Prada has, yet again, taken the concept of perfection and flipped it on its head. In the age of AI, we're craving clothes that feel human, tell a story, and flaunt craftsmanship—at least, those of us with good taste are. The entire Prada F/W 26 collection celebrates garments that are layered, lived-in, and undone.
The jacket in Look 10 is the ultimate expression of those ideas. Zippers? Oxidized. Cuffs? Stained. The result? A jacket that collides masculine and feminine, utility and decay, structure and erosion. Through all these contradictions, Prada has created what some might call the perfect piece, and it only took 21 hours to make. Here's how.
The idea begins in Prada's design studio through sketches, drawings, and visual references.
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Patternmaking, toile development, and fittings bring the idea to life and refine proportions.
Cotton poplin and wool houndstooth are bonded into one double-faced textile.
The atelier cuts and assembles the jacket with precision.
A special devoré technique wears away the poplin, revealing the wool underneath.
Forest-green cuffs are stained and treated to create a worn, lived-in effect.
Variations in tone, abrasion, and erosion make every jacket one of a kind.
Shop the jacket:
Prada
Bonded Cotton and Houndstooth Jacket
Shop more Prada F/W 26 pieces:
PRADA
Devoré Satin Dress
PRADA
Bonded Nappa Leather and Houndstooth Check Fabric Jacket
PRADA
Galleria Small Nappa Leather and Wool Bag
PRADA
Bonded Gabardine Skirt With Devoré Effect
PRADA
Single-Breasted Antiqued Twill and Houndstooth Check Coat
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