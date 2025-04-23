I Found It: The Non-Denim Skinny-Pant Trend Fashion People Are *Actually* Wearing
It’s here—the unexpected pant trend fashion insiders are quietly co-signing for summer 2025. While everyone’s busy debating whether skinny jeans are back (or still dated), the real move is happening in a different lane entirely: pedal pushers. Yes, those cropped, slim-fit pants that hit just below the knee are making an elegant comeback, and the way they’re being styled now feels elevated, modern, and shockingly chic.
Think less retro Mod and more understated French Riviera. Fashion people are swapping their denim selection for tailored pedal pushers in luxe fabrics like cotton-twill, crisp poplin, and buttery linen. Paired with minimalist slingbacks or a sharp ballet flat, they feel like the cooler cousin of capris, especially when styled with a tucked-in button-down or a sculptural tank and statement accessories. There’s something almost editorial about the proportions, especially when the pants hit just right above the calf.
The best part? They’re wildly versatile. You can wear them to lunch, to meetings, and even to a fancy dinner reservation—swap a poplin shirt for a sheer blouse and you’re set. Whether they’re in a simple black or muted neutrals, this skinny-pant alternative is the answer to looking polished without trying too hard. And if you weren’t already convinced, take a peek at the stylish outfits below.
Scroll on to see how to wear pedal pushers (the elegant way) this summer and shop our favorite selection along the way.
The oversize yet cropped trench coat elevates this pedal-pusher outfit.
Another example of how a polished jacket is all you need to take your look to the next level.
It’s all about how you accessorize an otherwise casual outfit. Here, it’s the fancy flip-flops and statement necklace.
Two wardrobe classics make this outfit: a striped button-down shirt and trench coat.
Proof you can’t go wrong with a quality basic black tank paired with tailored pedal pushers.
This is how you make an all-white ensemble look more interesting.
The French way to wear pedal pushers? Pair them with a chic off-the-shoulder top.
Another example showcasing the power of statement accessories, here, it’s the silk headscarf and oversize silver bag.
The elevated basics brand that all the stylish European women wear? St. Agni and this simple white tank prove it can be the star of an outfit.
The perfect way to wear pedal pushers to the office and beyond.
