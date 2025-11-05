Hold the LBDs, Pause on the Naked Dress—This is the Party-Season Trend the Chicest People Will Be Wearing Instead

I've made up my mind: a cream satin dress is the chicest addition you can make to your partywear wardrobe. Discover how celebrities are already styling the elegant trend here.

Collage of Lily Allen, Olivia Dean and Ashley Graham wearing cream satin dresses at the CFDA awards.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News

I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling a little fatigued by the endless stream of LBDs and naked dresses that flood my feed every party season. This year, I have my heart set on discovering something fresh.

Right on cue, at this week’s CFDA Awards, the industry’s chicest shelved their sheer slips and black minis in favour of the endlessly elegant cream satin dress trend. Olivia Dean, for example, wore a warm cream strapless satin gown that bordered on butter yellow to the event. Paired with a Thom Browne tartan bag and pointed pumps, her look was uncomplicated, elegant and impossibly chic.

Olivia Dean arrived at the CFDA awards wearing a cream satin strapless dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ashley Graham took the trend in a more minimalist direction, opting for a boat-neck maxi with soft draping that floated elegantly past her ankles. Instead of the clingy fits we’ve come to associate with partywear, her relaxed silhouette felt, in my opinon, chicer.

Glossy, luminous and fresh, the neutral tone feels elevated and modern—catching the light for a radiant finish and nodding to the glamour of events season in a more understated way.

Ashley Graham arrived at the CFDA awards wearing a cream satin dress with light light satin heels and a butter yellow bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paloma Elsesser offered another interpretation, stepping out in a Simkhai gown featuring a beaded halterneck and fluid satin skirt. With tonal satin heels to match, she doubled down on the gleaming texture, creating a look that was cohesive and confident.

Paloma Elsesser arrived at the CFDA awards wearing a satin dress with satin peep-toe heels and a sparkly clutch bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the trend took off in the form of dresses this week, I also spotted the colour and fabrication worn in the form of a chicest 3-piece set by Lily Allen. Styling a Colleen Allen lace-trim bra, voluminous skirt and elegant stole, the soft, neutral palette lent the daring silhouette an unexpected sense of restraint.

Lily Allen arrives at the CFDA awards wearing a cream satin two-piece bra and skirt set.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Timeless yet on trend, the cream satin dress feels like the breath of fresh air party season has been waiting for. So, if you’re ready to give the usual black and sheer options a well-deserved rest, scroll on to shop the best cream satin styles to wear this time around.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

