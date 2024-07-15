Jennifer Lawrence and Fashion Girls Are Suddenly Into This Trending Sneaker Color

While some might look at Jennifer Lawrence and see an Oscar-winning actor, fashion editors can't help but recognize her for her endless supply of styling inspiration. Whether dressing for a red carpet event or assembling an off-duty look, Lawrence looks sleek and put-together yet effortlessly cool every single time she steps out of her front door, often tempting me to hit the checkout button.

I was again inspired after spotting her out for a walk in New York yesterday. Styling an emerging sneaker trend that I've started to see cropping up all around me this summer, Lawrence reached for a pair of green New Balance sneakers to complete her look. As with most shades that are found in nature, the fresh green color is easy to style with a wide range of shades (trust me, this really is a thing), making a green sneaker the capsule wardrobe hero you never knew you needed and the perfect base for a casual outfit just like Lawrence's.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Wearing hers with a white cotton shirt-and-shorts set, the actor used her green trainers to breathe some color into her otherwise simple look. She styled her ensemble with a woven leather bag, tortoiseshell sunglasses, and a light-green baseball hat that matched the tone of her trainers. This look strikes the perfect blend of feeling relaxed yet pulled together all at once.

While green sneakers will always look chic with a white outfit, I've also seen the trend styled elegantly with a more vivid color palette, including blue, orange, and gold shades.

Cropping up on the streets on a daily basis, this new sneaker obsession is ready to take off this summer. Something of a palate cleanser after a season filled with Mary Janes and ballet flats, the green sneaker trend offers a playful and comfortable way to revive your style this year.

Read on to shop a Lawrence-inspired look here, and discover our edit of the best green trainers below.

SHOP JENNIFER LAWRENCE'S GREEN-SNEAKER LOOK

Liverpool Los Angeles Classic Fit Button-Up Shirt $79 SHOP NOW This is a perfect elevated white button-down shirt—and it's under $100.

AEXAE Shorts $160 SHOP NOW These are already on their way to selling out.

NEW BALANCE Northern Lights 860v2 Leather and Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers $140 SHOP NOW Obsessed.

Favorite Daughter Classic Logo Baseball Hat $40 SHOP NOW The chicest way to avoid a sunburn.

CELINE EYEWEAR Triomphe Oval-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses $510 SHOP NOW These are a fashion-editor favorite.

Bottega Veneta Small Parachute $4150 SHOP NOW This is the perfect size for your daily essentials.

SHOP THE BEST GREEN SNEAKERS

adidas Sl 72 Rs Shoes $100 SHOP NOW Adidas SL 72 trainers are fashion-person favorites.

Dries Van Noten Suede Sneakers $495 SHOP NOW These chic trainers have risen to the top of my wish list.

Reebok Club C Grounds Sneakers $90 SHOP NOW Emily Ratajkowski loves these.

New Balance 574 Sneakers $90 SHOP NOW These come in U.S. sizes 5 to 11.

New Balance 530 Sneakers $100 SHOP NOW Perfect for the summer.

Autry Reelwind Sneakers $200 SHOP NOW These green-and-white sneakers allow you to add a pop of color in a low-key way.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Canvas $60 SHOP NOW This earthy green shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

Saucony Shadow 6000 Unisex Sneakers $130 SHOP NOW I'm feeling nostalgic.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.