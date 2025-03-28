As spring comes into focus and I'm no longer forced to don a sweater day in and day out, I'm looking to invest in a couple of new tops, shirts, and blouses to elevate my outfits. Having found the perfect billowy cotton blouse, I'm now turning my attention to a "does it all" top that's simple, elegant, and easy to dress up or down. I didn't have to search for long before I stumbled upon the ultimate capsule-wardrobe purchase that ticks these boxes and can be scouted out at many of my favorite affordable brands.

The object of my affection? The classic boatneck top. Featuring a long and narrow neckline, the boatneck top's design is simple yet impactful. There's something so undeniably chic about this top style that reveals a sliver of skin from shoulder to shoulder. My colleagues agreed with this sentiment when we were talking earlier too.

Available in a range of fabrics that all offer slightly different looks, the boatneck top can take many forms. A lightweight silk blouse can be styled with wide-leg trousers or a sweeping skirt for a tasteful ensemble you can wear to parties and on evenings out. In a light cotton or jersey material, the top takes on a more casual guise, pairing well with linen and denim.

The best part? The boatneck top can be picked up at a range of price points. Read on to discover our favorite options to shop right now.

