Preppy Fashion Is Back (If it Ever Left)—7 Trends the Style Set Are Adopting in 2026

If you know your boat shoe from your moccasin and your argyle from your tartan, you need to see what "preppy" fashion means in 2026. Scroll down to read all about the evolving trend below.

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Preppy fashion trend 2026:
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If you’re reading this, I feel like I’m safe in hazarding a guess that you know your argyle from your tartan. In fact, I’d even bet that a loafer has a place in your carefully curated wardrobe, alongside comfortable tailoring, neat hemlines and athletic-adjacent classics.. And (I'm confident about this one), I’d wager you felt at home in either Rugby stripes, plaid shirts or V-neck knits long before they officially started trending again in 2026. That's right, the varsity-coded, preppy fashion trend is back—but this year, it's so much more subtle than you remember.

preppy fashion trend 2026:

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The love affair between preparatory school history and high fashion runs deep, but it's more than just a bit of plaid. Fashion writer Ava Gilchrist, who recently penned ode to the aesthetic, explains "preppy fashion has always been historically tied to the upper-crust collegiates, particularly through exclusive Ivy League schools, which tend to borrow a sartorial language from the posh, Sloane Ranger set that dominated the ‘80s. Manifested through sumptuous sportswear and elegant knitwear, the preppy archetypes often convey an air of uniformity and ease, despite seeming incredibly fussy and manicured.”

Given it's "stuffy" heritage, the trend took on a whole new form in the ‘90s and ‘2000s when it meshed with pop culture. Think Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash's iconic characters Cher and Dionne, who still make a case for the Clueless two-piece. Or Reese Weatherspoon’s Elle Woods, who breezed through Harvard's hallowed halls in hot pink ensembles and secretary glasses in Legally Blonde. And, let us not forget Leighton Meester's Blair Waldorf wardrobe, which ruled over the Upper East Side in Gossip Girl. But, for those who don't want to wear piped blazers and plaid skirts in 2026, what are the new rules of prep?

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preppy fashion trend 2026

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This year the latest iteration of the look comes with a sleeker and more polished take on Americana. Whilst the foundational silhouettes still suggest that the wearer spent the weekend at a Nantucket country-club, they're also personalising their 'fit with maximalist elements like playful pops of colour and cheeky clashing prints.

As with so many of the year's biggest trends, it was Matthieu Blazy's Chanel Métiers d'art show that laid the foundations for this new type of prep, but Ralph Lauren’s spring/summer 2027 collection that really solidified the shift. Dubbed by the designer as an “irreverent take on romance”, the collection fused romantic ruffles, corsages, lace and feathers with its signature preppy tailoring to create a show which was nothing short of a modern masterpiece. Or, as Gilchrist so brilliantly sums it up, “it embraces the manufactured facade of a Jay Gatsby-type with a sordid, Saltburn naughtiness; the result of which is a fresh iteration of preppy fashion that feels to both embrace these origins, yet wink at them at the same time.”

preppy fashion trend 2026: Story Image : hetty.appletonmiles

(Image credit: @hetty.appletonmiles)

So now we know the mood we’re channelling, knowing how to style it is the next big question. Thankfully, Burberry’s resident fashion styling editor Hetty Appleton-Miles suggests that styling tweaks like clever layering are the key to mastering the look. “More and more fashion brands are taking inspiration from the sporting world and the "preppy" trend is a prime example," notes Appleton-Miles. "[This season] try layering polos or shirts for a fashion-forward look."

So, if you've mentally taken stock and noticed your wardrobe is missing a pleated mini skirt or a J.Crew zip-up jumper, I've rounded up the seven biggest preppy fashion trends of 2026. Scroll down to see and shop them below.

The New Preppy Fashion Pieces You Need to See in 2026:

1. The Plaid Button-Down:

preppy fashion trend 2026: plaid shirt : rubylyn_

(Image credit: @rubylyn_)

Style Notes: In case you missed it, plaid shirts are back and in my humble opinion, the style has never felt more fashionable. The rugged, eye-catching print has quickly become a favourite of the industry's best dressed, and while you can wear it with just about anything, I'll be taking cues from Ruby Lyn's look [pictured above]. After spinning it and wearing it backwards, the sculptural neck and bold colour instantly grab your attention. Pairing it with pinstripe trousers and contrast pointed-toe shoes are just the cherry on top of a well-styled cake, and like the age-old saying goes, if it's good enough for Jacob Elordi...

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2. The Zip-Up, High Neck Jumper

preppy fashion trend 2026: zip up roll neck jumper: jamealynee

(Image credit: @jamealynee)

Style Notes: 2026 has brought back many a preppy piece, but the zip-up roll-neck jumper has to be my favourite. Shrunken, fitted, and slightly cropped, the silhouette brings a more youthful, more playful energy and with brands like J.Crew backing it (and an Emma Chamberlain endorsement), the once "tomboy" style has become a hit with the It girls.

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3. The Ruched Front Loafer

preppy fashion trend 2026: ruched loafers: smythsisters

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style Notes: Loafers and preppy fashion go together like florals in spring, you can rarely have one without the other. For a cooler 2026 update, park The Row-coded, slimline, minimalist styles for a chunkier, ruched-front pair. The decorative finish still feels polished without feeling too contrived, but if you needed further proof of the loafer's supremacy, just see Marianne Smyth'ssharp 'fit [pictured above].

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4. The Trench Coat

preppy fashion trend 2026: The trench coat: nlmarilyn

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Whilst coat trends come and go, the trench is the preppy staple that stubbornly refuses to date. Unmatched in versatility, this transitional weather hero is a focal point in all the chicest capsule wardrobes. Case in point, Marilyn NL's pared-back, off duty outfit [pictured above]. Finished with functional lapels and buttons, and a glossy handbag, the coat alone casts a powerful enough statement to make it the focal point of the ensemble.

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5. The Mock-Neck Top

preppy fashion trend 2026: mock-neck top : savannahelizalde

(Image credit: @savannahelizalde)

Style Notes: A cleaner, less bulky alternative to a full turtleneck, mock-neck tops will be the gift that keeps on giving for the minimalists amongst us. Whether paired with jeans and loafers or a mini skirt and heels, à la Savannah Elizalde [pictured above], for a more collegiate look, lean into muted colours and layer in print afterward.

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6. The Mini Skirt

preppy fashion trend 2026: mini skirt: aishafarida

(Image credit: @aishafarida)

Style Notes: Whether you subscribe to the idea that shorter hemlines mean financial prosperity or are just a sucker for a mini skirt (like me), in 2026 it's clear that micro minis are on the way back. Leaning into prep's sporty roots, Aisha Farida [pictured above] creates a cool look, styling her plaid skirt with a technical jacket and a sheer top to boot. I love how she finished with a black, silver-buckle belt for a little bit of unexpected edge.

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7. The Cropped Cigarette Trouser

preppy fashion trend 2026: cropped kick flare trousers: annelauremais

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: From Hailey Bieber to Anne Laure-Mais [pictured above], fashion's best dressers can't get enough of cropped, slim-legged trousers, perfect for wearing with oversized cable knits and undone shirts. The minimalist silhouette looks good with just about anything, but the preppier, the better, so this season the easiest way to style them (in my humble opinion) is an especially sharp, loose white shirt and a 90's-inspired black pointed-toe court. Bonus points if you finish with a pair of black shield sunnies to bring the look up to date.

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Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Junior Fashion Editor

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.

At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.