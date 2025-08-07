Sandals Aren't My Priority Anymore—Closed-Toe Shoes in This Expensive-Looking Color Are

Hailey Bieber was spotted boarding a private jet, swapping her flip-flops for brown closed-toe mules. Discover and shop the perfect transitional footwear item ahead.

Hailey wears black sunglasses, a gray trench coat, and brown mules.
(Image credit: @haileybieber)
By
published
in News

Believe it or not, September 1st is just around the corner, and for many, including myself, it signals the unofficial start of fall. I'm so excited that I've already begun pulling out my transitional wardrobe pieces, and it seems that I'm not alone. Hailey Bieber was just spotted not only in a trench coat but also sporting a fall-ready shoe trend: brown mules.

This week, Bieber posted a series of images on Instagram, and in one of them, she was boarding a private jet, holding bags of In-N-Out Burger, wearing a short gray coat with black shorts. On her feet? Brown heeled mules.

Hailey wears a gray trench coat and brown mule heels.

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Throughout this summer, Bieber has been repeatedly wearing her Toteme kitten heeled flip-flops. However, she's now ditching her sandals for closed-toe heels. While this is the first time I've seen her sporting them, at least in the past few months, I anticipate her wearing them more and more as fall approaches, pairing them with her go-to pedal pushers and blazers or white tank top and baggy jeans. Inspired to replicate her look and add a pair to your wardrobe? Keep scrolling—I've put together an edit of the best brown mules available now.

Get the Look

Harriet Mule
Tony Bianco
Harriet Mules

I'm grabbing these for fall. What about you?

Crop Cotton Blend Trench Coat
NEXT
Crop Cotton Blend Trench Coat

The perfect piece to re-create Bieber's look.

Roxie Shorts
Geel
Roxie Shorts

Endless styling possibilities.

Shop More Brown Mules and Gray Short Coats

Pointed Suede Mules
H&M
Pointed Suede Mules

These look so expensive, I wanted to gatekeep them.

The Major Trench Jacket
Helsa
The Major Trench Jacket

I don't know which jacket Bieber was wearing, but I could see her in this one.

Spencer Leather Mules
A.Emery
Spencer Leather Mules

I'd style these with wide-leg jeans and blouse or elevated sweatpants and a tank.

abercrombie,

Abercrombie
Cropped Trench Coat

This also comes in dark green and tan.

Maeve Heeled Mules
Maeve
Heeled Mules

Sleek and sophisticated.

Suri Showerproof Jacket
Barbour
Suri Showerproof Jacket

An editor on the Who What Wear fashion team owns this jacket, and every time she wears it, it makes me want to buy it.

Vivi 65
Jimmy Choo
Vivi 65 Heels

Designer sale alert!

Explore More:
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸