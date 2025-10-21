Black Tights Are Overdone, This Is the Tight Color Trend Everyone Will Be Wearing Instead

Now that it's fall, you've probably gotten all your cutest socks and most durable tights out from the back of your closet. But sometimes, black tights worn underneath a shorter skirt or pair of shorts can feel like a need instead of want. And that makes it less fun. Utilitarian fashion is important because you can't not be practical when the temperature starts to dip. But sometimes it can be a drag to wear something you aren't necessarily excited about.
I often find myself groaning whenever I have to pull on a pair of black tights (I also am often holding my breath, worried any slight movement will result in a disastorous rip). I think about how much cuter it would look if I could just show my bare legs. But recently, while looking through street style from this past fashion month, particularly from Milan fashion week, I noticed something that changed everything. Guests weren't just wearing black tights. They were wearing bright red and burgundy tights. And it didn't feel as if they were wearing them because the weather required it. It felt more like a purposeful styling trick that made the entire look more interesting.
Colorful tights aren't new, but it doesn't feel as though we've seen them that much recently what with quiet luxury dominating the trend cycle conversation for a couple seasons now. But red tights are loud in the way fashion really needs right now. They're also the easiest way to take a more simple outfit and do something interesting without having to do much at all. Plus, the bonus layer is welcome as we head into November. And who doesn't want to own a pair of tights that makes them excited to actually bundle up?