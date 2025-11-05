The Ashley Olsen Way to Make Simple Black Coats Look Chic, Not Boring

On Monday night, the biggest names in American fashion and beyond came together to celebrate each other at the CFDA Awards, hosted at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City's Upper West Side. Among the attendees were multi-time CFDA award winners Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, the co-creative directors and founders of The Row, who, yet again, took home the trophy for American Accessory Designer of the Year. No one knew if they'd show up in person, but they did, and as usual, they both looked unbelievably chic as they took the stage to share a short but sweet speech following their win. For the occasion, they wore matching tailored black coats, with Ashley accessorizing in the most 2025 way.
Specifically, Ashley chose to wear a sharp-shouldered black maxi coat from The Row, called the Erdene Coat. It was $5,500 before it sold out, but that was hardly the priciest part of her CFDA look. Beside her coat's left lapel was a $65,000 diamond-and-jadeite brooch by Cartier, that, according to Macklowe Gallery, where it is currently being sold, was crafted in 1928. Instantly, it took her outfit to another level, maintaining its simplicity but adding intentionality and intrigue. And just like that, putting a brooch on a black coat became the easiest way to make the outerwear style in every person's closet look chic, not boring.
Whenever winter comes around, the temptation to shop for coats of all shapes, styles, colors, and patterns kicks off. One coat never feels like enough, but maybe 2025 is the year that mindset is eradicated. Ashley's CFDA look proves that, by adding a brooch, whether it's a simple gold or silver version or something more ornate, to your black coat, it becomes a statement-making piece. Sure, it's not as loud as a leopard-print or bright-green topper, but still. It more than does the trick.
Below, shop for black coats and brooches, the duo that'll keep you looking elegant and refined this winter with little to no effort.
