The $50 Nordstrom Shoes I'm Buying to Mimic Hailey Bieber's Summery Toteme Look

If you know me, then you know I'm a big fan of Hailey Bieber. I love her beauty brand, Rhode, but also her laid-back, cool-girl style. Therefore, whenever she's spotted in public, I eagerly explore her look—searching online for affordable alternatives to stay within my monthly budget.

One specific Coachella outfit of hers caught my eye. Amid a sea of festival looks, Bieber stood out in the simplest yet most eye-catching outfit—a classic LBD combined with leather flip-flop sandals from Toteme. The elegance was in the details: minimalistic, sleek, and effortlessly cool. Although I'd love to splurge on the exact pair, let's be honest. I can't afford to spend $450 on sandals, no matter how stylish they are. The good news is that I found a perfect $50 alternative at Nordstrom, allowing you and I to achieve the same polished vibe without the high price tag.

On Hailey Bieber: Toteme Leather Heeled Flip Flops ($450); Saint Laurent bag and 557 Sunglasses ($210)

Trust me—these leather kitten-heel flip-flops will do the job. Scroll down to see the pair I'm getting to channel Bieber's summery Toteme look, and feel free to thank me later.

