The $50 Nordstrom Shoes I'm Buying to Mimic Hailey Bieber's Summery Toteme Look

If you know me, then you know I'm a big fan of Hailey Bieber. I love her beauty brand, Rhode, but also her laid-back, cool-girl style. Therefore, whenever she's spotted in public, I eagerly explore her look—searching online for affordable alternatives to stay within my monthly budget.

One specific Coachella outfit of hers caught my eye. Amid a sea of festival looks, Bieber stood out in the simplest yet most eye-catching outfit—a classic LBD combined with leather flip-flop sandals from Toteme. The elegance was in the details: minimalistic, sleek, and effortlessly cool. Although I'd love to splurge on the exact pair, let's be honest. I can't afford to spend $450 on sandals, no matter how stylish they are. The good news is that I found a perfect $50 alternative at Nordstrom, allowing you and I to achieve the same polished vibe without the high price tag.

Hailey Bieber wears a black dress and Toteme kitten heel sandals.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: Toteme Leather Heeled Flip Flops ($450); Saint Laurent bag and 557 Sunglasses ($210)

Trust me—these leather kitten-heel flip-flops will do the job. Scroll down to see the pair I'm getting to channel Bieber's summery Toteme look, and feel free to thank me later.

Shop Hailey Bieber's Designer Sandals

Leather Flip-Flop Kitten-Heel Sandals
Toteme
Leather Flip-Flop Kitten-Heel Sandals

Shop the $50 Nordstrom Sandals I'm Buying to Mimic Bieber's Look

Tori Kitten Heel Sandal
Open Edit
Tori Kitten Heel Sandals

Shop More Leather Flip-Flops

The Boyfriend Leather Sandals
Gap
Vegan Leather Flip Flop Sandals

These look very similar to Bieber's, but they don't have the kitten heel.

MANGO, Leather Straps Sandals
MANGO
Leather Straps Sandals

The platform will make these so comfortable.

Jessie Thong Sandal
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandals

I love these because they look a lot more expensive than they are. Additionally, they are available in six different colors.

Sona Thong Sandals
Free People
Sona Thong Sandals

The micro studs are so cute.

10mm Kinto Leather Flip Flops - A.emery - Women - Black - 35 Eu
A.emery
Kinto Leather Flip Flops

Fashion editors always come back to A.Emery for its elegant flats.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

