As someone who wears leggings multiple times per week, mostly for Pilates and spin classes, I strongly believe that they serve a purpose, and I don't know what I'd do without them. That said, wearing them isn't exactly as much of a trend as it once was. You can probably recall when, in years past, wearing leggings with a hoodie and sneakers was *the* cool-girl off-duty uniform. Fast forward to late 2026, and there's a different three-piece outfit trend they're wearing, and the only constant variable is the sneakers.
When it comes to cool girls with great casual style, Jennifer Lawrence is at the top of the list. And last week in NYC, she was photographed wearing the exact aforementioned three-piece outfit: a funnel-neck jacket, track pants, and sneakers. Unlike leggings and a hoodie, this outfit is cool in a non-workout-class kind of way. The track pants add a sporty touch, while the funnel-neck jacket adds a polished one, and it's just as easy to throw on as leggings and a hoodie are.
Keep scrolling to see Lawrence's styling and shop funnel-neck jackets, track pants, and sneakers to mix and match.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.