As Seen on Greenwich Street: A Surprisingly Chic Way to Wear Culottes (Yes, I Said Culottes) This Summer
A few short hours before she did the most iconic thing, well, ever—that being wearing the same S/S 98 Gucci by Tom Ford sheath dress that Anna Wintour wore way back when to an outing alongside Andre Leon Talley—Hailey Bieber stepped out in another buzz-worthy look. The Rhode founder was spotted in TriBeCa ahead of the Met Gala on Monday shopping at La Garçonne, a multi-brand retailer known for its curation of cool-girl labels like Dries Van Noten, The Row, and Issey Miyake. For the day of shopping, she went for a casual ensemble, including a vintage Mercedes baseball cap, a cropped black tee, and—here comes the buzzy part—culottes. Yes, I said culottes.
More specifically, she wore black, low-rise, tailored culottes with a favorite shoe trend of Bieber's, heeled thong sandals, which paired perfectly with the length and style of her shorts-pants hybrid bottoms.
On Hailey Bieber: Toteme Kitten Heel Flip Flops ($450); The Row bag
Obviously, culottes aren't the most approachable, which might explain why they've been considered "out" for years now. But after Bermuda shorts took over for hot pants a few seasons ago, the door was left propped open for culottes to make a comeback. And now that Bieber's shown off an actually chic and wearable way to style them, I can't help but consider the fact that culottes might actually return to fashion's good graces. I'm in—HBU?
If so, keep scrolling. I've rounded up a mix of shoppable options, from affordable takes by Zara and COS to designer alternatives by The Row and Alaïa.
Shop the culotte trend:
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
