Katie Holmes's Tip for Looking Rich? Lose the Flip-Flops and Wear These Classic Flats (in *This* Color) Instead

On the set of her new film Happy Hours in NYC, Katie Holmes was spotted wearing the shoe color trend that is the key to looking rich.

Katie Holmes wears a baseball cap, button-down shirt, black shorts, a floral bag, and brown leather loafers.
For those who might not know, former Dawson's Creek stars Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson have reunited and are working on a new movie together: Happy Hours. Over the past few weeks, paparazzi have been out and about in New York City, capturing all the sweet moments between the two and keeping us fashion people updated on Holmes's chic directing and acting looks.

One of Holmes's outfits that caught our attention included a striped button-down shirt, culottes, and loafers. While it was interesting to see the cropped-pant trend gaining momentum after Hailey Bieber wore the style in May, what's also notable is the fact that Holmes chose brown leather loafers instead of open-toe flats like flip-flops, especially in the 90-degree weather.

Katie Holmes wears a baseball cap, button-down shirt, black shorts, a floral bag, and brown leather loafers.

If we think more about it, Holmes's shoe choice makes sense. Flip-flops are often seen as controversial in NYC, and leather loafers, especially in dark brown, lend a sophisticated and elegant appeal that can make any outfit—even a pair of culottes—look elevated. Plus, these shoes can be worn from summer to fall with everything from wide-leg trousers and baggy jeans to knit dresses and lace-trim slip skirts. Inspired to add a pair to your wardrobe? Keep scrolling to re-create Holmes's look and shop more rich-looking loafers.

Get the Look

Stripe Oversize Button-Up Shirt
NEXT
Stripe Oversize Button-Up Shirt

Style this top with shorts and sandals in the summer and wide-leg trousers and loafers in the fall.

Relaxed Fit Pima Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Relaxed Fit Pima Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt

This will become the hardest-working piece in your wardrobe.

Culottes
ZARA
Culottes

Bieber, Holmes, and Charli XCX are all on board with the culotte-pant trend.

New Winona Penny Loafers in Italian Spazzolato Leather
J.Crew
New Winona Penny Loafers

Grab these before they're no longer on sale.

Shop More Chic Loafers

Kaylee Loafer
Reformation
Kaylee Loafers

These don't come in brown leather, but they look a lot like Holmes's flats.

Womens Whitney Weejuns Loafer
G.H.Bass
Whitney Weejuns Loafers

It doesn't get more classic than the Whitney Weejuns Loafers.

The Boaty in Brown, Size 10
Tory Burch
The Boaty

The Who What Wear fashion team is eyeing these for fall.

Ani Ruched Loafer
Reformation
Ani Ruched Loafers

Ruched loafers, often called gathered loafers, bring added dimension and sophistication to the classic silhouette.

Marmi Leather Boat Shoes
Yuni Buffa
Marmi Leather Boat Shoes

Sleek and chic.

Zoe Loafer
Tony Bianco
Zoe Loafers

According to our editor who owns these, they're extremely versatile and comfortable.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

