I'm the Senior Fashion Director at Shopbop—These Are the Exact Items on My Cyber Week Shopping List

Don't sleep on the Shopbop Black Friday sale. I repeat. Don't sleep on the Shopbop Black Friday Sale. That's right, throughout the week, you can take 25% off select coveted styles. To provide shopping inspiration, Shopbop's senior fashion director, Caroline Maguire, is here to share the specific six items on her shopping list. Now remember, it's her literal job to lead Shopbop's fashion office, so her picks are legit.
Keep scrolling to shop Magurie's must-haves, including the prettiest skirt to style with a range of pieces this season and a cool jacket option. There are also more inspired pieces to fulfil any of your Cyber Week shopping needs. Oh, and if you go a bit further, you can find some of Maguire's men's gift picks as well.
Caroline Maguire's Shopbop Black Friday Picks
State & Lake
Cricket Striped Tee
"A great layering piece. Love the pop of color around the neck."
Madewell
Snap Front Bomber Jacket
"Love a great bomber. This one in heather grey is the perfect neutral that will go with everything in your wardrobe!"
"This LE BOP lace set is so perfect for this holiday parties. Wear them together or separately. It’s so chic."
Clarks
Wallacraft Bee Studd Shoes
"Love these embellished Wallabies from Clarks. Style them with chunky socks and your favorite denim."
Le Bop
Jade Faux Leather Shorts
"I’m all about a longer length short. You can dress this up or down."
Shop More Fashionable Shopbop Items
Lioness
Coastal Cable Knit Pullover
Alex Mill
Yasmine V-Neck Sweater in Wool Cotton Blend
Adidas
Miaou Elite Mei Sneakers
Citizens of Humanity
Kimberly Flare Horsebit Jeans
Sam Edelman
Michaela Shine Flats
&daughter
Shetland Stripe V Neck
New Balance
Rc42 Sneakers
Citizens of Humanity
Gazette Puzzle V Neck Sweater
Polo Ralph Lauren
Twill Classic Sport Cap
Little Lies
Argyle Sweater
Adidas
Handball Spezial W Sneakers
English Factory
Faux Suede Jacket
Tibi
Boiled Wool Crewneck Easy Pullover Sweater
Lioness
Horizon Long Sleeve Top
Pixie Market
Stand Collar Long Trench Jacket
Anine Bing
Miles Oversized Letterman Sweatshirt
Le Bop
Trompe L'oeil Layered Turtleneck
Free People
Pixie Cardigan
Caroline Maguire's Men's Gift Picks
Rhythm
Pfeiffer Sherpa Fleece
"The trend of the 1/4 zip is coming in hot… It’s all over TikTok. This is a must buy for my husband!"