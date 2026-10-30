Perfecting Prada: The Beautiful Art of Imperfection

Discover how Prada crafted the jacket from Look 10 of its F/W 26 collection.

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Bella Hadid wearing a Prada fall/winter 2026 jacket.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Prada)

Prada has, yet again, taken the concept of perfection and flipped it on its head. In the age of AI, we're craving clothes that feel human, tell a story, and flaunt craftsmanship—at least, those of us with good taste are. The entire Prada F/W 26 collection celebrates garments that are layered, lived-in, and undone.

Bella Hadid wearing a Prada fall/winter 2026 jacket.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prada)

The jacket in Look 10 is the ultimate expression of those ideas. Zippers? Oxidized. Cuffs? Stained. The result? A jacket that collides masculine and feminine, utility and decay, structure and erosion. Through all these contradictions, Prada has created what some might call the perfect piece, and it only took 21 hours to make. Here's how.

Prada artist sketching the jacket from Look 10 in its fall/winter 2026 collection.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prada)

The idea begins in Prada's design studio through sketches, drawings, and visual references.

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Prada artist cutting pattern for the jacket from Look 10 in its fall/winter 2026 collection.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prada)

Patternmaking, toile development, and fittings bring the idea to life and refine proportions.

Prada artist touching fabric for the jacket from Look 10 in its fall/winter 2026 collection.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prada)

Cotton poplin and wool houndstooth are bonded into one double-faced textile.

Prada artist drawing on fabric for jacket from Look 10 in its fall/winter 2026 collection.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prada)

The atelier cuts and assembles the jacket with precision.

Prada artist cutting fabric for the jacket from Look 10 in its fall/winter 2026 collection.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prada)

A special devoré technique wears away the poplin, revealing the wool underneath.

Prada artist creating the jacket from Look 10 in its fall/winter 2026 collection.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prada)

Forest-green cuffs are stained and treated to create a worn, lived-in effect.

Prada artist creating the jacket from Look 10 in its fall/winter 2026 collection.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prada)

Variations in tone, abrasion, and erosion make every jacket one of a kind.

Bella Hadid wearing the jacket in the Prada F/W 26 runway show.

Bella Hadid wearing the jacket in the Prada F/W 26 runway show

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prada)

Bella Hadid wearing the jacket in the Prada F/W 26 runway show.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prada)

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Lauren Eggertsen
Lauren Eggertsen
Editorial Director

Lauren Eggertsen is currently the editorial director of Who What Wear and has worked at the company for over nine years, where she started as an associate editor and has since worked her way up. Lauren has worked in the Los Angeles and New York Who What Wear offices but currently calls L.A. home. Here, she leads and manages Who What Wear's editorial team and oversees all editorial content. Lauren's role also includes helping to set the fashion direction for all original photo shoots and often styles many celebrity cover shoots, including big names like Kaia Gerber, Normani, and Sabrina Carpenter. She has also attended multiple fashion weeks, including New York, London, Milan, and Paris, where her style has been featured on sites such as Vogue, Harpers Bazaar, and Elle.