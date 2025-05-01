As Seen on Greenwich Street: A Surprisingly Chic Way to Wear Culottes (Yes, I Said Culottes) This Summer

A few short hours before she did the most iconic thing, well, ever—that being wearing the same S/S 98 Gucci by Tom Ford sheath dress that Anna Wintour wore way back when to an outing alongside Andre Leon Talley—Hailey Bieber stepped out in another buzz-worthy look. The Rhode founder was spotted in TriBeCa ahead of the Met Gala on Monday shopping at La Garçonne, a multi-brand retailer known for its curation of cool-girl labels like Dries Van Noten, The Row, and Issey Miyake. For the day of shopping, she went for a casual ensemble, including a vintage Mercedes baseball cap, a cropped black tee, and—here comes the buzzy part—culottes. Yes, I said culottes.

More specifically, she wore black, low-rise, tailored culottes with a favorite shoe trend of Bieber's, heeled thong sandals, which paired perfectly with the length and style of her shorts-pants hybrid bottoms.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: Toteme Kitten Heel Flip Flops ($450); The Row bag

Obviously, culottes aren't the most approachable, which might explain why they've been considered "out" for years now. But after Bermuda shorts took over for hot pants a few seasons ago, the door was left propped open for culottes to make a comeback. And now that Bieber's shown off an actually chic and wearable way to style them, I can't help but consider the fact that culottes might actually return to fashion's good graces. I'm in—HBU?

If so, keep scrolling. I've rounded up a mix of shoppable options, from affordable takes by Zara and COS to designer alternatives by The Row and Alaïa.

