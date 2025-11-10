Not Pointed-Toes, Not Slingbacks—This Is the Partywear Shoe Trend the Chicest Dressers Will Be Styling This December

Elizabeth Olsen wears bow heels with a black double breasted blazer and a black skirt.
If you’re anything like me, you’ve probably started mentally mapping out your partywear wardrobe—taking stock of the pieces that can handle the demands of the busiest time of year, while noting any spots that still need to be filled. For me, the stumbling block came when I reached the shoes. My trusty slingbacks are feeling a little tired, and my pointed-toe pairs don't carry the party-ready energy I'm trying to channel, so I've been keeping an eye out for any emerging trends to plug this important gap.

Suddenly stumbling upon the inspiration I was craving, I’ve noticed a series of bow-adorned heels on some of the chicest dressers this season.

Take Elizabeth Olsen's latest look, for instance. Styling a longline skirt, double-breasted blazer and letterbox-red bag, her outfit was perfectly balanced by the soft, feminine touch of her shoes—a little flourish that gave her ensemble a distinctly festive edge.

Similarly, Meghan Markle paired sleek black separates with bow-detailed heels. Her minimalist turtleneck and fluid skirt might have read as understated, but the delicate bow added a dose of playfulness, injecting personality into her refined ensemble.

Meghan Markle wears a black turtleneck with a black maxi skirt and black bow heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Feminine and playful, they’re quietly becoming the party-season favourite among some of the most stylish women in Hollywood.

Read on for my edit of the best bow-heeled shoes to shop this season.

