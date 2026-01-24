Spotted at Sundance: Elizabeth Debicki Wore $145 Boots That Are Miraculously Still in Stock

The film festival circuit includes stops in Cannes and Venice, where celebrities go all out with glitzy and glamorous red carpet looks, but the Sundance Film Festival is a whole different vibe. Held during the middle of winter in snowy Park City, Utah, the high-altitude event is decidedly more casual (yet no less prestigious). Instead of Versace gowns, celebrities at Sundance wear practical snow boots, cozy flannels, warm wool coats, and other wardrobe staples ideal for 20-degree weather.
Spotted on the second day of the 2026 festival, Elizabeth Debicki nailed Park City chic in a plaid button-down shirt, black trousers, and Dr. Martens 2976 Harness Boots, which are currently marked down from $180 to $145. Given the fantastic sale price and Debicki's stamp of approval at a high-profile event, I have a feeling these shoes will sell out lickety-split. Scroll down to see her new outfit and shop her exact Dr. Martens boots. Oh, and follow us on Instagram for exclusive content from Sundance!
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.