Elizabeth Olsen Just Arrived at the Airport in the Shoe Trend That’s so Mary-Kate and Ashley Coded

Before there were Pinterest boards and Instagram accounts to scroll through for outfit inspiration, there were Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen movies—and for anyone growing up in the early ’00s, that was really all the fashion guidance you needed.
As if their cinematic wardrobe moments weren’t enough to shape my sense of style, the twins’ cult-favourite label The Row has long cemented their influence. As such, they’ve been my personal style icons for as long as I can remember. Since the sisters are rarely photographed, catching even the briefest glimpse of their outfits always feels like a gift. The next best thing? When their stylish sister, Elizabeth Olsen, steps out in a look that feels straight out of the Mary-Kate-and-Ashley playbook—especially when it happens to be perfect travel attire.
Spotted at the airport, Elizabeth Olsen wore a boot trend that immediately brought her sisters' aesthetics to mind. Her choice: a pair of sleek, black leather ankle boots featuring a thick sole and curved-toe finish—notably reminiscent of the duo’s much-adored zip-up leather style. Chic and practical, they're supportive enough to handle a day of terminal trekking and easy to slip off at security—a no-brainer if you have a travel day coming up.
Crafting a casual and comfortable outfit, Olsen grounded her look with dark-wash jeans and a black wool coat and a simple blue cap.
Always ready to take a style cue from an Olsen, I’ll be adding sturdy black ankle boots to my winter rotation. If you’re feeling similarly inspired, read on to shop Elizabeth’s travel look and discover the best ankle boots to have on your radar right now.
Shop Elizabeth's Look
Weekday
Oversized Double Breasted Coat
An oversized wool coat in a dark shade of black is just about the only thing I care to wear on winter's coldest days.
The Row
Zipped Boots
Fashion people will always come back to The Row's chic zip boots.
Mango
Cotton Cap With Embroidered Slogan
With rainy days on the agenda right now, a sleek cap is one of the smartest wardrobe additions you can make.
COS
Arch Tapered Jeans
Style these with ankle boots or pair with pretty ballet flats.
Shop Ankle Boots
H&M
Chelsea Boots
Style these with cropped jeans for an easy and reliably chic take on airport dressing.
Zara
Flat Leather Ankle Boots
Honestly, these look much more expensive than they actually are.
Anthropologie
Flattered Alma Leather Boots
While I love these in the classic black, they also come in a chocolate brown shade.
Marks & Spencer
Leather Chelsea Block Heel Boots
These also come in half-sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Hush
Chunky Leather Chelsea Boots
A thick-soled pair of Chelsea boots is one of the smartest wardrobe additions you can make for the winter season.
John Lewis
Purcie Leather Chelsea Boots
The elasticated detailing ensures a snug, comfortable fit.
Calvin Klein
Leather Chunky Zip Ankle Boots
Style these with cashmere socks for the most comfortable finish.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.