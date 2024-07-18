Kaia Gerber Just Wore the Anti-Trend Shoe Style That's Coming for Ballet Flats

Every time I delve into the world of celebrity fashion, I'm always captivated by Kaia Gerber's choice of classic flats. Her preference for tasteful ballet flats and sleek Mary Janes never fails to spark my desire for crafting classy (and comfortable!) outfits. However, today was a delightful twist. The model-turned-actress was spotted in a pair of heeled shoes for once, specifically ballet pumps, a choice that was both unexpected and intriguing.

On Wednesday, Gerber was spotted outside the Hayes Theater in New York City with her boyfriend, Austin Butler. She donned a minimalist pair of pull-on navy trousers, a navy graphic tee, and heeled ballet pumps, signaling a shift from the dominance of ballet flats. While unforeseen for heatwave dressing, her suede shoes demonstrated Gerber's savvy shopping mindset, focusing on wardrobe pieces that transition seamlessly between seasons.

(Image credit: Gotham/Getty Images)

WHO: Kaia Gerber

Heeled ballet pumps are a smart investment for those seeking timeless pieces that offer comfort and sophistication. These shoes are a staple in every fashion girl's wardrobe due to their ability to elevate a look with a small heel while retaining the ease of a classic ballet flat. They are versatile across seasons, can be styled in multiple ways, and are favored by the chicest French style icons for their grown-up-chic appeal.

If you're inspired to spruce up your shoe collection with a pair that adds height and elegance to your style, keep reading for my selection of the best heeled ballet pumps.

Shop the best heeled ballet pumps:

Jeffrey Campbell Dancerie Flats $155 SHOP NOW Multiple Who What Wear fashion editors own these. I'm next.

Jeffrey Campbell Trustee Heels $150 SHOP NOW Jeffrey Campbell is totally embracing Gerber's latest must-have shoe style.

French Sole Kelly Shoes SHOP NOW It's doesn't get more classic than this pair.

Steve Madden Smyth Pumps $100 $52 SHOP NOW A no-brainer.

Tory Burch 45mm Cap Toe Pumps $298 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with the patent leather cap toe design.

Mansur Gavriel Dream Pump $495 $350 SHOP NOW Score this designer pair for less than $400.

Schutz Arissa Block Pumps $128 SHOP NOW Fans absolutely adore these shoes for the beautiful bow detail that pays homage to classic ballet flats.

Coach Ava Ballet Pumps $165 SHOP NOW A sleek statement.

Veronica Beard Cecile Croco Bow Low Pumps $395 SHOP NOW Your friends will say you look *so rich* when you wear these.

Aerosoles Ebel Pumps $99 SHOP NOW These look extremely similar to the pair Gerber wore.

INEZ Frida Pumps $258 $206 SHOP NOW Looking to add some extra height? Give these a try.

AEYDE Darya Pumps $355 SHOP NOW I love the dainty tie detail.

ara Garnet Suede Pumps $190 SHOP NOW These make any outfit look elegant.

FERRAGAMO Vara Q Pumps $895 SHOP NOW When it comes to sophisticated and elegant style, Ferragamo never fails to impress.

Jeffrey Campbell Top Tier Flats $150 SHOP NOW This design seamlessly blends the timeless elegance of ballet flats with the modern trendiness of sheer footwear.

CO 50mm Pumps $595 SHOP NOW The unique circular heel and stylish oval cut vamp create an intriguing visual impression.

Bernardo Footwear Marisol Cap Toe Pumps $248 $180 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with these.

sezane Martina Heel Pumps $210 SHOP NOW I keep seeing this olive green hue everywhere.

Marc Fisher LTD Zala Block Heel Pumps $160 SHOP NOW A pointed-toe shoe is always so flattering.