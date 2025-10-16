If You Want Prettier Fall Outfits, This Is the Vintagey Trend Your Wardrobe Needs

Welcome to The Great Try-On—our digest of everything you'll need for your most stylish season yet. There's a chill in the air, and accordingly, we identified the ultimate fall capsule wardrobe, which consists of seven practical yet trend-forward hero items. A few of our editors tried on each of these versatile wardrobe builders so that you can see how they actually look IRL. We built individual stories around the seven categories we're highlighting, and for each, you will see some of your favorite brands, fresh styling tricks, and outfit ideas aplenty. From the denim trend people are trading blue jeans for to the sweater style of the season, we hope that these photos and the candid reviews of each item will help you shop for a fall wardrobe filled with essentials and of-the-moment pieces you'll wear this season and beyond.
Every season has that trend that's prettier than all the others, and for fall 2025, it's something lace. This wide-ranging trend that was most notably featured on the F/W 25 runways of Saint Laurent and Chloé could be in the form of the lace trim on a dress or slip skirt, a ruffled lace blouse such as the one Elsa Hosk recently wore, or a full-on sheer lace dress. Lace evokes a feeling of romance, and items that feature it look like something you could've found on the racks of a well-curated vintage store. When putting the looks together for The Great Try-On, we found that lace was one of the most fun to style, and the outfits our editors Aniyah, Audry, and Tara are wearing are a reflection of that. Scroll for three cool ways to style something lace and to read all about (and shop) the lace pieces they're wearing.
First up is our branded content editor Aniyah, who wore one of Reformation's buzziest items of 2025: its lace-trim midi slip skirt. Read her review of the skirt and find out how to style it for fall.
Aniyah's take on the lace item:"I've fallen hard and fast for the lace trend that's dominating right now. Lace camis, lace miniskirts, lace dresses over pants—I want to experiment with it all. This time around, I styled this satin lace midi skirt from Reformation, and I didn't want to leave the set without it. It falls right below the knee, making it easy to wear with boots, flats, or slip-on mules. I own quite a few satin skirts and none of them feels as luxe as this one. It's truly one of those delicate pieces that I want to protect and preserve so I can continue styling it for years to come. I love layering soft and romantic pieces with edgier textures for that intentional juxtaposition, which you see above with the black leather jacket and shoes."
Styling tips: Give a lace slip skirt a cool-girl spin by wearing it with a black leather jacket, V-neck sweater, and flat slip-on mules (a major F/W 25 shoe trend). If you thought this piece was just for summer, think again. This outfit proves otherwise.
Not all lace pieces are created equal, and Reformation's 100% silk slip skirt is as luxe as it gets, which is why the brand has steadily released it in a variety of colors throughout 2025. But if you ask us, you can't go wrong with the timeless ivory iteration.
Ray-Ban
Wayfarer Sunglasses
Universal Standard
Flora V-Neck Sweater
Reformation
Lace Trim Silk Midi Skirt
Anthony Veer
Clark House Slippers
Wearing a dress of sorts over pants is one of the top outfit formulas of 2025, and a lace-trimmed chemise is an excellent piece to do so with. Below, see the inspired styling of this affordable Lauren Ralph Lauren chemise on our associate shopping editor Audry.
Audry's take on the lace item: "This $60 Double Strap Lace Chemise from Lauren Ralph Lauren feels so elegant. Lace has been everywhere this fall—seen on runways from Chloé to Saint Laurent—and I love how romantic it feels. Personally, I’ve always been into pieces that blur the line between sleepwear and regular clothing (aka, wearing my nightgowns out of the house), so this trend is totally aligned with that."
Styling tips: Wearing pretty sleepwear with more street-worthy pieces is the key to making it work outside of the house. The black satin pants and heels lend an elegant touch to the romantic lace-trimmed chemise look.
The asymmetrical lace trim and double straps make the chemise look far more expensive than it is. And even if you wear a blazer or bomber jacket over it, the lace is still visible, which is something we love about this piece.
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Double Strap Lace Chemise
Vince
Fluid High Waist Pants
Khaite
Loop Sandals
The ACNE Studios skirt that our senior fashion and social editor, Tara, modeled was special and splurge-worthy. Get all the details on the layered, lace-trimmed midi skirt below.
Tara's take on the lace item: "This skirt makes me swoon. I think what makes it so special is that it does the layering for you; it looks like multiple skirts worn at once, which makes your outfit look more interesting automatically, even if you’re just wearing a simple tee. Sometimes black skirts can feel like a more boring basic, but this one is really made more elevated and fun by the lace trim, which has the coquette detailing of the angel cherubs and bows of my dreams! I love imagining myself out on a date wearing this skirt and being able to look down at my crossed legs to see the details smiling up at me. That’s just so fun! And it’s a conversation starter."
Styling tips: Wearing a classic crewneck cardigan provided a preppy contrast to the statement-making skirt, while the leather jacket around the waist nodded to the grunge aesthetic that's trending for fall. The strappy pumps added a polished touch.
This layered satin skirt is far from your average slip skirt, and even the lace trim is anything but ordinary. If you look closely, you'll see that the lace contains the brand's logo, bows, and flowers. Needless to say, pretty fall outfits await.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.