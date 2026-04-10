If You're Going to Wear Sneakers in Paris in 2026, Wear Them With These 6 Chic Items

It's not all ballet flats and block heels in France.

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Influencers wearing sneakers in Paris
(Image credit: @claire_most; @emilisindlev)
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When considering what shoes to wear in Paris, likely, sneakers aren't the first style that comes to mind. Truth be told, I think of ballet flats, block heels, ankle boots, and pumps before I get to sneakers. That said, I took a trip to Paris two summers ago with a sneaker brand, and thus wore sneakers with every outfit I packed. Ever since then, my sneakers-in-Paris radar is always on alert, and whenever I spot a chic outfit worn by someone living or visiting there, I take note.

That brings me to the topic of this piece: What to wear with sneakers in Paris in 2026 if you want to look chic. I've pinpointed six specific items I've spotted being paired with sneakers in the City of Light recently. Sneakers are chameleons, and your outfit can go from sporty to elegant in an instant, depending on what you pair with them. For the most part, the six chic items I'm highlighting below are more of the latter, which suits Paris perfectly.

Scroll for sneaker styling inspiration and to shop the key items chic dressers are wearing with their sneakers in Paris.

Dark-Wash Jeans

Dark-wash jeans are a major spring 2026 denim trend, but they're also a timeless wardrobe staple—one that happens to make sneakers look far more elegant than you thought they could.

Influencer wearing a sneaker outfit in Paris

(Image credit: @claire_most)

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Cardigans

Cardigans are the perfect combination of preppy and cool—and French women love them, so you'll never look out of place wearing them. When it comes to a sneaker pairing, a low-profile retro style is your best bet.

Influencer wearing a sneaker outfit in Paris

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

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Pleated Midi Skirts

Sneakers and skirts are an obvious pairing for Paris, as it's the best of both worlds. A pleated midi skirt feels especially fresh with them right now.

Influencer wearing a sneaker outfit in Paris

(Image credit: @)

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Cream-Colored Trousers

Speaking of elegant, it doesn't get more so than cream-colored trousers. You'll see this combination at all the chicest cafés in Paris every afternoon. Bonus points if you opt for neutral-colored suede sneakers.

Influencer wearing a sneaker outfit in Paris

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

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Flared Jeans

French women have long been partial to flared jeans, so I have a feeling they're happy that flares are trending again. As you'll see via the outfit below, they're the perfect jeans silhouette for making sneakers look chicer.

Influencer wearing a sneaker outfit in Paris

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

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Trench Coats

A trench coat in France may seem a bit obvious, but they're more of an actuality than a cliché. They add a cool, effortless touch to traditional trench coats, which can sometimes look a bit stuffy when paired with certain pieces.

Influencer wearing a sneaker outfit in Paris

(Image credit: @stephaniebroek)

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Shop Chic Sneakers to Wear in Paris