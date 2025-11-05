Hold the LBDs, Pause on the Naked Dress—This is the Party-Season Trend the Chicest People Will Be Wearing Instead

I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling a little fatigued by the endless stream of LBDs and naked dresses that flood my feed every party season. This year, I have my heart set on discovering something fresh.
Right on cue, at this week’s CFDA Awards, the industry’s chicest shelved their sheer slips and black minis in favour of the endlessly elegantcream satin dress trend. Olivia Dean, for example, wore a warm cream strapless satin gown that bordered on butter yellow to the event. Paired with a Thom Browne tartan bag and pointed pumps, her look was uncomplicated, elegant and impossibly chic.
Ashley Graham took the trend in a more minimalist direction, opting for a boat-neck maxi with soft draping that floated elegantly past her ankles. Instead of the clingy fits we’ve come to associate with partywear, her relaxed silhouette felt, in my opinon, chicer.
Glossy, luminous and fresh, the neutral tone feels elevated and modern—catching the light for a radiant finish and nodding to the glamour of events season in a more understated way.
Paloma Elsesser offered another interpretation, stepping out in a Simkhai gown featuring a beaded halterneck and fluid satin skirt. With tonal satin heels to match, she doubled down on the gleaming texture, creating a look that was cohesive and confident.
While the trend took off in the form of dresses this week, I also spotted the colour and fabrication worn in the form of a chicest 3-piece set by Lily Allen. Styling a Colleen Allen lace-trim bra, voluminous skirt and elegant stole, the soft, neutral palette lent the daring silhouette an unexpected sense of restraint.
Timeless yet on trend, the cream satin dress feels like the breath of fresh air party season has been waiting for. So, if you’re ready to give the usual black and sheer options a well-deserved rest, scroll on to shop the best cream satin styles to wear this time around.
Shop Cream Satin Dresses:
H&M
Lace-Trimmed Strappy Dress
Style with tonal heels for a fresher take on winter party dressing.
Zara
Lace Camisole Dress
The lace-trim dress trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Ghost
Satin V-Neck Midaxi Tea Dress
These come in sizes XS—3XL.
Reformation
Pike Satin Dress
I'm calling it—cream satin minis will overtake LBDs this winter.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Satin Midi Slip Dress
Style this silky slip on its own or layer it underneath a warm knit.
Reformation
Ecru Dress
The attached scarf detailing adds such an elegant element.
H&M
Lace-Trimmed Satin Dress
I'm banking this ahead of peak party season.
Rixo
Hayley Dress
Rixo's dresses are a fashion person's favourites for a reason.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.