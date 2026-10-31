Spotted on the Set of The Housemaid's Secret: Kirsten Dunst Wearing 2027's Sexiest Heel Trend

If you're a fan of Freida McFadden's books, you're in luck. New paparazzi photos offer a behind-the-scenes look at her latest film adaptation, The Housemaid's Secret, starring Kirsten Dunst and Sydney Sweeney. The first movie, The Housemaid, fronted by former Who What Wear cover star Amanda Seyfried, was a box office hit after premiering in December 2025, so I have high hopes for the sequel, which began filming in New York City two weeks ago. It remains to be seen how faithful the follow-up film will be to the novel, but at least we know the outfits will be amazing.
Dunst, who plays Wendy Garrick, was snapped on the set wearing Oliver Peoples x Khaite 1997c Sunglasses ($589) and Khaite Colt 85 Leather Pumps ($1280). Heels with sultry lace-up detailing on the vamp are very cool and guaranteed to earn you compliments. Scroll down to shop Dunst's exact versions, as well as less expensive alternatives.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.