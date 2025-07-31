Katie Holmes's Tip for Looking Rich? Lose the Flip-Flops and Wear These Classic Flats (in *This* Color) Instead

For those who might not know, former Dawson's Creek stars Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson have reunited and are working on a new movie together: Happy Hours. Over the past few weeks, paparazzi have been out and about in New York City, capturing all the sweet moments between the two and keeping us fashion people updated on Holmes's chic directing and acting looks.
One of Holmes's outfits that caught our attention included a striped button-down shirt, culottes, and loafers. While it was interesting to see the cropped-pant trend gaining momentum after Hailey Bieber wore the style in May, what's also notable is the fact that Holmes chose brown leather loafers instead of open-toe flats like flip-flops, especially in the 90-degree weather.
If we think more about it, Holmes's shoe choice makes sense. Flip-flops are often seen as controversial in NYC, and leather loafers, especially in dark brown, lend a sophisticated and elegant appeal that can make any outfit—even a pair of culottes—look elevated. Plus, these shoes can be worn from summer to fall with everything from wide-leg trousers and baggy jeans to knit dresses and lace-trim slip skirts. Inspired to add a pair to your wardrobe? Keep scrolling to re-create Holmes's look and shop more rich-looking loafers.
Stripe Oversize Button-Up Shirt
Style this top with shorts and sandals in the summer and wide-leg trousers and loafers in the fall.
Relaxed Fit Pima Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt
This will become the hardest-working piece in your wardrobe.
