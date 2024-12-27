Sorry, Ballet Flats, But This Parisian-Backed Flat-Shoe Trend Looks Way Pricier Than You

Having worked in the fashion industry for over six years, I've observed a fascinating commonality among fashion people: Nearly everyone owns a pair of loafers. This footwear style is an undeniable staple that transcends trends, effortlessly fitting into every season and occasion. The timeless nature of loafers has paved the way for various innovative designs, like the ruched loafer trend, which I've spotted on chic Parisian women.

Emma wears a brown blazer, strip shirt, blue jeans, white socks, and black ruched loafers.

(Image credit: @emmaleger)

Ruched loafers, often dubbed gathered loafers, bring an added dimension of sophistication to the classic silhouette, achieved through the exquisite gathered stitching that creates an alluring ruched effect around the toe box. I've noticed that fashion people have embraced this trend in diverse materials, showcasing options in patent leather, grained leather, and suede. Regardless of the variation, these individuals all use the shoes to neaten up their outfits with ease. For example, I've spotted one Parisian influencer style her patent-leather pair with a miniskirt and button-down shirt. In contrast, another pairs hers with a T-shirt and casual pants, demonstrating the versatility of this loafer trend.

Lovisa wears a black leather jacket, sheer tights, gray socks, and burgundy ruched loafers.

(Image credit: @lovisabarkman)

Though the ruched loafer trend may appear fresh to some, its roots can be traced back to The Row’s soft leather loafers released this year. Since then, the flat shoe has been reimagined by Saint Laurent, Zara, and Mango, each adding its unique flair to the classic design.

The more I see this elegant loafer trend on the feet of fashion people and the market, the more I believe it's poised to make a significant impact in 2025. So if you’re eager to get ahead of the trend and channel the effortless elegance of Parisian style, continue reading to shop our curated edit of the best ruched loafers.

Shop our favorite ruched loafers

Ruched Leather Loafers
ZARA
Ruched Leather Loafers

No one will believe you when you tell them that these are from Zara.

Ani Ruched Loafer
Reformation
Ani Ruched Loafers

Don't overlook Reformation's loafers.

Ruched Loafers With Metallic Details
ZARA
Ruched Loafers With Metallic Details

The navy patent leather looks so rich.

Women's Le Loafer Penny Slippers in Shiny Creased Leather in Black
Saint Laurent
Le Loafer Penny Slippers

Chic people like Elsa Hosk and Dakota Johnson own these.

Maison Ruched Loafers in Leather
J.Crew
Maison Ruched Loafers

Hurry, these won't be in stock for much longer.

Leather Loafers
The Row
Leather Loafers

I've never needed a pair of shoes more.

Faux Patent Leather Penny Loafers
ZARA
Faux Patent Leather Penny Loafers

These also come in burgundy.

Women's Laurent Loafers in Suede in Snuff
Saint Laurent
Laurent Loafers in Suede in Snuff

Saint Laurent is killing it in the ruched loafer department.

100% Leather Shoes With Metallic Detail - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
100% Leather Shoes With Metallic Detail

Maximalist dressers, rejoice! This is the perfect pair for you.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

