waist Crop Trousers
Style with an argyle jumper and ballet flats this autumn.
H&M
Ankle-Length Tailored Trousers
I can't quite believe that this expensive-looking pair is only £20.
GUIZIO
Elora Capri
I'm a lover of anything Guizio at the moment.
Calzedonia
Cropped Flared Trousers
The stretch fit will make you feel as though you're wearing leggings.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.