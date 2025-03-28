Fashion People Wear This Simple Top When They Want to Look Chic and Refined
As spring comes into focus and I'm no longer forced to don a sweater day in and day out, I'm looking to invest in a couple of new tops, shirts, and blouses to elevate my outfits. Having found the perfect billowy cotton blouse, I'm now turning my attention to a "does it all" top that's simple, elegant, and easy to dress up or down. I didn't have to search for long before I stumbled upon the ultimate capsule-wardrobe purchase that ticks these boxes and can be scouted out at many of my favorite affordable brands.
The object of my affection? The classic boatneck top. Featuring a long and narrow neckline, the boatneck top's design is simple yet impactful. There's something so undeniably chic about this top style that reveals a sliver of skin from shoulder to shoulder. My colleagues agreed with this sentiment when we were talking earlier too.
Available in a range of fabrics that all offer slightly different looks, the boatneck top can take many forms. A lightweight silk blouse can be styled with wide-leg trousers or a sweeping skirt for a tasteful ensemble you can wear to parties and on evenings out. In a light cotton or jersey material, the top takes on a more casual guise, pairing well with linen and denim.
The best part? The boatneck top can be picked up at a range of price points. Read on to discover our favorite options to shop right now.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BOATNECK TOPS
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
