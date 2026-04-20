Spotted in Montecito: The Sneaker Color Trend That'll Take Off This Summer

Spring style is in full swing on the West Coast. In Montecito, Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo stepped out in a surprising sneaker trend that feels so fresh for 2026. Forget blue suede shoes: this spring, we're doubling down on striking cobalt sneakers. From fashion favorites like Vans and Golas to classic athletic labels like Nike and Adidas, rich, brilliant blue sneakers are undeniably cool (and easier to style than you might think).
Take a cue from Prinsloo's effortlessly chic model-off-duty style and pair this bright color trend with slouchy trousers and your favorite fitted white T-shirt. It's the perfect weekend outfit, whether you're browsing boutiques or heading to the local farmer's market to stock up on some equally colorful produce. Keep scrolling to shop my favorite cobalt blue sneakers inspired by Prinsloo.
Shop Cobalt Blue Sneakers for Spring
Anthropologie
Vans Authentic Embroidered Sneakers
How sweet is this embroidery?
Puma
Brasil Sneakers
This pair comes with two sets of laces that you can mix and match.
adidas
X Wales Bonner Gender Inclusive Karintha Lo Sneakers
Of course there's a designer collab version of the trend.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.