Believe it or not, September 1st is just around the corner, and for many, including myself, it signals the unofficial start of fall. I'm so excited that I've already begun pulling out my transitional wardrobe pieces, and it seems that I'm not alone. Hailey Bieber was just spotted not only in a trench coat but also sporting a fall-ready shoe trend: brown mules.
This week, Bieber posted a series of images on Instagram, and in one of them, she was boarding a private jet, holding bags of In-N-Out Burger, wearing a short gray coat with black shorts. On her feet? Brown heeled mules.
Throughout this summer, Bieber has been repeatedly wearing her Toteme kitten heeled flip-flops. However, she's now ditching her sandals for closed-toe heels. While this is the first time I've seen her sporting them, at least in the past few months, I anticipate her wearing them more and more as fall approaches, pairing them with her go-to pedal pushers and blazers or white tank top and baggy jeans. Inspired to replicate her look and add a pair to your wardrobe? Keep scrolling—I've put together an edit of the best brown mules available now.
Get the Look
Tony Bianco
Harriet Mules
I'm grabbing these for fall. What about you?
NEXT
Crop Cotton Blend Trench Coat
The perfect piece to re-create Bieber's look.
Geel
Roxie Shorts
Endless styling possibilities.
Shop More Brown Mules and Gray Short Coats
H&M
Pointed Suede Mules
These look so expensive, I wanted to gatekeep them.
Helsa
The Major Trench Jacket
I don't know which jacket Bieber was wearing, but I could see her in this one.
A.Emery
Spencer Leather Mules
I'd style these with wide-leg jeans and blouse or elevated sweatpants and a tank.
Abercrombie
Cropped Trench Coat
This also comes in dark green and tan.
Maeve
Heeled Mules
Sleek and sophisticated.
Barbour
Suri Showerproof Jacket
An editor on the Who What Wear fashion team owns this jacket, and every time she wears it, it makes me want to buy it.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.