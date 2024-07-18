Kaia Gerber Just Wore the Anti-Trend Shoe Style That's Coming for Ballet Flats
Every time I delve into the world of celebrity fashion, I'm always captivated by Kaia Gerber's choice of classic flats. Her preference for tasteful ballet flats and sleek Mary Janes never fails to spark my desire for crafting classy (and comfortable!) outfits. However, today was a delightful twist. The model-turned-actress was spotted in a pair of heeled shoes for once, specifically ballet pumps, a choice that was both unexpected and intriguing.
On Wednesday, Gerber was spotted outside the Hayes Theater in New York City with her boyfriend, Austin Butler. She donned a minimalist pair of pull-on navy trousers, a navy graphic tee, and heeled ballet pumps, signaling a shift from the dominance of ballet flats. While unforeseen for heatwave dressing, her suede shoes demonstrated Gerber's savvy shopping mindset, focusing on wardrobe pieces that transition seamlessly between seasons.
WHO: Kaia Gerber
Heeled ballet pumps are a smart investment for those seeking timeless pieces that offer comfort and sophistication. These shoes are a staple in every fashion girl's wardrobe due to their ability to elevate a look with a small heel while retaining the ease of a classic ballet flat. They are versatile across seasons, can be styled in multiple ways, and are favored by the chicest French style icons for their grown-up-chic appeal.
If you're inspired to spruce up your shoe collection with a pair that adds height and elegance to your style, keep reading for my selection of the best heeled ballet pumps.
Shop the best heeled ballet pumps:
Jeffrey Campbell is totally embracing Gerber's latest must-have shoe style.
Fans absolutely adore these shoes for the beautiful bow detail that pays homage to classic ballet flats.
Your friends will say you look *so rich* when you wear these.
When it comes to sophisticated and elegant style, Ferragamo never fails to impress.
This design seamlessly blends the timeless elegance of ballet flats with the modern trendiness of sheer footwear.
The unique circular heel and stylish oval cut vamp create an intriguing visual impression.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
-
J.Crew Is Popping Off—20 Chic New Arrivals I'll Wear All Summer Long
Sponsor Content Created With J.Crew
By Raina Mendonça
-
I Tried On 30+ of Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Items—These 17 Were the Winners
Haul incoming.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Zoë Kravitz Just Wore the Reliable Basic That I Stock Pile During Amazon Prime Day
Starting at $6.
By Eliza Huber
-
Lily-Rose Depp Wore Every French Woman's Favorite Flats With This Easy Dress Trend
My new summer uniform—secured.
By Eliza Huber
-
Gasp! 26 Incredibly Good Amazon Prime Finds Worn by the Coolest Celebs
All under $150.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
Kaia Gerber Wore the Romantic LBD Trend That's Perfect for Daytime
Heat-wave approved.
By Allyson Payer
-
Bella Hadid Just Wore the Pant Trend I Keeping Spotting on Chic French Women
This is how to bring it into 2024.
By Natalie Munro
-
31 Elevated Basics From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale That I Simply Can Not Get Off My Mind
All are building blocks to a chic wardrobe.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes