Sorry, Ballet Flats, But This Parisian-Backed Flat-Shoe Trend Looks Way Pricier Than You
Having worked in the fashion industry for over six years, I've observed a fascinating commonality among fashion people: Nearly everyone owns a pair of loafers. This footwear style is an undeniable staple that transcends trends, effortlessly fitting into every season and occasion. The timeless nature of loafers has paved the way for various innovative designs, like the ruched loafer trend, which I've spotted on chic Parisian women.
Ruched loafers, often dubbed gathered loafers, bring an added dimension of sophistication to the classic silhouette, achieved through the exquisite gathered stitching that creates an alluring ruched effect around the toe box. I've noticed that fashion people have embraced this trend in diverse materials, showcasing options in patent leather, grained leather, and suede. Regardless of the variation, these individuals all use the shoes to neaten up their outfits with ease. For example, I've spotted one Parisian influencer style her patent-leather pair with a miniskirt and button-down shirt. In contrast, another pairs hers with a T-shirt and casual pants, demonstrating the versatility of this loafer trend.
Though the ruched loafer trend may appear fresh to some, its roots can be traced back to The Row’s soft leather loafers released this year. Since then, the flat shoe has been reimagined by Saint Laurent, Zara, and Mango, each adding its unique flair to the classic design.
The more I see this elegant loafer trend on the feet of fashion people and the market, the more I believe it's poised to make a significant impact in 2025. So if you’re eager to get ahead of the trend and channel the effortless elegance of Parisian style, continue reading to shop our curated edit of the best ruched loafers.
Shop our favorite ruched loafers
These also come in burgundy.
Saint Laurent is killing it in the ruched loafer department.
Maximalist dressers, rejoice! This is the perfect pair for you.
Opening Image: @hoskelsa
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
