These 11 Outfits Are Replacing The Ones We Couldn't Stop Wearing Last Fall

Every fall, a handful of outfit formulas inevitably take over, becoming the combinations everyone relies on when getting dressed requires a little less thought. But even the most dependable pairings eventually start to feel tired. This season, many of last fall’s go-to looks are being replaced by outfits that feel noticeably sleeker, more refined, and a little less reliant on oversized proportions.
The biggest shift is happening in the silhouettes. Instead of pairing oversized blazers with baggy jeans or chunky sweaters with leggings, fall 2026 is leaning toward fitted jackets, slim cardigans, polished knits, and more streamlined denim. Even relaxed pieces are being styled differently: Loose jeans are sticking around, but they’re now being balanced with collared knits, silk button-downs, and sharper footwear. The result feels polished without losing the ease that made those older outfit formulas so appealing in the first place.
Accessories and footwear are helping push these combinations forward, too. Chunky sneakers, clogs, and ubiquitous ankle boots are giving way to loafers, ballet pumps, strappy heels, and sleeker boots, while silk scarves and belts add another considered element to otherwise simple looks. None of these outfits require an entirely new wardrobe, either. They’re subtle styling swaps that make familiar fall staples feel decidedly more current—which is exactly why these 11 combinations are poised to become the outfits everyone relies on this season.
Last fall’s oversized blazer, baggy jeans, and chunky sneakers combination had a decidedly relaxed feel, but proportions are getting sharper this season. A fitted jacket instantly makes denim feel more polished, especially when paired with slim, straight-leg jeans. Loafers continue that streamlined direction while keeping the outfit practical enough for everyday wear. It’s essentially the more refined answer to last year’s oversized-on-oversized formula.
The oversized sweater, leggings, and ankle boots uniform has been a fall standby for years, but this combination feels much fresher. A collared knit brings a polished element to loose jeans while still maintaining that cozy fall appeal. Finish with sleek boots to give the relaxed denim a little more structure. It’s an easy update that doesn’t sacrifice comfort in the process.
Madewell
Polo Sweater in Soft Wool
AGOLDE
Spiral Jeans
Outdated: Cardigan + Wide-leg jeans + Clogs
The Upgrade: Slim cardigan + Classic jeans + Ballet pumps
Cardigans aren’t going anywhere, but the proportions are changing. Instead of a relaxed cardigan with wide-leg jeans and clogs, a slim-fitting knit paired with classic straight-leg denim feels decidedly more current. Ballet pumps add a delicate finish that plays perfectly against the simplicity of the jeans. Consider it proof that sometimes the smallest silhouette changes make the biggest difference.
The Upgrade: Silk button-down + Dark jeans + Heels
The oversized button-down, baggy jeans, and boots combination dominated for a reason, but fall’s version feels noticeably more elevated. Swap the roomy cotton shirt for a fluid silk button-down and choose dark-wash denim for a richer-looking finish. A sleek heel adds just enough polish without making the outfit feel overly dressed up. The combination still has the ease of jeans and a button-down, just with a much more sophisticated point of view.
Vince
Bias Silk Button Down Shirt
Tony Bianco
Cherry Kitten Heels
Outdated: Maxi skirt + Sweater + Ankle boots
The Upgrade: Knee-length skirt + Button-down + Leather jacket
After seasons of maxi skirts paired with sweaters and ankle boots, hemlines are creeping upward. A knee-length skirt feels particularly fresh styled with a crisp button-down and leather jacket. The combination mixes polished pieces with something slightly tougher, keeping the skirt from feeling too prim. It’s the kind of outfit that works particularly well during that tricky transitional stretch between early and late fall.
BARDOT
Rheba Faux Leather Skirt
LE BOP
Winnie Button Down Shirt
Outdated: Basic crewneck + Jeans + Ankle boots
The Upgrade: Boatneck + Slim jeans + Strappy heels
A basic crewneck, jeans, and ankle boots will always work, but this season’s alternative feels considerably more intentional. A boatneck top exposes just enough of the collarbone to make even simple denim feel elegant. Slim jeans continue the streamlined silhouette, while strappy heels add a delicate contrast. It’s minimal dressing with a distinctly 2026 feel.
The Upgrade: Sleeveless knit + Loose trousers + Heels
Instead of reaching for a chunky turtleneck, skinny jeans, and heels, try playing with opposing proportions. A fitted sleeveless knit looks especially chic against loose, fluid trousers. Heels keep the longer, relaxed pant silhouette looking polished rather than overly casual. It’s an understated combination that feels ideal for early fall before heavier layers become necessary.
Veronica Beard
Crewneck Sid Cashmere Pullover Tank
Lioness
Kendall Pants
Outdated: Blazer + Bodysuit + Leather pants
The Upgrade: Button-down + Brown jeans + Heels
The blazer, bodysuit, and leather-pants formula has had a long run, but this season’s alternative feels softer and less expected. A classic button-down tucked into brown denim brings warmth to a simple fall look. Add heels to sharpen the silhouette and keep the outfit feeling elevated. Brown jeans are also an easy way to break from traditional blue denim without venturing too far outside the basics.
Madewell
The Signature Stripe Button Down Shirt
DL1961
Halle Straight Instasculpt Jeans
Outdated: Sweater + Button-down + Leggings
The Upgrade: Baseball T-shirt + Black capris + Heeled sandals
Instead of layering a sweater over a button-down and finishing with leggings, fall 2026 is taking a sportier approach. A baseball T-shirt gives cropped black pants an unexpected casual element that makes the entire combination feel cooler. Heeled sandals provide contrast and prevent the sporty top from making the outfit feel too laid-back. It’s exactly the kind of high-low styling that makes simple separates feel interesting again.
The Upgrade: Fitted shirt + Silk pants + Silk scarf
Last fall’s oversized sweater, silk skirt, and ankle boots combination leaned heavily into cozy-meets-dressy styling. This season, the formula is lighter and more streamlined, starting with a fitted shirt and fluid silk pants. A silk scarf adds personality and a polished finishing touch without weighing down the look. The result feels elegant but still relaxed enough to wear well beyond evening plans.
Favorite Daughter
The Heritage Tee
Reformation
Mina Satin Tie Pants
Outdated: Flannel + Skinny jeans + Tall boots
The Upgrade: Plaid button-down + Loose jeans + Heels
Flannel, skinny jeans, and tall boots might be one of fall’s most recognizable outfit formulas, which is exactly why it’s ready for an update. A polished plaid button-down keeps the seasonal print while losing the heavier, outdoorsy feel of traditional flannel. Loose jeans bring in a relaxed silhouette, while heels create an unexpected contrast. It’s a fresh way to wear plaid that still feels unmistakably fall.