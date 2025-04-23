I Found It: The Non-Denim Skinny-Pant Trend Fashion People Are *Actually* Wearing

By
published
in Features

woman wearing black pedal pushers outfit summer 2025

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

It’s here—the unexpected pant trend fashion insiders are quietly co-signing for summer 2025. While everyone’s busy debating whether skinny jeans are back (or still dated), the real move is happening in a different lane entirely: pedal pushers. Yes, those cropped, slim-fit pants that hit just below the knee are making an elegant comeback, and the way they’re being styled now feels elevated, modern, and shockingly chic.

Think less retro Mod and more understated French Riviera. Fashion people are swapping their denim selection for tailored pedal pushers in luxe fabrics like cotton-twill, crisp poplin, and buttery linen. Paired with minimalist slingbacks or a sharp ballet flat, they feel like the cooler cousin of capris, especially when styled with a tucked-in button-down or a sculptural tank and statement accessories. There’s something almost editorial about the proportions, especially when the pants hit just right above the calf.

The best part? They’re wildly versatile. You can wear them to lunch, to meetings, and even to a fancy dinner reservation—swap a poplin shirt for a sheer blouse and you’re set. Whether they’re in a simple black or muted neutrals, this skinny-pant alternative is the answer to looking polished without trying too hard. And if you weren’t already convinced, take a peek at the stylish outfits below.

Scroll on to see how to wear pedal pushers (the elegant way) this summer and shop our favorite selection along the way.

woman wearing black pedal pushers outfit summer 2025

(Image credit: @cocoschiffer)

The oversize yet cropped trench coat elevates this pedal-pusher outfit.

Bette Super Slim Capris
Free People
Bette Super Slim Capris

Favorite Daughter the Carrie Pedal Pusher Capris
Favorite Daughter
The Carrie Pedal Pusher Capris

woman wearing black pedal pushers outfit summer 2025

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue)

Another example of how a polished jacket is all you need to take your look to the next level.

Chaya Capri
superdown
Chaya Capri Pants

Capri Cropped Stretch-Crepe Slim-Leg Pants
JACQUEMUS
Capri Cropped Stretch-Crepe Slim-Leg Pants

woman wearing grey pedal pushers outfit summer 2025

(Image credit: @vikilefevre)

It’s all about how you accessorize an otherwise casual outfit. Here, it’s the fancy flip-flops and statement necklace.

Almina Concept, Jersey Pedal Pusher
Almina Concept
Jersey Pedal Pushers

Geel Luca Capris
Free People
Geel Luca Capris

woman wearing black pedal pushers outfit summer 2025

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Two wardrobe classics make this outfit: a striped button-down shirt and trench coat.

Levi's Wedgie Capri Jeans
Levi's
Wedgie Capri Jeans

Good Capri Jeans
Good American
Good Capri Jeans

woman wearing black pedal pushers outfit summer 2025

(Image credit: @piamance)

Proof you can’t go wrong with a quality basic black tank paired with tailored pedal pushers.

Petra Low Rise Linen Pedal Pusher Pants
Reformation
Petra Low Rise Linen Pedal Pusher Pants

Bruna Pedal Pusher Jeans
Bardot
Bruna Pedal Pusher Jeans

woman wearing white pedal pushers outfit summer 2025

(Image credit: @emmaleger)

This is how you make an all-white ensemble look more interesting.

Donni. the Rib Petal Pushers
Donni.
The Rib Petal Pushers

The Stunner Bunny Snip High Waist Zip Hem Capri Jeans
MOTHER
The Stunner Bunny Snip High Waist Zip Hem Capri Jeans

woman wearing brown pedal pushers outfit summer 2025

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

The French way to wear pedal pushers? Pair them with a chic off-the-shoulder top.

Harley Capri
Old Navy
High-Waisted Crop Leggings

КАПРИ Chaya
superdown
Chaya Capri

woman wearing black pedal pushers outfit summer 2025

(Image credit: @alyssainthecity)

Another example showcasing the power of statement accessories, here, it’s the silk headscarf and oversize silver bag.

Afrm Mikeala Allover Lace Knee Length Capris
Afrm
Mikeala Allover Lace Knee Length Capris

Capri Cropped Recycled Scuba Leggings
RÓHE
Capri Cropped Recycled Scuba Leggings

woman wearing black pedal pushers outfit summer 2025

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

The elevated basics brand that all the stylish European women wear? St. Agni and this simple white tank prove it can be the star of an outfit.

Gusta Knit Cropped Pant
Reformation
Gusta Knit Cropped Pant

Leo Capri
LIONESS
Leo Capris

woman wearing black pedal pushers outfit summer 2025

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

The perfect way to wear pedal pushers to the office and beyond.

Flexi Kit Mid Rise Capri Jeans
rag & bone
Flexi Kit Mid Rise Capri Jeans

Sarafina Capri Pants
EDIKTED
Sarafina Capri Pants

Michelle Scanga
Contributing Fashion Editor
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸