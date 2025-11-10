Not Pointed-Toes, Not Slingbacks—This Is the Partywear Shoe Trend the Chicest Dressers Will Be Styling This December

If you’re anything like me, you’ve probably started mentally mapping out your partywear wardrobe—taking stock of the pieces that can handle the demands of the busiest time of year, while noting any spots that still need to be filled. For me, the stumbling block came when I reached the shoes. My trusty slingbacks are feeling a little tired, and my pointed-toe pairs don't carry the party-ready energy I'm trying to channel, so I've been keeping an eye out for any emerging trends to plug this important gap.
Suddenly stumbling upon the inspiration I was craving, I’ve noticed a series of bow-adorned heels on some of the chicest dressers this season.
Take Elizabeth Olsen's latest look, for instance. Styling a longline skirt, double-breasted blazer and letterbox-red bag, her outfit was perfectly balanced by the soft, feminine touch of her shoes—a little flourish that gave her ensemble a distinctly festive edge.
Similarly, Meghan Markle paired sleek black separates with bow-detailed heels. Her minimalist turtleneck and fluid skirt might have read as understated, but the delicate bow added a dose of playfulness, injecting personality into her refined ensemble.
Feminine and playful, they’re quietly becoming the party-season favourite among some of the most stylish women in Hollywood.
Read on for my edit of the best bow-heeled shoes to shop this season.
Shop Bow Heels:
H&M
Bow-Detail Velour Court Shoes
Be quick! I can't see these staying in stock for long.
Zara
Bow Heel Shoes
In a dark shade of black, these are so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Reformation
Clementine Heeled Mule Sandal
The subtle bow detailing adds a point of interest without adding too much drama.
Jacquemus
Cubisto Bow-Detailed Leather Slingback Pumps
Style opaque tights and a LBD for a chic, party-ready look.
Stradivarius
High-Heel Shoes With Bow in Black
The slingback detail adds some light support as well as an elegant point of interest.
Aldo
Kaitia Heeled Shoe
The satin fabrication lends this shoe a glossy, elegant edge.
Staud
Alba Ballet Bow-Embellished Gathered Leather Slingback Pumps
Style with denim or pair this with a swishy skirt.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.