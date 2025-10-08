In 2025, Cool Girls Pull Up to LAX Wearing *This* Sneaker Outfit

I love to travel in a comfortable outfit, but sometimes, that means it's not as stylish. Post-pandemic, fashion people might have an aversion to sweatpants, but for the most part, they're still what I opt for when I travel. That said, I'm trying to move away from looking, well, frumpy on flights. My travel looks are about to get much better because Dove Cameron wore a comfortable sneaker outfit at LAX that I fully plan to copy.
Her perfectly layered look included a black wool coat, a white button-down, black track pants, and white Puma Speedcat sneakers. She threw on a baseball cap to complete her cool yet casual look. Her styling trick of layering pieces gives off the vibe that she tried harder than she actually did, and that's what I'm going for when I'm traveling. Gone are the days of frumpy sweats. I'm going to be a cool girl at LAX and every other airport.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.