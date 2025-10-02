Just a Reminder: *This* Is the Best Pant Style to Wear With Every Type of Boot

Fall is officially here, and there are only a few new trends that I’m falling for. I’m mainly sticking to the tried-and-true ones that we tend to overlook in our closets. One pant style, in particular, has been on my mind since I saw what Lila Moss just wore in Paris. She opted for a pair of flare pants. The trend might be considered “dated” to many, but on the contrary, it is very much back for fall 2025, and given the roomy fit from knee to ankle, they're the perfect pant style to wear with everything from ankle boots to even bulky knee boots.
Moss’s look included a pair of black boots, a vintage-inspired, leather motorcycle jacket, and a pair of black sunglasses. She looked every bit the model off duty in Paris that she is. Given that it's officially boot season, you're probably going to want to make sure your pant collection has plenty of options to pair with boots, and as Moss just proved, flare trousers are the most logical style to add to your wardrobe. So on that note, keep scrolling to shop flare pants and boots to wear with them.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.