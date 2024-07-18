Kaia Gerber Just Wore the Anti-Trend Shoe Style That's Coming for Ballet Flats

Every time I delve into the world of celebrity fashion, I'm always captivated by Kaia Gerber's choice of classic flats. Her preference for tasteful ballet flats and sleek Mary Janes never fails to spark my desire for crafting classy (and comfortable!) outfits. However, today was a delightful twist. The model-turned-actress was spotted in a pair of heeled shoes for once, specifically ballet pumps, a choice that was both unexpected and intriguing.

On Wednesday, Gerber was spotted outside the Hayes Theater in New York City with her boyfriend, Austin Butler. She donned a minimalist pair of pull-on navy trousers, a navy graphic tee, and heeled ballet pumps, signaling a shift from the dominance of ballet flats. While unforeseen for heatwave dressing, her suede shoes demonstrated Gerber's savvy shopping mindset, focusing on wardrobe pieces that transition seamlessly between seasons.

Kaia Gerber wearing a T-shirt, navy pants, and black ballet pumps.

(Image credit: Gotham/Getty Images)

WHO: Kaia Gerber

Heeled ballet pumps are a smart investment for those seeking timeless pieces that offer comfort and sophistication. These shoes are a staple in every fashion girl's wardrobe due to their ability to elevate a look with a small heel while retaining the ease of a classic ballet flat. They are versatile across seasons, can be styled in multiple ways, and are favored by the chicest French style icons for their grown-up-chic appeal.

If you're inspired to spruce up your shoe collection with a pair that adds height and elegance to your style, keep reading for my selection of the best heeled ballet pumps.

Shop the best heeled ballet pumps:

Dancerie Flats
Jeffrey Campbell
Dancerie Flats

Multiple Who What Wear fashion editors own these. I'm next.

Trustee Heel
Jeffrey Campbell
Trustee Heels

Jeffrey Campbell is totally embracing Gerber's latest must-have shoe style.

French Sole, Kelly Shoes
French Sole
Kelly Shoes

It's doesn't get more classic than this pair.

Steve Madden Pumps
Steve Madden
Smyth Pumps

A no-brainer.

45mm Cap Toe Pumps
Tory Burch
45mm Cap Toe Pumps

I'm obsessed with the patent leather cap toe design.

Dream Pump
Mansur Gavriel
Dream Pump

Score this designer pair for less than $400.

Arissa Block Pumps
Schutz
Arissa Block Pumps

Fans absolutely adore these shoes for the beautiful bow detail that pays homage to classic ballet flats.

Ava Ballet Pump
Coach
Ava Ballet Pumps

A sleek statement.

Cecile Croco Bow Low Pumps
Veronica Beard
Cecile Croco Bow Low Pumps

Your friends will say you look *so rich* when you wear these.

Aerosoles pumps
Aerosoles
Ebel Pumps

These look extremely similar to the pair Gerber wore.

Frida: Black Suede
INEZ
Frida Pumps

Looking to add some extra height? Give these a try.

Darya Pumps
AEYDE
Darya Pumps

I love the dainty tie detail.

Garnet Suede Pump
ara
Garnet Suede Pumps

These make any outfit look elegant.

Vara Q Pumps
FERRAGAMO
Vara Q Pumps

When it comes to sophisticated and elegant style, Ferragamo never fails to impress.

Top Tier Flats
Jeffrey Campbell
Top Tier Flats

This design seamlessly blends the timeless elegance of ballet flats with the modern trendiness of sheer footwear.

50mm Pumps
CO
50mm Pumps

The unique circular heel and stylish oval cut vamp create an intriguing visual impression.

Marisol Cap Toe Pump
Bernardo Footwear
Marisol Cap Toe Pumps

You can't go wrong with these.

MARTINA HEEL PUMPS
sezane
Martina Heel Pumps

I keep seeing this olive green hue everywhere.

Zala Block Heel Pump
Marc Fisher LTD
Zala Block Heel Pumps

A pointed-toe shoe is always so flattering.

Miss Sab Patent Pump
Christian Louboutin
Miss Sab Patent Pumps

Red bottoms? Yes, please.

