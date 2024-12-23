Iris Law Told Me What She'd Never Wear on a Plane and the 3 Jewelry Pieces Everyone Should Own
Without a doubt, Iris Law is one of my favorite Gen Z models in the fashion industry. At just 24 years old, Law has the kind of résumé that someone twice her age would envy. Just to name a few accomplishments, she's walked the runway for Miu Miu and Roberto Cavalli, landed covers for Vogue Korea, Vogue Japan, and V magazine, and starred in campaigns for Versace and Burberry. Oh, and let's not forget that she also serves as a global brand ambassador for David Yurman. All of this is to say that I was excited to get the chance to speak with Law and chat about all things holiday, travel, and jewelry. Keep reading for our full interview.
What's the #1 jewelry item you'd love to receive as a gift and why?
Everyone knows my favorite piece is the David Yurman Reverse Set Pave Pinky Ring and I want to collect more for different fingers! I love mixing gold and silver, so my dream gift would be another ring for my left-hand collection.
What jewelry items will you be gifting and why?
The David Yurman Sculpted Cable Bangle Bracelets are such a nice choice in my opinion because I think people are more inclined to collect or gift other things like rings and necklaces, but a good bracelet complements every outfit and can be kept sentimentally.
If someone is building their first designer capsule jewelry collection, which three David Yurman pieces do you recommend they start with and why?
I love the Box Chain Necklace, which can be worn on its own, layered, or personalized with pendants from the other collections. The Cablespira Flex Bracelet is so beautiful and comfortable to wear, and there are so many different colored gem variations. I love them all. Lastly, this ring is delicate and the stackable design means the collection can keep being added to either by yourself or by loved ones.
Where will you be traveling for the holidays and what do you plan on wearing?
I am going to New Orleans! I’ll be with family so I will be in pajamas all day every day.
What's your favorite outfit for a long-haul flight?
Cashmere and lots of layers. I have a Paloma Wool knit hat and scarf bonnet, which I love to wrap around me. I also bring a silk eye mask. I love my Vanity Nap tracksuit because it looks smart, I feel good in it, and it’s really comfortable. I also love my Sézane cardigans.
What do you avoid wearing on a flight?
Anything uncomfortable. Jeans are absolutely a no and I’m always so surprised when people wear shorts because planes are so cold!
Shop Iris Law's Favorite David Yurman Pieces
