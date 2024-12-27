Sorry, Ballet Flats, But This Parisian-Backed Flat-Shoe Trend Looks Way Pricier Than You

Having worked in the fashion industry for over six years, I've observed a fascinating commonality among fashion people: Nearly everyone owns a pair of loafers. This footwear style is an undeniable staple that transcends trends, effortlessly fitting into every season and occasion. The timeless nature of loafers has paved the way for various innovative designs, like the ruched loafer trend, which I've spotted on chic Parisian women.

Ruched loafers, often dubbed gathered loafers, bring an added dimension of sophistication to the classic silhouette, achieved through the exquisite gathered stitching that creates an alluring ruched effect around the toe box. I've noticed that fashion people have embraced this trend in diverse materials, showcasing options in patent leather, grained leather, and suede. Regardless of the variation, these individuals all use the shoes to neaten up their outfits with ease. For example, I've spotted one Parisian influencer style her patent-leather pair with a miniskirt and button-down shirt. In contrast, another pairs hers with a T-shirt and casual pants, demonstrating the versatility of this loafer trend.

Though the ruched loafer trend may appear fresh to some, its roots can be traced back to The Row’s soft leather loafers released this year. Since then, the flat shoe has been reimagined by Saint Laurent, Zara, and Mango, each adding its unique flair to the classic design.

The more I see this elegant loafer trend on the feet of fashion people and the market, the more I believe it's poised to make a significant impact in 2025. So if you’re eager to get ahead of the trend and channel the effortless elegance of Parisian style, continue reading to shop our curated edit of the best ruched loafers.

Shop our favorite ruched loafers

ZARA Ruched Leather Loafers $80 SHOP NOW No one will believe you when you tell them that these are from Zara.

Reformation Ani Ruched Loafers $268 SHOP NOW Don't overlook Reformation's loafers.

ZARA Ruched Loafers With Metallic Details $50 SHOP NOW The navy patent leather looks so rich.

Saint Laurent Le Loafer Penny Slippers $850 SHOP NOW Chic people like Elsa Hosk and Dakota Johnson own these.

J.Crew Maison Ruched Loafers $160 SHOP NOW Hurry, these won't be in stock for much longer.

The Row Leather Loafers $1250 SHOP NOW I've never needed a pair of shoes more.

ZARA Faux Patent Leather Penny Loafers $50 SHOP NOW These also come in burgundy.

Saint Laurent Laurent Loafers in Suede in Snuff $790 SHOP NOW Saint Laurent is killing it in the ruched loafer department.

MANGO 100% Leather Shoes With Metallic Detail $180 SHOP NOW Maximalist dressers, rejoice! This is the perfect pair for you.

Opening Image: @hoskelsa