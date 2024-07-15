Jennifer Lawrence and Fashion Girls Are Suddenly Into This Trending Sneaker Color
While some might look at Jennifer Lawrence and see an Oscar-winning actor, fashion editors can't help but recognize her for her endless supply of styling inspiration. Whether dressing for a red carpet event or assembling an off-duty look, Lawrence looks sleek and put-together yet effortlessly cool every single time she steps out of her front door, often tempting me to hit the checkout button.
I was again inspired after spotting her out for a walk in New York yesterday. Styling an emerging sneaker trend that I've started to see cropping up all around me this summer, Lawrence reached for a pair of green New Balance sneakers to complete her look. As with most shades that are found in nature, the fresh green color is easy to style with a wide range of shades (trust me, this really is a thing), making a green sneaker the capsule wardrobe hero you never knew you needed and the perfect base for a casual outfit just like Lawrence's.
Wearing hers with a white cotton shirt-and-shorts set, the actor used her green trainers to breathe some color into her otherwise simple look. She styled her ensemble with a woven leather bag, tortoiseshell sunglasses, and a light-green baseball hat that matched the tone of her trainers. This look strikes the perfect blend of feeling relaxed yet pulled together all at once.
While green sneakers will always look chic with a white outfit, I've also seen the trend styled elegantly with a more vivid color palette, including blue, orange, and gold shades.
Cropping up on the streets on a daily basis, this new sneaker obsession is ready to take off this summer. Something of a palate cleanser after a season filled with Mary Janes and ballet flats, the green sneaker trend offers a playful and comfortable way to revive your style this year.
Read on to shop a Lawrence-inspired look here, and discover our edit of the best green trainers below.
SHOP JENNIFER LAWRENCE'S GREEN-SNEAKER LOOK
This is a perfect elevated white button-down shirt—and it's under $100.
These are a fashion-editor favorite.
SHOP THE BEST GREEN SNEAKERS
These green-and-white sneakers allow you to add a pop of color in a low-key way.
This earthy green shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
