Elizabeth Olsen Just Arrived at the Airport in the Shoe Trend That’s so Mary-Kate and Ashley Coded

A comfortable travel shoe that comes Olsen-approved? Sign me up.

Elizabeth Olsen walks through the airport wearing black leather ankle boots, a black wool coat and a blue cap.
Before there were Pinterest boards and Instagram accounts to scroll through for outfit inspiration, there were Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen movies—and for anyone growing up in the early ’00s, that was really all the fashion guidance you needed.

As if their cinematic wardrobe moments weren’t enough to shape my sense of style, the twins’ cult-favourite label The Row has long cemented their influence. As such, they’ve been my personal style icons for as long as I can remember. Since the sisters are rarely photographed, catching even the briefest glimpse of their outfits always feels like a gift. The next best thing? When their stylish sister, Elizabeth Olsen, steps out in a look that feels straight out of the Mary-Kate-and-Ashley playbook—especially when it happens to be perfect travel attire.

Elizabeth Olsen wears black boots with blue jeans, a black wool coat and a checked bag and cap.

Spotted at the airport, Elizabeth Olsen wore a boot trend that immediately brought her sisters' aesthetics to mind. Her choice: a pair of sleek, black leather ankle boots featuring a thick sole and curved-toe finish—notably reminiscent of the duo’s much-adored zip-up leather style. Chic and practical, they're supportive enough to handle a day of terminal trekking and easy to slip off at security—a no-brainer if you have a travel day coming up.

Crafting a casual and comfortable outfit, Olsen grounded her look with dark-wash jeans and a black wool coat and a simple blue cap.

Always ready to take a style cue from an Olsen, I’ll be adding sturdy black ankle boots to my winter rotation. If you’re feeling similarly inspired, read on to shop Elizabeth’s travel look and discover the best ankle boots to have on your radar right now.

