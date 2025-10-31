Anyone Can Wear a Cardigan, But Only Fashion People Wear Them Like *This*

Unlike other sweater styles, cardigans are oddly hard to build an outfit around. Maybe it's the stigma that comes with them—I mean, the word cardigan automatically stirs up images of grandpas in the '70s, shag carpeting, recliner chairs, large aviator glasses, and all. To give them new meaning and make them feel modern and relevant in today's style landscape isn't always easy, so when a new way of wearing them rises up, it's important to pay attention.
That's exactly what happened this week in Los Angeles when Tessa Thompson was spotted wearing a white V-neck cardigan in the chicest of ways. If you too have been wondering how to style a cardigan for 2025, the actress just handed you the answer on a silver platter. Her secret? Only buttoning one of the cardigan's buttons, showing off a sliver of skin, and erasing all "frump" from the sweater style's reputation. It's a foolproof way to make any cardigan feel sexy yet sophisticated, a perfect combination this season.
WHO: Tessa Thompson
Once you've secured your cardigan and buttoned it only once, the first and second steps are done. Next up: Complete the rest of your look. In Thompson's case, she went with a black-and-white color palette, pairing her white cardigan with black trousers (tucking one side of her sweater into her waistband), matching strappy sandals, and a tailored leather duster. She then finished off the outfit with a subtle pop of color in the form of red-lensed sunglasses.
The ensemble was clean, cool, and inspirational—an easy outfit formula to copy for fall and beyond with pieces you probably already own. A cardigan, black trousers, and a long coat? Done, done, and done. In case you're missing a piece of the recipe, keep scrolling; we've rounded up all of the ingredients below.
